Moody's confirms New Residential's long-term issuer rating at B3 concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed New Residential Investment Corp.'s (New Residential) corporate family rating at B1 and its long-term issuer rating at B3, concluding the review for downgrade initiated on 6 April 2020. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.

The confirmation of New Residential's ratings reflects Moody's assessment that the company has improved its liquidity profile and achieved higher capital levels, as the company transitions to a smaller operating business focused on residential mortgage origination and servicing, as well as investment in mortgage assets.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices have led to a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Given Moody's expectation for deteriorating profitability, capital and liquidity, the mortgage servicing sector is among those most affected by this credit shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of New Residential's ratings reflects Moody's assessment of the company's ability to manage its near-term liquidity needs to-date owing to higher liquidity, and attain higher capital level in the face of the coronavirus pandemic unprecedented disruption. While Moody's expects the company's liquidity to remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months in this challenging operating environment, its standalone credit profile benefits from strengthened higher capital levels.

The company experienced an approximately 34% decline in book equity during the first quarter of 2020 due to losses on sales for a large portion of its assets at distressed levels to meet margin calls on its credit facilities. Despite the decline in book equity, New Residential's capital level, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible managed assets (TMA) grew to 18.2% as of 31 March 2020 from 14.9% at year-end 2019. The improved capitalization was achieved through a larger decline in assets, due to the sales than equity in the first quarter, resulting in higher capital metrics, evidencing the company's greater ability to absorb unexpected losses, given its reduced size.

Elevated origination volumes, strong gain-on-sale margins and reduced reliance on mark-to-market financing should support solid profitability and less volatility in book equity for New Residential over the next 12-18 months, from what it experienced in the first quarter of 2020 when asset sales and mark-to-market of its MSR portfolio led New Residential to report a large net loss of $1.6 billion. Furthermore, the company has enhanced its liquidity profile by reducing its reliance on short-term secured funding and mark-to-market financing, and has increased its servicer advance capacity with existing lenders by approximately $1.8 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2020, including $625 million agreed to in principle.

The revision of the outlook to negative for New Residential reflects Moody's view that challenging operating conditions will continue to pressure the company's liquidity, including the uncertain level of servicing advance obligations resulting from increasing delinquencies, over the next 12-18 months. Mortgage servicers are obligated to make advance principal and interest payments as well as payments for property taxes, homeowners insurance and default proceedings, when the borrower fails to do. The negative outlook also reflects the risks for creditors from the potential impairment to the company's franchise and the transition risk associated with its recent sizeable downsize, as well as and the firm's new strategic direction following these events.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The non-bank mortgage sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on New Residential of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if the company continues to reduce its reliance on short-term secured funding while improving its profitability and maintaining strong capital, as it transitions to a smaller entity focused on mortgage origination and servicing, as well as investing in mortgage assets; for example, net income to average managed assets and TCE/TMA remain above 2.5% and 17.5%, respectively.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity position deteriorates beyond an adequate buffer to its debt covenants, its franchise deteriorates demonstrated by materially weakened profitability, or its capitalization as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets deteriorates below 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

