Moody's confirms NAI Entertainment's B3 CFR; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $260.5 million of rated debt impacted

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC's ("NAIEH" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD and $260.5 million outstanding senior secured term loan rating at B3. The outlook is negative. This concludes the review that was initiated on 24 March 2020.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC

Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

$260.5 Million ($300 Million originally) Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2025, Confirmed at B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC

Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the B3 CFR reflects NAIEH's diminished but sufficient liquidity to support its operating losses during the recent period of temporary theatre closures and Moody's expectation that most of its 74 theatres will resume operations in mid-June to early July. As the US, Europe and parts of Latin America have begun to reopen their economies following signs of reduced coronavirus (a.k.a., COVID-19) infections, NAIEH plans to gradually reopen its theatres in those regions. NAIEH expects its theatres in Argentina to reopen over the coming weeks, however its Brazilian operations will take longer to open because the country is currently a COVID-19 hotspot with the largest caseload in Latin America. The company operates 24 theatres in Brazil under the UCI Cinemas brand and Moody's expects these cinemas to resume operations later in Q3 2020 due to the country's sizable outbreak. The B3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will spike temporarily in 2020 to the 9.5x-10x area (Moody's adjusted, excluding the ViacomCBS dividend income) or 7x-7.5x (including the dividend income) and subsequently decline in 2021 to the 8x-8.5x range (excluding the dividend income) or 6x-6.5x (including the dividend income) as the virus subsides, NAIEH's theatres resume operations and EBITDA expands with moviegoers gradually returning to the cinema for what is expected to be a relatively strong movie slate next year.

Despite NAIEH's expected cash burn and negative free cash flow this year arising from the temporary absence of revenue generation and EBITDA shortfalls, Moody's expects the company will have sufficient liquidity to meet its basic cash needs over the next 12-15 months without the need for external financing. This is supported by cash balances at 2 April 2020 of approximately $57 million at the parent, NAI Amusements, Inc. ("NAI"), of which $30 million resides at NAIEH and access to a new $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility residing at NAI that is currently undrawn. Internal liquidity is also supported by approximately $22 million in annual cash dividends that NAIEH receives from its ownership of 22.6 million shares of ViacomCBS stock. Given the company's reliance on this dividend income, especially during the suspension of its operations, the B3 rating embeds Moody's expectation that ViacomCBS will not reduce or eliminate the dividend over the rating horizon. NAIEH received cash totaling approximately $13.8 million following the settlement of interest rate and currency hedges in Q1 2020, which helped support liquidity. Additionally, the company expects to receive a sizable Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) refund associated with its 2019 tax return filing, which will further bolster liquidity in the second half of 2020.

The ratings also consider the improvement in the underlying market value of NAIEH's ViacomCBS shares, a portion of which are pledged as collateral for the senior secured term loan. After reaching a low point of roughly 0.7x the value of NAIEH's outstanding secured debt, in recent weeks the shares have rebounded to recapture some of their value, but not enough to restore historical over collateralization levels. The shares are currently valued at around 1.5x the secured debt value.

The B3 CFR incorporates the economic impact from the forced closure of NAIEH's global theatre circuit in mid-March arising from the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing economic recession on the company's profitability, debt protection measures and liquidity are factored in the B3 rating. While NAIEH plans to reopen the majority of its theatres by July to coincide with the scheduled release of two blockbuster films, Tenet (17 July 2020) and Mulan (24 July 2020), Moody's believes moviegoer demand will remain challenged as some consumers avoid public gatherings and the potential for infection given continuing circulation of the virus in the population. Notably, Moody's expects OTT video streaming services will reap benefits as film studios increasingly release movies to online platforms concurrently with their theatrical release or very soon thereafter as entertainment shifts back home during the coronavirus outbreak.

With the global economy in recession this year combined with the prospect of extended business closures, layoffs and high rates of unemployment, an erosion of consumer confidence will lead to a reduction in discretionary consumption. Given these economic realities, even if NAIEH's theatres reopen by July, Moody's expects moviegoer attendance will be weak, which will also be affected by likely reduced seating capacity and social distancing guidelines. Further, the supply of movies has been impacted since the major film studios have postponed numerous releases that were scheduled to open through the end of July. As such, the expected timing for reopening the company's theatres will negatively impact ticket sales, especially because cinema operators generate the majority of their annual revenue during the important May to early September box office season.

The negative outlook reflects governance risks, specifically the likelihood that leverage will remain elevated above 8x (Moody's adjusted, excluding the ViacomCBS dividend income) over the next two years as a result of the temporary closure of NAIEH's theatre circuit, secular pressures on moviegoer attendance, increasing competition from OTT video streaming platforms and dependence on consumer discretionary spending, which Moody's expects will remain depressed in 2020 due to the economic recession. The negative outlook also considers the numerous uncertainties related to the social considerations and economic impact from COVID-19 on the company's cash flows, leverage and liquidity. The magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth and duration of the pandemic, the impact that government restrictions to curb the virus will have on consumer behavior, the duration of lockdowns in geographies that NAIEH operates and the timeline for fully reopening those economies.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The movie theatre sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in NAIEH's credit profile, including its exposures to the US, Europe and Latin America have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and NAI remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on NAIEH of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating outlook could be revised to stable if NAIEH reopens the majority of its theatres by July as currently planned, attendance revives to profitable levels and the company returns to positive free cash flow generation.

Upward ratings pressure is unlikely over the coming 12-18 months, especially if the coronavirus outbreak restricts NAIEH's ability to keep its theatres open or reduces the company's profitability if overall attendance declines following the reopening of its theatres. However, over time, an upgrade could occur if the company experiences positive growth in box office attendance, stable-to-improving market share, higher EBITDA, expanding margins and enhanced liquidity, and exhibited prudent financial policies that translate into an improved credit profile. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA was sustained below 7.5x (Moody's adjusted, excluding the ViacomCBS dividend income) or below 6x (including the dividend income) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improved to above 1.5% (Moody's adjusted).

The ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) prolonged closure of NAIEH's cinemas beyond Q3 2020 leading to a longer-than-expected cash burn period, an exhaustion of the company's liquidity resources and an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to cover higher cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on timely implementing cost reductions, as necessary; or (iii) limited prospects for operating performance recovery in H2 2020 and 2021. A downgrade could also be considered if: (i) the value of the pledged ViacomCBS shares falls below 1.0x the outstanding secured debt; or (ii) total debt to EBITDA remains above 8.5x (Moody's adjusted, excluding the ViacomCBS dividend income) or above 7x (including the dividend income) after 2020 or free cash flow generation turns materially negative on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc., a private media holding company 100% owned and controlled by the Redstone family, and operates a significant proportion of NAI's cinema assets through its 22 theatres operating in the US and 52 theatres operating internationally (21 in the UK and 31 in Latin America). NAIEH also holds approximately 22.6 million of ViacomCBS shares (15.4 million pledged and 7.2 million unpledged). Revenue totaled approximately $403.5 million for the twelve months ended 2 April 2020.

