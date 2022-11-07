Moody's confirms Oracle's Baa2 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Oracle Corporation's ("Oracle") Baa2 senior unsecured rating and its Prime-2 Commercial Paper rating, and assigned Baa2 ratings to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook for the ratings is stable. This rating action concludes the review of Oracle's ratings that was initiated on December 20, 2021, following Oracle's announcement that it plans to acquire Cerner Corporation ("Cerner") in an all-cash transaction for approximately $28.2 billion. Oracle completed the acquisition of Cerner on June 8, 2022. Oracle intends to use net proceeds from the proposed notes offering to prepay outstanding borrowings under its bridge loan facility.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In conjunction with the notes offering, Oracle has committed to limiting share repurchases to approximately $600 million per quarter until it reduces total debt to EBITDA to approximately 3.5x. Moody's Senior Analyst Raj Joshi said, "Oracle's commitment to achieve a specific leverage ratio demonstrates a significant shift in its financial policy. This, coupled with our expectation for robust and growing profitability provides substantial clarity about the company's financial risk profile and capital allocation over the next 2 to 3 years, relative to the significant degradation in the company's credit metrics over the last few years and the absence of any long-term financial policy." Oracle's financial strategy to prioritize deleveraging positively influences its credit profile and is a key driver of the rating action. Joshi added, "We also believe that the company's enhanced disclosures about its software segments and cloud businesses in recent quarters provide greater visibility into its long-term growth prospects."

The confirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Oracle's total debt to EBITDA (including tax repatriation liability and Moody's standard analytical adjustments) will decline from about 5x at the close of the acquisition of Cerner, to 3.5x in the first half of its fiscal year ending May 2025, and that the company will maintain cash to total adjusted debt ratio of more than 10%. Moody's additionally expects Oracle to generate free cash flow (after dividends) of $6.6 billion and $9.8 billion in FY '23 and FY '24, respectively, which coupled with organic constant currency EBITDA growth in the high single digits will drive rapid deleveraging toward the company's targeted gross leverage ratio. Oracle generates more than 70% of its revenues from recurring software support and subscription services, which provide very good visibility into its revenues and operating cash flows over the intermediate term.

Moody's believes that Oracle's accelerating revenue growth reduces the risk of its reliance on outsized share repurchases to augment returns to shareholders. Revenues from Oracle's cloud services increased to about 31% of its total revenues in F1Q '23, and these revenues are growing about 30% annually, excluding contribution from Cerner. Oracle's large base of support revenues provides a substantial opportunity to migrate legacy, on-premise customers to its cloud offerings with larger recurring revenues by attaching additional services. Moody's also expects that Oracle's operating margins, which have come under pressure from the company's rapid growth in investments to support its cloud services and the initially dilutive effect on profitability from the acquisition of Cerner, will increase as it gains scale efficiencies in its cloud businesses, leverages its modern infrastructure platform, and realizes cost synergies from the acquisition of Cerner.

The Baa2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Oracle will maintain total debt to EBITDA at mid 3x (Moody's adjusted) after it attains its target leverage and resumes larger share repurchases. The Baa2 rating is supported by Oracle's substantial operating scale with Moody's expectations for revenues surpassing $50 billion in FY '23; leading market positions in some of the largest segments of the enterprise software market; and, a large installed base of more than 430,000 customers globally. Oracle's nearly $61 billion of contracted backlog of revenues and a high proportion of recurring revenues further support its credit profile. The company generated robust profitability with 46.2% operating margins (non-GAAP basis, as reported by the company) in FY '22, prior to its acquisition of Cerner. Elevated capital expenditures to support cloud businesses, amortization of the tax repatriation liability, and increases in dividend payments will limit free cash flow growth but Moody's expects capital intensity to moderate progressively over the next 2 to 3 years as capital deployments will shift from expanding Oracle's geographic footprint to incremental capacity expansions within the existing data center footprint.

At the same time, Oracle operates in intensely competitive technology segments and it faces formidable competitors in its growing cloud software and infrastructure businesses. The company generates a large share of revenues from mature software products, hardware, and services segments. Although the company's commitment to reduce gross leverage to mid 3x positively influences its credit profile, its history of aggressive shareholder returns since US tax reform and tolerance for high financial risk, constrain its rating. The Credit Impact Score of CIS-4 mainly reflects the highly negative impact on Oracle's credit profile from the company's track record of debt-funded share repurchases and dividends that eroded its financial profile and constrain its rating.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Oracle will remain on a path to reduce total debt to EBITDA to 3.5x (Moody's adjusted) in the first half of FY '25. Moody's expects Oracle to maintain cash and short-term investments of more than 10% of its adjusted total debt, and its free cash flow to approach 13% of total adjusted debt in FY '25.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the high expected financial leverage over the next 18 to 24 months, a ratings upgrade is not likely over this period. Over time, Moody's could raise Oracle's ratings if the company commits to a lower financial risk profile such that Moody's expects it to sustain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of less than 3x, while generating growth in operating profits in the high single digits. Moody's could downgrade Oracle's ratings if execution or competitive challenges, or deviations in financial policy lead Moody's to expect that Oracle is likely to maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) above 3.5x, or growth in operating profits meaningfully falls short of the expected high single digit organic growth rates. The rating could also be pressured if liquidity weakens.

Oracle Corporation is a leading provider of business applications software, Information Technology systems, and cloud infrastructure and platform services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

