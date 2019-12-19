Moody's confirms Mong Duong Finance's Ba3 senior secured rating; outlook is negative

Hong Kong, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Mong Duong Finance Holdings
BV's (Mong Duong Finance) Ba3 USD senior secured notes rating.
The rating outlook is negative.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated
on 10 October 2019. The review was prompted by Moody's decision
on 9 October to place the Ba3 local and foreign currency issuer and senior
unsecured ratings of the Government of Vietnam under review for downgrade.
The rating action follows Moody's decision on 18 December to confirm Vietnam's
Ba3 ratings with a negative outlook.
For full details on the sovereign rating action, please refer to
this press release:
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-confirms-Vietnams-ratings-at-Ba3-changes-outlook-to-negative--PR_414142
Mong Duong Finance is a finance entity whose credit profile is closely
linked to AES-VCM Mong Duong Power Company Limited (MDP),
because of several structural features.
MDP owns coal-fired power plants in Vietnam and operates with the
assurance that the government will make reliable and timely payments to
MDP, if and when required, under the Government Guarantee
and Undertaking Agreement (GGU) and the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contract.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating action reflects the close links between MDP and the
Vietnamese government, given that the government's commitment
to MDP under the GGU and the BOT contract is a key driver for MDP's
credit quality," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
The government's commitment to MDP under the GGU and the BOT contract
supports the predictability of the company's operating cash flow,
while mitigating MDP's risk exposure to its single offtaker,
Vietnam Electricity, and its sole coal supplier, Vietnam National
Coal-Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin).
Under the GGU and the BOT contract, the government guarantees the
performance of all payment obligations and all financial commitments of
Vietnam Electricity and Vinacomin, and compensates MDP for any operational
difficulties stemming from a failure of coal supply by Vinacomin.
The rating of the notes will therefore remain constrained by Vietnam's
sovereign rating, as well as by MDP's concentration in a single
offtaker and a single coal supplier, and MDP's short operational
track record of about four and half years.
By contrast, the rating on the notes continues to benefit from the
major sponsors' — AES Corporation (Ba1 stable) and POSCO Energy,
a subsidiary of POSCO (Baa1 stable) — strong commitment and expertise,
which will likely continue to support MDP's operating performance.
Moody's base case expectation is that MDP's average debt service
coverage ratios will register 1.4x-1.5x during the
tenor of the notes. Such a situation will support MDP's credit
quality.
The negative outlook on the rating mirrors the negative outlook on Vietnam's
sovereign rating, given the government's commitment to MDP's
power project.
Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if (1) the outlook on
Vietnam's sovereign ratings is changed to stable; (2) the government's
strong commitment to MDP's power project remains intact and (3)
MDP maintains its solid operations and financial leverage.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Moody's downgrades
Vietnam's sovereign; or (2) MDP's debt service coverage ratio falls
below 1.1x during the amortization period.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
MDP's coal-fired power project is exposed to carbon transition
risk and tightening air pollution regulations. Nevertheless,
MDP's exposure to these environmental risks should not increase materially,
as long as the government compensates most incremental costs resulting
from unfavorable regulatory changes, including environmental laws
and regulations, through direct payments or adjustments of the tariff
structure under the BOT contract.
MDP's exposure to social risk mainly stems from health and safety
requirements, but is mitigated by the sponsors' strong commitments
to MDP, and by MDP's insurance coverage, which encompasses
property damage, business interruptions, public and product
liability and employer's liability.
MDP's management has had a good track record of operating and managing
the power project, thanks to strong commitments from the sponsors
and the project finance features under the USD notes and project loans.
However, governance risk could increase if it adopts an aggressive
financial policy or if sponsor commitments and management quality meaningfully
weaken.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Mong Duong Finance Holdings BV is the issuer of the USD notes.
The entity is indirectly owned by AES Corporation and China Investment
Corporation. It will be owned by the same shareholders as AES-VCM
Mong Duong Power Company Limited (MDP) and in the same proportional shareholding,
if POSCO Energy becomes a shareholder of Mong Duong Finance Holdings BV.
MDP is a limited liability joint venture that owns and operates two identical
sub-critical coal fired power units with an aggregate net capacity
of 1,120 megawatts. The units are located around 220 kilometers
east of Hanoi (50 km north-east of Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province).
MDP is owned by AES Mong Duong Holdings B.V. (51%)
— a subsidiary of AES Corporation (Ba1 stable) — PSC Energy
Global Co., Ltd (30%) — a subsidiary of POSCO
Energy, and which is in turn owned by POSCO (Baa1 stable) —
and Stable Investment Corporation (19%), which is owned by
China Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund of the Government
of China (A1 stable).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Mic Kang
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Terry Fanous
MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yian Ning Loh
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077