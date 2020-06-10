Moody's confirms Natel Engineering at B3; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") concluded its review of Natel Engineering Company, Inc.(New)'s ("Natel") ratings initiated on March 20, 2020 and confirmed the issuer's B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and its B3 first lien term loan rating. The ratings outlook was revised to negative given Moody's anticipation of ongoing challenges in the company's operating environment that will continue to weigh on the issuer's near term financial performance, liquidity and credit protection measures.

Moody's confirmed the following ratings:

Corporate Family Rating --B3

Probability of Default Rating --B3-PD

Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2026 --B3 (LGD4)

Outlook revised from Rating Under Review to Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Natel's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high LTM debt leverage of over 5.5x (Moody's adjusted for operating leases), corporate governance concerns related to the company's concentrated equity ownership by Natel's founder, as well as limited customer diversity and a narrow business focus in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical vertical markets. The risks associated with Natel's customer diversity, which are common in the Electronics Manufacturing Services ("EMS") sector, have exposed the company to periods of considerable sales volatility which has resumed in recent quarters due to fluctuations in production capacity, the timing of customer orders, shifts in budget appropriations, and overall macroeconomic cyclicality, exacerbated by the recent economic downturn.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The EMS sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Natel's credit profile, including the potential for production disruptions and the company's exposure to macroeconomic cyclicality in its end markets, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company's business remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Natel of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The ratings are supported by the specialty nature of Natel's high-mix, low-to mid volume assembly services, which feature EBITDA margins that are well above industry averages, as well as the company's long-term, strategic relationships with core customers.

The B3 ratings for Natel's first lien term loan reflect the borrower's B3-PD PDR and a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment of LGD4. The first lien term loan ratings are consistent with the CFR as this instrument comprises the majority of company's debt structure, but features a second lien claim ranking below the $75 million ABL revolver's (unrated) claim on the company's cash and cash equivalents, inventory, receivables, and other liquid assets.

Natel's adequate liquidity is principally supported by approximately $25 million of cash currently on the company's balance sheet as well as Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation (after dividends) in excess of $15 million over the next 12 months. Natel's term loan is subject to a financial covenant based on a maximum net leverage ratio of 5.25x in April 2020), leaving the company with very limited covenant headroom and minimal incremental borrowing capacity under its $75 million ABL revolving credit facility ($15 million drawn as of April 30, 2020) at present debt leverage levels.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Natel will experience mid-single digit organic revenue contraction over the next 12 months. Cost savings initiatives should fuel modest improvement in profitability metrics during this period, but overall debt leverage is expected to modestly increase in FY21. (January 2021). The outlook could be revised to stable if Natel's operating trends are indicative of a sustained recovery in operating performance and an improved liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded if Natel realizes meaningful revenue growth, increases customer diversity, and expands EBITDA, resulting in adjusted debt leverage sustained at around 4.5x and free cash flow (after dividends)/debt exceeding 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Natel's revenue contracts and profitability erodes materially, resulting in sustained liquidity pressure and an increase in debt leverage, or if the company adopts more aggressive financial policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Natel, headquartered in Chatsworth, California, is a specialty EMS provider with manufacturing and engineering locations across the United States, Mexico and China, serving customers in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical industries. Moody's projects that the company will generate revenue of approximately $785 million in FY21.

