Moody's confirms Noble Energy's Baa3 ratings following Chevron's exchange offering

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) confirmed substantially all of Noble Energy, Inc.'s (Noble Energy) senior unsecured notes ratings at Baa3. The outlook is stable.

This action follows Chevron Corporation's (Chevron, Aa2 stable) offer to exchange new senior notes issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (CUSA, Aa2 stable) for substantially all of Noble Energy's existing notes outstanding. The CUSA notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron. Following the completion of the debt exchange, the ratings for any Noble Energy notes that were offered in the exchange that remain outstanding will likely be withdrawn. This substantially concludes the ratings review that was initiated on July 20, 2020.

Noble Energy's 7.25% senior notes due 2097 (2097 notes) were not included in Chevron's exchange offer. About $84 million principal amount of the 2097 notes are outstanding, representing less than 2% of Noble Energy's total senior unsecured notes outstanding. These 2097 notes remain on review for upgrade pending the company publicly disclosing its intentions for these notes.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chevron has offered to exchange CUSA senior notes with identical tenors and interest rates for each Noble Energy senior notes outstanding, with the exception of the 2097 notes. Concurrent with the exchange offer, Chevron is soliciting consent from Noble Energy's note holders to amend certain covenants, including eliminating separate financial reporting requirements for Noble Energy. Following the conclusion of the exchange offer, Moody's expects to withdraw the ratings of any Noble Energy notes that were not exchanged since these notes will not be guaranteed and there will not be sufficient financial reporting information to maintain the ratings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that substantially all of Noble Energy's notes will be exchanged and the ratings will be withdrawn.

CUSA senior notes benefit from a full and unconditional guarantee from its parent, Chevron, and therefore are rated the same as Chevron. Chevron's Aa2 rating reflects its large scale and globally integrated operations, a diversified upstream reserves portfolio and demonstrated ability to replace reserves and grow production at competitive costs. The company benefits from its profitable downstream and chemicals operations, that provide some countercyclical benefits to its upstream business. Chevron follows conservative financial policies, as demonstrated by the company substantially reducing debt since the prior downturn of 2015-16, providing it with the strongest financial leverage metrics of its peer group entering 2020.

Chevron's cash flow based credit metrics have significantly weakened given the collapse in oil and gas prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company's downstream earnings have also been weak because of the large drop in petroleum products demand earlier in 2020 with only a partial and slow recovery to date. Chemicals earnings are down because of lower demand, but to a lesser extent. Despite steep cuts in capital spending, operating costs and the suspension of share repurchases, Chevron still had substantial negative free cash flow in the first nine months of 2020 which was funded with debt. However, we expect the company to generate free cash flow in 2021 and more in 2022 as commodity prices strengthen to meaningfully reduce the incremental debt and restore its metrics and credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Noble Energy's senior unsecured notes ratings are unlikely to change prior to the conclusion of the exchange offer in January 2021 and are likely to be withdrawn. The review of the 2097 notes will be concluded once Chevron makes its intentions known. If the 2097 notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Chevron then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Chevron's rating level. If Noble remains an unguaranteed subsidiary and no audited financial statements are provided then the 2097 notes rating will be withdrawn.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Noble Energy, Inc. was acquired by Chevron in an all-stock transaction in October 2020 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron. Chevron U.S.A. Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron and it manages and operate most of Chevron's U.S. businesses. Chevron Corporation, headquartered in San Ramon, California, is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

