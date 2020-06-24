Moody's confirms Milione's Baa3 ratings; outlook negative

Madrid, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed
the Baa3 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and the Baa3 senior
secured rating of the EUR300 million bond of Milione S.p.A.
(Milione), the holding company of SAVE S.p.A.
(SAVE), the concessionaire operating the Venice and Treviso airports
in Italy. The outlook on Milione has been changed to negative from
ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated
by Moody's on 31 March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating confirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Milione credit
metrics may recover to levels commensurate with the current ratings by
2022. It also reflects Milione's good liquidity profile and
the expectation that the company will continue to implement measures aimed
at restoring its financial profile. Notwithstanding the increasing
duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak, and the ongoing
uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery in traffic, Milione is
well positioned to benefit from a traffic recovery over the next two to
three years due to (1) the strategic importance of Milione's airports
as an infrastructure provider to one of the wealthiest region in Italy
and Europe, (2) the high proportion of origin and destination passengers
with no meaningful exposure to weak airlines, and (3) a significant
proportion of leisure traffic and short-haul flights, predominantly
from Europe.
The negative outlook assigned to Milione's ratings reflects the company's
elevated credit risks arising from the sharp decline in traffic and the
continued uncertainties around recovery prospects, with risks of
extended disruption to travel causing strain on the company's balance
sheet and liquidity. The negative rating outlook also reflects
Moody's expectation that the contraction in cash flow generation will
result in a deterioration of key credit metrics in 2020 and 2021,
below the levels considered commensurate with current ratings, and
that there are significant risks that traffic does not recover as anticipated.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel
restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Today's action reflects the impact on Milione of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Milione was initially affected by the coronavirus outbreak in February
when cases started to increase in the north of Italy and the government
implemented severe restrictive measures. As the pandemic spread
across Europe and globally, a number of countries started to introduce
travel bans and confinement measures. As a result, Milione´s
airports experienced a substantial disruption in operations with traffic
declines of around 99% in April and May, compared to the
previous year, which severely hit aeronautical and commercial revenues.
In response to the crisis, Milione has implemented a series of cost-cutting
initiatives which included the closure of the Treviso airport, reorganisation
of Venice airport facilities, the reduction in labour costs,
the elimination of non-essential expenses and a significant revision
of its investment programme. Since the start of June, air
travel restrictions have been gradually lifted in most European countries,
including Italy, and Milione's airport activities are starting
to resume slowly.
In this context, Moody's has revised its traffic assumptions
for European airports recognising that the impact of the reduction in
global air travel will not be even and will vary depending on the airport
location, its airline mix and type of traffic served. Moody's
expects that after the period of severe cuts in passenger traffic observed
since March there will be a very gradual recovery in passenger volumes
starting in June 2020, but remaining severely depressed over 2020
and 2021. Domestic flights will recover earlier, with a slower
return for international and long haul flights. Moody's base
case assumes that passenger volumes will not recover to 2019 levels until
2023 at the earliest. However, there are high risks of more
challenging downside scenarios, including deeper reduction in passenger
volumes and a slower recovery.
Moody's currently expects that the decline in Milione's passenger
traffic will amount to around 55%-65% in the financial
year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year. Notwithstanding
the expectation of significantly reduced cash flow over at least the next
two years, Milione´s airports remain an important infrastructure
provider in Italy with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus pandemic
and its effects have been contained.
Overall, the Baa3 rating of Milione reflects (1) the strong fundamentals
of the Venice and Treviso airports; (2) the strength of its service
area, given that Venice is one of the world's major tourist
destinations and the Veneto region is one of the wealthiest and most dynamic
region in Italy; (3) the high proportion of origin and destination
passengers and a diversified carrier base; (4) the resilient traffic
profile demonstrated in the past, characterised by a significant
traffic component from European countries; (5) a transparent framework
of economic regulation for aviation activities, which is gaining
a longer track record and should allow the company to recover over the
long term the loss in earnings due to the coronavirus impact; (6)
a leveraged financial profile with debt maturities concentration over
the 2025-26 period, which heightens refinancing risks;
and (7) the expectation that Milione's shareholders will seek to
maintain an investment grade rating and target the strengthening of the
business over the long term.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Milione doesn't have any significant debt maturities until 2025.
The company exhibits a good liquidity position, with around €91
million in cash at the end of March, following the drawdown of around
€120 million of its revolving credit facilities and availability
under its capex facility. In addition, Milione has a remaining
undrawn amount of €130 million under its credit facilities,
of which €40 million could be used for general purposes and the rest
to perform maintenance works or capital expenditures. Milione's
liquidity position would allow the company to cover all cash requirements,
including operating expenses and interest payments, until at least
December 2021.
Given the reduction in earnings, Moody's expects Milione's
ratios to deteriorate with a high probability of the company breaching
the financial covenants included in its debt documentation in the next
12 months. Milione's debt documentation includes two financial
covenants -- net debt/EBITDA of 9x and interest cover ratio of 2x
-- tested as of end-June and end-December on a historical
basis. Milione has already received approvals to waive its financial
covenants until June 2021 from most of its lenders and debt instruments.
Moody's expects the company to receive final approval from the remaining
lenders in the coming weeks.
A CFR is an opinion on the expected loss associated with the debt obligations
of a group of companies assuming that it had one single class of debt
and is a single consolidated legal entity. The CFR assigned to
Milione consolidates the legal and financial obligations of the group
and reflects the structural features of Milione's debt structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely
in the near future. The outlook of Milione could be stabilised
if following a return to normal traffic performance, the company's
financial profile and key credit metrics sustainably return to levels
commensurate with the current rating, while continuing to maintain
a good liquidity profile.
Negative rating pressure would result from (1) a permanent weakening of
the company's financial profile, with FFO/debt below 8% and
Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio below 1.5x on a sustained
basis; (2) a deterioration of the group's liquidity profile;
(3) increase risk of extended covenant breaches; or (4) an increased
likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will have a more pronounced detrimental
impact on traffic, either because of new travel restrictions or
airline failures.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Milione S.p.A. is the holding company for SAVE S.p.A.,
the operator of the Venice and Treviso airports, in Italy.
With 14.8 million passengers in 2019, SAVE is the third-largest
Italian airport group, after Rome and Milan. SAVE also holds
stakes in the Verona and Brescia airports (41.7%) and Brussels
Charleroi airport (18%). Milione is ultimately owned by
Finanziaria Internazionale, which holds investments in a number
of financial and industrial sectors in Italy (12% stake),
and the infrastructure funds managed by DWS (part of the Deutsche Bank
Group) and InfraVia Capital Partners, each with a 44% stake.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Erica Gauto Flesch
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454