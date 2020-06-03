Moody's confirms New Residential's long-term issuer rating at B3 concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed New Residential Investment Corp.'s (New Residential)
corporate family rating at B1 and its long-term issuer rating at
B3, concluding the review for downgrade initiated on 6 April 2020.
The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.
The confirmation of New Residential's ratings reflects Moody's
assessment that the company has improved its liquidity profile and achieved
higher capital levels, as the company transitions to a smaller operating
business focused on residential mortgage origination and servicing,
as well as investment in mortgage assets.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and falling
oil prices have led to a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. Given Moody's expectation for
deteriorating profitability, capital and liquidity, the mortgage
servicing sector is among those most affected by this credit shock.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of New Residential's ratings reflects Moody's assessment
of the company's ability to manage its near-term liquidity needs
to-date owing to higher liquidity, and attain higher capital
level in the face of the coronavirus pandemic unprecedented disruption.
While Moody's expects the company's liquidity to remain under pressure
over the next 12-18 months in this challenging operating environment,
its standalone credit profile benefits from strengthened higher capital
levels.
The company experienced an approximately 34% decline in book equity
during the first quarter of 2020 due to losses on sales for a large portion
of its assets at distressed levels to meet margin calls on its credit
facilities. Despite the decline in book equity, New Residential's
capital level, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible
managed assets (TMA) grew to 18.2% as of 31 March 2020 from
14.9% at year-end 2019. The improved capitalization
was achieved through a larger decline in assets, due to the sales
than equity in the first quarter, resulting in higher capital metrics,
evidencing the company's greater ability to absorb unexpected losses,
given its reduced size.
Elevated origination volumes, strong gain-on-sale
margins and reduced reliance on mark-to-market financing
should support solid profitability and less volatility in book equity
for New Residential over the next 12-18 months, from what
it experienced in the first quarter of 2020 when asset sales and mark-to-market
of its MSR portfolio led New Residential to report a large net loss of
$1.6 billion. Furthermore, the company has
enhanced its liquidity profile by reducing its reliance on short-term
secured funding and mark-to-market financing, and
has increased its servicer advance capacity with existing lenders by approximately
$1.8 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2020,
including $625 million agreed to in principle.
The revision of the outlook to negative for New Residential reflects Moody's
view that challenging operating conditions will continue to pressure the
company's liquidity, including the uncertain level of servicing
advance obligations resulting from increasing delinquencies, over
the next 12-18 months. Mortgage servicers are obligated
to make advance principal and interest payments as well as payments for
property taxes, homeowners insurance and default proceedings,
when the borrower fails to do. The negative outlook also reflects
the risks for creditors from the potential impairment to the company's
franchise and the transition risk associated with its recent sizeable
downsize, as well as and the firm's new strategic direction following
these events.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The non-bank mortgage sector has been one of the
sectors affected by the shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on
New Residential of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable
if the company continues to reduce its reliance on short-term secured
funding while improving its profitability and maintaining strong capital,
as it transitions to a smaller entity focused on mortgage origination
and servicing, as well as investing in mortgage assets; for
example, net income to average managed assets and TCE/TMA remain
above 2.5% and 17.5%, respectively.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity position
deteriorates beyond an adequate buffer to its debt covenants, its
franchise deteriorates demonstrated by materially weakened profitability,
or its capitalization as measured by tangible common equity to tangible
managed assets deteriorates below 15%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gene Berman
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
