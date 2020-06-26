Moody's confirms Onex TSG's B2 CFR, outlook changed to negative

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Onex TSG Intermediate Corp. ("Onex TSG", doing business as SCP Health) and changed the outlook to negative from rating under review. Moody's confirmed Onex TSG's B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 rating on the first lien credit facility and Caa1 rating on the second lien term loan. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on April 14, 2020.

The confirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Onex TSG's good liquidity, which Moody's believes will enable the company to manage through most COVID-19 scenarios. Moody's estimates that the company will have $150-$170 million in cash and a fully undrawn $75 million revolver at the end of June 2020, including approximately $30 million in advanced payments received from Medicare. Moody's expects that the company will be able to cover anticipated cash burn in 2020 with liquidity at hand. The company's emergency medicine business is gradually recovering after experiencing a severe volume decline in the months of April and May. The rating confirmation also reflects Moody's view that adjusted debt/EBITDA will peak in late 2020 but will decline back below 6.0x in 2021.

The change of outlook to negative reflects the downside risks of a more severe or prolonged virus impact than what Moody's currently forecasts. While the company's business is generally on an improving trend, significant uncertainties exist for a full and sustained recovery. For example, a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in several southern states, in which the company has heavy presence, could stymie the company's recovery. If these states undergo a prolonged lockdown, the company's cash burn will continue, and its liquidity will weaken. Further, a deep or prolonged recession in the US will lead to an increase in people losing commercial health insurance. This will lead to unfavorable payor mix shift and increasing bad debt expense for ONEX TSG.

Following ratings were confirmed:

Onex TSG Intermediate Corp.

Corporate Family Rating at B2

Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD

$75 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2022 at B1 (LGD3)

$530 million first lien term loan due in 2022 at B1 (LGD3)

$135 million second lien term loan due in 2023 at Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook action:

Onex TSG Intermediate Corp.

The outlook changed to negative from rating under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects Onex TSG's market position as the third-largest emergency department physician staffing company and its resulting exposure to bad debt expense, and the evolving regulatory and reimbursement environment. Moody's expects a temporary spike in the company's leverage primarily due to very weak second and third quarters of 2020. However, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will return to below 6.0 times by mid-2021. Onex TSG's debt to EBITDA was approximately 5.1 times at the end of March 31, 2020. The company's high concentration in a single line of business (emergency medicine) and its heavy presence in southern states (where COVID-19 cases are currently increasing) are risks to the rating. Onex TSG's rating is supported by good customer diversity, favorable healthcare services outsourcing market trends, good liquidity and a solid track record of integrating acquisitions.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In addition, as a provider of emergency room staffing to hospitals, Onex TSG faces high social risk. Several legislative proposals have been introduced in the US Congress that aim to eliminate or reduce the impact of surprise medical bills. The company's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting its ownership by a private equity investor (Onex Partners Manager LP).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company can grow its revenue base while expanding its product line. More specifically, if the company's debt to EBITDA approaches 4.5 times, along with consistent positive free cash flow, the ratings could be upgraded.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a reduction in reimbursement rates or unfavorable payor mix shift such that the company's operating profits deteriorate or if credit metrics weaken for any reason. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, Onex TSG Intermediate Corp., doing business as SCP Health (formerly Schumacher Clinical Partners), is a national provider of integrated emergency medicine, hospital medicine services and healthcare advisory services. SCP Health operates in 30 states with roughly 1,700 employees and 7,000 clinicians. Onex TSG's net revenue is approximately $1.4 billion. Onex TSG is owned by private equity sponsor Onex Partners Manager LP through the parent holding company - Clinical Acquisitions Holdings LP.

