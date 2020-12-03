Moody's confirms Noble Energy's Baa3 ratings following Chevron's exchange offering

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) confirmed substantially all of Noble
Energy, Inc.'s (Noble Energy) senior unsecured notes
ratings at Baa3. The outlook is stable.
This action follows Chevron Corporation's (Chevron, Aa2 stable)
offer to exchange new senior notes issued by its wholly owned subsidiary,
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (CUSA, Aa2 stable)
for substantially all of Noble Energy's existing notes outstanding.
The CUSA notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron.
Following the completion of the debt exchange, the ratings for any
Noble Energy notes that were offered in the exchange that remain outstanding
will likely be withdrawn. This substantially concludes the ratings
review that was initiated on July 20, 2020.
Noble Energy's 7.25% senior notes due 2097 (2097 notes)
were not included in Chevron's exchange offer. About $84
million principal amount of the 2097 notes are outstanding, representing
less than 2% of Noble Energy's total senior unsecured notes
outstanding. These 2097 notes remain on review for upgrade pending
the company publicly disclosing its intentions for these notes.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Confirmed
at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Chevron has offered to exchange CUSA senior notes with identical tenors
and interest rates for each Noble Energy senior notes outstanding,
with the exception of the 2097 notes. Concurrent with the exchange
offer, Chevron is soliciting consent from Noble Energy's note
holders to amend certain covenants, including eliminating separate
financial reporting requirements for Noble Energy. Following the
conclusion of the exchange offer, Moody's expects to withdraw
the ratings of any Noble Energy notes that were not exchanged since these
notes will not be guaranteed and there will not be sufficient financial
reporting information to maintain the ratings.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that substantially
all of Noble Energy's notes will be exchanged and the ratings will
be withdrawn.
CUSA senior notes benefit from a full and unconditional guarantee from
its parent, Chevron, and therefore are rated the same as Chevron.
Chevron's Aa2 rating reflects its large scale and globally integrated
operations, a diversified upstream reserves portfolio and demonstrated
ability to replace reserves and grow production at competitive costs.
The company benefits from its profitable downstream and chemicals operations,
that provide some countercyclical benefits to its upstream business.
Chevron follows conservative financial policies, as demonstrated
by the company substantially reducing debt since the prior downturn of
2015-16, providing it with the strongest financial leverage
metrics of its peer group entering 2020.
Chevron's cash flow based credit metrics have significantly weakened given
the collapse in oil and gas prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company's downstream earnings have also been weak because of the large
drop in petroleum products demand earlier in 2020 with only a partial
and slow recovery to date. Chemicals earnings are down because
of lower demand, but to a lesser extent. Despite steep cuts
in capital spending, operating costs and the suspension of share
repurchases, Chevron still had substantial negative free cash flow
in the first nine months of 2020 which was funded with debt. However,
we expect the company to generate free cash flow in 2021 and more in 2022
as commodity prices strengthen to meaningfully reduce the incremental
debt and restore its metrics and credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Noble Energy's senior unsecured notes ratings are unlikely to change
prior to the conclusion of the exchange offer in January 2021 and are
likely to be withdrawn. The review of the 2097 notes will be concluded
once Chevron makes its intentions known. If the 2097 notes remain
outstanding and are guaranteed by Chevron then the ratings on the notes
would be upgraded to Chevron's rating level. If Noble remains an
unguaranteed subsidiary and no audited financial statements are provided
then the 2097 notes rating will be withdrawn.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Noble Energy, Inc. was acquired by Chevron in an all-stock
transaction in October 2020 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron.
Chevron U.S.A. Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Chevron and it manages and operate most of Chevron's U.S.
businesses. Chevron Corporation, headquartered in San Ramon,
California, is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas
companies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Speer
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653