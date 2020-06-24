Moody's confirms Milione's Baa3 ratings; outlook negative

Madrid, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed the Baa3 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and the Baa3 senior secured rating of the EUR300 million bond of Milione S.p.A. (Milione), the holding company of SAVE S.p.A. (SAVE), the concessionaire operating the Venice and Treviso airports in Italy. The outlook on Milione has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 31 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating confirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Milione credit metrics may recover to levels commensurate with the current ratings by 2022. It also reflects Milione's good liquidity profile and the expectation that the company will continue to implement measures aimed at restoring its financial profile. Notwithstanding the increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak, and the ongoing uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery in traffic, Milione is well positioned to benefit from a traffic recovery over the next two to three years due to (1) the strategic importance of Milione's airports as an infrastructure provider to one of the wealthiest region in Italy and Europe, (2) the high proportion of origin and destination passengers with no meaningful exposure to weak airlines, and (3) a significant proportion of leisure traffic and short-haul flights, predominantly from Europe.

The negative outlook assigned to Milione's ratings reflects the company's elevated credit risks arising from the sharp decline in traffic and the continued uncertainties around recovery prospects, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity. The negative rating outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the contraction in cash flow generation will result in a deterioration of key credit metrics in 2020 and 2021, below the levels considered commensurate with current ratings, and that there are significant risks that traffic does not recover as anticipated.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Milione of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Milione was initially affected by the coronavirus outbreak in February when cases started to increase in the north of Italy and the government implemented severe restrictive measures. As the pandemic spread across Europe and globally, a number of countries started to introduce travel bans and confinement measures. As a result, Milione´s airports experienced a substantial disruption in operations with traffic declines of around 99% in April and May, compared to the previous year, which severely hit aeronautical and commercial revenues. In response to the crisis, Milione has implemented a series of cost-cutting initiatives which included the closure of the Treviso airport, reorganisation of Venice airport facilities, the reduction in labour costs, the elimination of non-essential expenses and a significant revision of its investment programme. Since the start of June, air travel restrictions have been gradually lifted in most European countries, including Italy, and Milione's airport activities are starting to resume slowly.

In this context, Moody's has revised its traffic assumptions for European airports recognising that the impact of the reduction in global air travel will not be even and will vary depending on the airport location, its airline mix and type of traffic served. Moody's expects that after the period of severe cuts in passenger traffic observed since March there will be a very gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in June 2020, but remaining severely depressed over 2020 and 2021. Domestic flights will recover earlier, with a slower return for international and long haul flights. Moody's base case assumes that passenger volumes will not recover to 2019 levels until 2023 at the earliest. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios, including deeper reduction in passenger volumes and a slower recovery.

Moody's currently expects that the decline in Milione's passenger traffic will amount to around 55%-65% in the financial year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year. Notwithstanding the expectation of significantly reduced cash flow over at least the next two years, Milione´s airports remain an important infrastructure provider in Italy with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus pandemic and its effects have been contained.

Overall, the Baa3 rating of Milione reflects (1) the strong fundamentals of the Venice and Treviso airports; (2) the strength of its service area, given that Venice is one of the world's major tourist destinations and the Veneto region is one of the wealthiest and most dynamic region in Italy; (3) the high proportion of origin and destination passengers and a diversified carrier base; (4) the resilient traffic profile demonstrated in the past, characterised by a significant traffic component from European countries; (5) a transparent framework of economic regulation for aviation activities, which is gaining a longer track record and should allow the company to recover over the long term the loss in earnings due to the coronavirus impact; (6) a leveraged financial profile with debt maturities concentration over the 2025-26 period, which heightens refinancing risks; and (7) the expectation that Milione's shareholders will seek to maintain an investment grade rating and target the strengthening of the business over the long term.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

Milione doesn't have any significant debt maturities until 2025. The company exhibits a good liquidity position, with around €91 million in cash at the end of March, following the drawdown of around €120 million of its revolving credit facilities and availability under its capex facility. In addition, Milione has a remaining undrawn amount of €130 million under its credit facilities, of which €40 million could be used for general purposes and the rest to perform maintenance works or capital expenditures. Milione's liquidity position would allow the company to cover all cash requirements, including operating expenses and interest payments, until at least December 2021.

Given the reduction in earnings, Moody's expects Milione's ratios to deteriorate with a high probability of the company breaching the financial covenants included in its debt documentation in the next 12 months. Milione's debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- net debt/EBITDA of 9x and interest cover ratio of 2x -- tested as of end-June and end-December on a historical basis. Milione has already received approvals to waive its financial covenants until June 2021 from most of its lenders and debt instruments. Moody's expects the company to receive final approval from the remaining lenders in the coming weeks.

A CFR is an opinion on the expected loss associated with the debt obligations of a group of companies assuming that it had one single class of debt and is a single consolidated legal entity. The CFR assigned to Milione consolidates the legal and financial obligations of the group and reflects the structural features of Milione's debt structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near future. The outlook of Milione could be stabilised if following a return to normal traffic performance, the company's financial profile and key credit metrics sustainably return to levels commensurate with the current rating, while continuing to maintain a good liquidity profile.

Negative rating pressure would result from (1) a permanent weakening of the company's financial profile, with FFO/debt below 8% and Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio below 1.5x on a sustained basis; (2) a deterioration of the group's liquidity profile; (3) increase risk of extended covenant breaches; or (4) an increased likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will have a more pronounced detrimental impact on traffic, either because of new travel restrictions or airline failures.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Milione S.p.A. is the holding company for SAVE S.p.A., the operator of the Venice and Treviso airports, in Italy. With 14.8 million passengers in 2019, SAVE is the third-largest Italian airport group, after Rome and Milan. SAVE also holds stakes in the Verona and Brescia airports (41.7%) and Brussels Charleroi airport (18%). Milione is ultimately owned by Finanziaria Internazionale, which holds investments in a number of financial and industrial sectors in Italy (12% stake), and the infrastructure funds managed by DWS (part of the Deutsche Bank Group) and InfraVia Capital Partners, each with a 44% stake.

