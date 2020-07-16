info

Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Mirae Asset Daewoo's ratings at Baa2 concluding review; outlook negative

 The document has been translated in other languages

16 Jul 2020

Hong Kong, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Mirae Asset Daewoo Co., Ltd.'s foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt rating of Baa2, foreign currency short-term issuer rating of P-2, and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Baa2.

The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 7 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Mirae Asset Daewoo's Baa2 ratings takes into account (1) Moody's expectation of slower risk asset growth as a result of various prudential regulatory measures recently implemented or under discussion by the Financial Supervisory Service; (2) the company's stable liquidity and funding position maintained through the recent market volatility in March and April, and expansion of committed credit lines and issuance of long-term bonds to increase long-term funding to strengthen funding and liquidity stability; (3) the terminated deal to acquire hotel properties from Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd.; and (4) its relatively stable profitability even amid the coronavirus-led market volatility.

New regulations that were introduced to rein in risk taking by securities firms include: (1) regulations effective since July to limit securities firms' contingent liabilities stemming from real estate projects; and (2) guidelines that mandate stricter internal controls on the sale of complex investment products such as private equity funds and structured financial products. In addition, regulators have also announced plans to enhance monitoring of key risk areas such as equity linked securities (ELS).

Mirae Asset Daewoo has maintained stable liquidity through the recent market volatility, leveraging its own liquid resources. The firm also benefited from the Bank of Korea's repurchase agreement program which provided unlimited local currency funding to eligible securities firms, including Mirae Asset Daewoo. Korea (Aa2 stable) also organized bond market stabilization funds of up to KRW20 trillion and equity market stabilization funds of up to KRW10 trillion to stabilize the financial markets. In addition, the Bank of Korea established a $60 billion currency swap facility with the US Federal Reserve Board in March, which helped stabilize the foreign currency market.

Mirae Asset Daewoo's return on average assets in the first quarter of 2020 was modest at 0.34%. However, Moody's expects profitability will improve over the next 12 months, supported by buoyant brokerage activities with local equity market daily trade value in the first half of 2020 doubling the 2019 average and higher trade activities for overseas equities. Mirae Asset Daewoo's earnings are at risk of significant deterioration with potentially losses close to its annual pretax earnings in 2019, depending on the outcome of the legal dispute with Anbang Insurance Group.

The negative outlook on Mirae Asset Daewoo reflects uncertainties around the sustainability and effectiveness of de-risking measures taken by the firm. Although multiple regulations are currently in discussion, there are multiple risk areas -- e.g. internally hedged ELS-related exposures, alternative investment acquisition and sales, stable foreign currency funding -- without announced regulatory risk controls to curb risky exposure growth. While the securities firm plans to de-risk its asset portfolio, Moody's will assess whether the improvements are sustained and assess the effectiveness of expected regulatory actions on funding, risk appetite and leverage over the next 12-18 months.

The company's standalone assessment of Ba1 reflects its (1) strong franchise as the largest securities firm in Korea in terms of assets; (2) modest liquidity and funding profiles; (3) relatively modest and volatile earnings; and (4) moderate but increasing risk appetite and leverage, driven by investments and wealth management products.

The Ba1 standalone assessment also takes into account the Ba1 operating environment score for Korean securities market makers, which in turn reflects Korea's strong macro level indicators and relatively mature capital markets, offset by challenging competitive dynamics.

Mirae Asset Daewoo's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates its Ba1 standalone assessment and a two-notch uplift for Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a very high dependence on the Korean government (Aa2 stable).

Moody's assessment of a high level of government support reflects (1) the firm's size and importance in the Korean capital markets; (2) the legal framework in Korea whereby Mirae Asset Daewoo can tap the liquidity facilities of the Bank of Korea and of Korea Securities Finance Corporation (Aa2 stable); and (3) potential extraordinary support from Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), in times of need, to ensure financial stability in Korea. Market makers pay deposit insurance premiums to KDIC, and are covered by Korea's deposit insurance system.

The ratings do not incorporate any affiliate support, based on Moody's assessment of a low level of support from and a high level of dependence on the company's major shareholder, Mirae Asset Capital Co., Ltd. Moody's views the parent's capacity to provide support as weak, owing to its high financial leverage and complex corporate structure. Nevertheless, this risk is mitigated by a proposed bill on the supervision of financial conglomerates, which Mirae Asset Daewoo will be subject to, as the new law will require non-financial holding companies to establish a group-wide risk and compliance management structure, and maintain a group-wide regulatory capitalization metric that will restrict excessive risk asset growth of the group, and in turn Mirae Asset Daewoo as the largest company within the group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Mirae Asset Daewoo's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months.

However, the outlook could be changed to stable from negative if: (1) the firm maintains stable long-term funding, with its funding ratio remaining above 75%, adjusted for committed credit lines; (2) maintains stable risk appetite, with its risk appetite ratio remaining below 24%; (3) its leverage ratio, adjusted for repos with master netting agreement or cash collateral, remains below 11x; and (4) its profitability remains stable.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

A significant indication of a failure in the company's control or risk management, a marked increase in risk appetite or a higher reliance on short-term funding could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. Specifically, Mirae Asset Daewoo's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the firm's key financial ratios deteriorate on a sustained basis, with its leverage ratio, adjusted for repos with master netting agreement or cash collateral, rising to above 11x; (2) its risk-taking increases significantly, with its risk appetite ratio rising to above 24%; (3) its reliance on short-term funding increases, with its funding ratio, adjusted for the committed credit lines, falling below 75%; or (4) earnings volatility rising markedly.

A lower assessment by Moody's of the operating environment in Korea could also lead to a downgrade of Mirae Asset Daewoo's ratings. Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could also result in a downgrade of the firm's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mirae Asset Daewoo Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul and reported total consolidated assets of KRW117.0 trillion ($96.1 billion) at the end of March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Tae Jong Ok
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

