Moody's confirms Noble Energy's Baa3 ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Noble Energy,
Inc. (Noble), including its Baa3 senior unsecured long-term
rating and P-3 commercial paper rating. The rating outlook
is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated
on March 20, 2020.
"The confirmation of Noble Energy's ratings reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will improve its credit metrics to levels
supportive of the Baa3 ratings in 2021 and 2022, despite the current
depressed commodity prices and weak operating environment,"
stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President.
The following summarizes the rating actions.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Confirmed at P-3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of Noble's Baa3 ratings reflects the actions the
company has taken to respond to the current low commodity prices and Moody's
expectation that its credit metrics will improve significantly through
2022 as commodity prices recover. The company's steps to
improve its cash flow and support its liquidity include reducing the common
dividend as well as the distributions made by Noble Midstream Partners,
LP (NBLX), cutting planned 2020 capital spending by more than 50%,
and identifying $225 million of cash cost savings. In the
first quarter 2020, the company generated negative free cash flow
of -$55 million, but lower distributions and capex
for the balance of 2020 will help improve free cash flow generation as
it operates only one rig onshore US and is not completing new wells.
During past oil and gas price downturns management's proactive approach
to reducing debt balances and preserving liquidity by using equity and
asset sale proceeds partially offset the impact of low commodity prices
on the company's credit profile.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Noble's credit profile have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Noble remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and
oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Noble of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Noble benefits from its scale of operations, a geographically diversified
asset base, conservative financial management and hedges on a portion
of its 2020 oil and gas production. The December 2019 start-up
of natural gas production at its Leviathan field in the Eastern Mediterranean
adds relatively stable cash flow, underpinned by contracts that
enjoy price floors well above US natural gas prices and a low production
decline rate. The Alen gas monetization project will add further
to earnings in early 2021. Noble's exploration program with
a good track record has resulted in large-scale and valuable discoveries
in the Eastern Mediterranean, which could be partially monetized.
Noble's shorter cycle, lower risk onshore US unconventional development
activity mitigates some of these longer life, large and potentially
higher risk projects. However, Noble's DJ Basin comprises
over one-half of its US production as of the fourth quarter 2019
and the company is exposed to regulatory risk in Colorado which could
constrain the company's growth.
Noble has good liquidity supported by its cash flow from operations and
revolving credit facility. The company's $4 billion commercial
paper program is supported by a $4 billion unsecured revolving
credit facility maturing in March 2023. The company reported a
cash balance of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2020,
after borrowing $1 billion under its $4 billion revolving
credit facility. The credit facility has one maintenance financial
covenant, a maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of
65%, and Noble should be able to maintain a comfortable margin
under this covenant through 2021. Noble has no significant debt
maturities until 2021 when NBLX has a $500 million term loan due
in July 2021. Additional liquidity could be generated from monetization
of portions of its core assets, sale of a portion of its LP interest
in NBLX or sale of non-core assets.
The negative outlook reflects the current weak credit metrics for the
rating, low commodity price environment and uncertainty over the
pace of improvement in industry conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects retained cash
flow (RCF) to debt to remain below 25%, capital efficiency
deteriorates significantly (i.e., a decline in the
leveraged full cycle ratio or LFCR), or leverage rises materially.
An upgrade is unlikely, but could be considered if debt is reduced,
RCF to debt increases towards 50%, leverage declines,
and production volumes grow with the company generating an LFCR in excess
of 2x as well as positive free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Noble is an independent energy company engaged in worldwide exploration
and production of oil and gas. The company's core operating areas
include onshore US, primarily in the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin
and Eagle Ford Shale; offshore Eastern Mediterranean; and offshore
West Africa. Noble controls and owns a significant proportion of
Noble Midstream Partners LP (unrated), a publicly traded midstream
gathering and processing master limited partnership.
