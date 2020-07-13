Moody's confirms Motherson's Ba1 CFR; outlook negative

Singapore, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Limited's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on 27 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The confirmation of Motherson's rating reflects our view that while the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic will keep the company's credit profile weak in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021), its financial metrics should start to recover the following year," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

However, even with a recovery, Motherson's leverage and profitability will stay weak for its Ba1 CFR, reflected in the negative outlook. The negative outlook also reflects weak liquidity and the company's upcoming refinancing tasks under more challenging market conditions.

"The negative outlook indicates the risk of a downgrade if the global auto industry does not recover, with a slower-than-anticipated recovery in the company's financial metrics," adds Chaubal, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst on Motherson.

Moody's expects Motherson's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/adjusted EBITDA, will spike to an estimated 5.0x by the end of fiscal 2021, up from 3.1x a year earlier, and stay in breach of the 3.5x downgrade trigger. However, Motherson should be able to restore leverage to 3.0x within around a year, by fiscal 2022. The company's EBITA margin, which was already under pressure before the pandemic, having declined to 5% in fiscal 2020, will also further slip to 2% in fiscal 2021 before slowly rising to 5% in fiscal 2023.

Moody's forecasts the global automotive sector will see a 20% decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep contraction in the first three quarters followed by modest growth in the fourth quarter, before rebounding by approximately 11% in 2021. Nevertheless, future vehicle demand could be weaker than these estimates, with competitive intensity remaining high, and Motherson could encounter greater headwinds than anticipated.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors most severely impacted by the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Around INR40 billion, or around one-third of Motherson's total consolidated reported debt of INR118 billion as of March 2020, matures in calendar 2021. This includes a revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR575 million (EUR120 million drawn as of March 2020) that is due in June 2021 and a USD400 million bond due in December 2021. Today's rating action incorporates Moody's expectation that Motherson will fully refinance the bond at least 12 months ahead of its scheduled maturity. Moody's also expects the company to have refinanced its RCF by December 2020. Any departure from these expectations will immediately pressure the company's CFR.

Motherson announced in July 2020 that it will split its domestic wiring harness business to form a new entity, and that it will merge with Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL), which currently holds 33% of Motherson. Both transactions will be cashless and will be undertaken by an issuance of shares. Since SAMIL currently holds the balance 49% shareholding in SMRP, this reorganization will result in Motherson emerging as SMRP's sole shareholder. The transaction currently awaits regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Pro forma for this reorganization, Moody's expects Motherson's leverage to rise by 0.7x and its EBITA margin to decline by around 0.7%. Nevertheless, the business benefits -- such as a 100% shareholding in SMRP and operational synergies with SAMIL -- should outweigh the marginal deterioration of its credit metrics.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the adverse impact that the pandemic will have on Motherson's operating performance and credit metrics in fiscal 2021, as well as the uncertainty of their recovery. The outlook also incorporates Moody's negative outlook on the automotive and auto-part-supplier industries, given the sectors' weak recovery in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the current market situation, an upgrade of the ratings to investment-grade is unlikely in the near term.

However, the outlook could change to stable if Motherson's credit metrics recover to pre-outbreak levels as a result of improvements in the market situation, though timely refinancing of the company's scheduled debt maturities is a prerequisite for such outlook stabilization.

Moody's could upgrade Motherson's rating if the company's adjusted EBITA margins improve to 7.0%, debt/EBITDA drops back to below 3.0x and free cash flow turns positive, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Motherson fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation in the second half of 2020, which will enable the company to reduce the cash burn. A downgrade is also likely if demand remains weaker and more prolonged than anticipated, leading to further balance sheet deterioration and a longer recovery of credit metrics in line with a Ba1 credit rating (EBITA margins of at least 5.0%; debt/EBITDA not exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis).

Moody's would also likely downgrade the rating if Motherson is unable to refinance its RCF and bond by December 2020, particularly given the current highly volatile operating environment and tightening liquidity in the international debt capital markets.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Delhi, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited is the flagship entity of the Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), with global operations.

The company was formed in 1986 through a technical and financial collaboration with Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (A1 negative).

As of June 2020, Sumitomo Wiring held a 25.3% stake in Motherson, while the founding Sehgal family held a 2.9% direct stake and a 30.2% indirect stake through their investment vehicle, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL).

