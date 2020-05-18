Moody's confirms Noble Energy's Baa3 ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Noble Energy, Inc. (Noble), including its Baa3 senior unsecured long-term rating and P-3 commercial paper rating. The rating outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 20, 2020.

"The confirmation of Noble Energy's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will improve its credit metrics to levels supportive of the Baa3 ratings in 2021 and 2022, despite the current depressed commodity prices and weak operating environment," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President.

The following summarizes the rating actions.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Noble's Baa3 ratings reflects the actions the company has taken to respond to the current low commodity prices and Moody's expectation that its credit metrics will improve significantly through 2022 as commodity prices recover. The company's steps to improve its cash flow and support its liquidity include reducing the common dividend as well as the distributions made by Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NBLX), cutting planned 2020 capital spending by more than 50%, and identifying $225 million of cash cost savings. In the first quarter 2020, the company generated negative free cash flow of -$55 million, but lower distributions and capex for the balance of 2020 will help improve free cash flow generation as it operates only one rig onshore US and is not completing new wells. During past oil and gas price downturns management's proactive approach to reducing debt balances and preserving liquidity by using equity and asset sale proceeds partially offset the impact of low commodity prices on the company's credit profile.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Noble's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Noble remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Noble of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Noble benefits from its scale of operations, a geographically diversified asset base, conservative financial management and hedges on a portion of its 2020 oil and gas production. The December 2019 start-up of natural gas production at its Leviathan field in the Eastern Mediterranean adds relatively stable cash flow, underpinned by contracts that enjoy price floors well above US natural gas prices and a low production decline rate. The Alen gas monetization project will add further to earnings in early 2021. Noble's exploration program with a good track record has resulted in large-scale and valuable discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean, which could be partially monetized. Noble's shorter cycle, lower risk onshore US unconventional development activity mitigates some of these longer life, large and potentially higher risk projects. However, Noble's DJ Basin comprises over one-half of its US production as of the fourth quarter 2019 and the company is exposed to regulatory risk in Colorado which could constrain the company's growth.

Noble has good liquidity supported by its cash flow from operations and revolving credit facility. The company's $4 billion commercial paper program is supported by a $4 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in March 2023. The company reported a cash balance of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, after borrowing $1 billion under its $4 billion revolving credit facility. The credit facility has one maintenance financial covenant, a maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65%, and Noble should be able to maintain a comfortable margin under this covenant through 2021. Noble has no significant debt maturities until 2021 when NBLX has a $500 million term loan due in July 2021. Additional liquidity could be generated from monetization of portions of its core assets, sale of a portion of its LP interest in NBLX or sale of non-core assets.

The negative outlook reflects the current weak credit metrics for the rating, low commodity price environment and uncertainty over the pace of improvement in industry conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects retained cash flow (RCF) to debt to remain below 25%, capital efficiency deteriorates significantly (i.e., a decline in the leveraged full cycle ratio or LFCR), or leverage rises materially. An upgrade is unlikely, but could be considered if debt is reduced, RCF to debt increases towards 50%, leverage declines, and production volumes grow with the company generating an LFCR in excess of 2x as well as positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Noble is an independent energy company engaged in worldwide exploration and production of oil and gas. The company's core operating areas include onshore US, primarily in the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; offshore Eastern Mediterranean; and offshore West Africa. Noble controls and owns a significant proportion of Noble Midstream Partners LP (unrated), a publicly traded midstream gathering and processing master limited partnership.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

