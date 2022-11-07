info

Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Oracle's Baa2 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

07 Nov 2022

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Oracle Corporation's ("Oracle") Baa2 senior unsecured rating and its Prime-2 Commercial Paper rating, and assigned Baa2 ratings to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook for the ratings is stable. This rating action concludes the review of Oracle's ratings that was initiated on December 20, 2021, following Oracle's announcement that it plans to acquire Cerner Corporation ("Cerner") in an all-cash transaction for approximately $28.2 billion. Oracle completed the acquisition of Cerner on June 8, 2022. Oracle intends to use net proceeds from the proposed notes offering to prepay outstanding borrowings under its bridge loan facility.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Oracle Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Oracle Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

In conjunction with the notes offering, Oracle has committed to limiting share repurchases to approximately $600 million per quarter until it reduces total debt to EBITDA to approximately 3.5x. Moody's Senior Analyst Raj Joshi said, "Oracle's commitment to achieve a specific leverage ratio demonstrates a significant shift in its financial policy. This, coupled with our expectation for robust and growing profitability provides substantial clarity  about the company's financial risk profile and capital allocation over the next 2 to 3 years, relative to the significant degradation in the company's credit metrics over the last few years and the absence of any long-term financial policy." Oracle's financial strategy to prioritize deleveraging positively influences its credit profile and is a key driver of the rating action. Joshi added, "We  also believe that the company's enhanced disclosures about its software segments and cloud businesses in recent quarters provide greater visibility into its long-term growth prospects."

The confirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Oracle's total debt to EBITDA (including tax repatriation liability and Moody's standard analytical adjustments) will decline from about 5x at the close of the acquisition of Cerner, to 3.5x in the first half of its fiscal year ending May 2025, and that the company will maintain cash to total adjusted debt ratio of more than 10%. Moody's additionally expects Oracle to generate free cash flow (after dividends) of $6.6 billion and $9.8 billion in FY '23 and FY '24, respectively, which coupled with organic constant currency EBITDA growth in the high single digits will drive rapid deleveraging toward the company's targeted gross leverage ratio. Oracle  generates more than 70% of its revenues from recurring software support and subscription services, which provide very good visibility into its revenues and operating cash flows over the intermediate term.

Moody's believes that Oracle's accelerating revenue growth reduces the risk of its reliance on outsized share repurchases to augment returns to shareholders. Revenues from Oracle's cloud services increased to about 31% of its total revenues in F1Q '23, and these revenues are growing about 30% annually, excluding contribution from Cerner. Oracle's large base of support revenues provides a substantial opportunity to migrate legacy, on-premise customers to its cloud offerings with larger recurring revenues by attaching additional services. Moody's also expects that Oracle's operating margins, which have come under pressure from the company's rapid growth in investments to support its cloud services and the initially dilutive effect on profitability from the acquisition of Cerner, will increase as it gains scale efficiencies in its cloud businesses, leverages its modern infrastructure platform, and realizes cost synergies from the acquisition of Cerner.

The Baa2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Oracle will maintain total debt to EBITDA at mid 3x (Moody's adjusted) after it attains its target leverage and resumes larger share repurchases. The Baa2 rating is supported by Oracle's substantial operating scale with Moody's expectations for revenues surpassing $50 billion in FY '23; leading market positions in some of the largest segments of the enterprise software market; and, a large installed base of more than 430,000 customers globally. Oracle's nearly $61 billion of contracted backlog of revenues and a high proportion of recurring revenues further support its credit profile. The company generated robust profitability with 46.2% operating margins (non-GAAP basis, as reported by the company) in FY '22, prior to its acquisition of Cerner. Elevated capital expenditures to support cloud businesses, amortization of the tax repatriation liability, and increases in dividend payments will limit free cash flow growth but Moody's expects capital intensity to moderate progressively over the next 2 to 3 years as capital deployments will shift from expanding Oracle's geographic footprint to incremental capacity expansions within the existing data center footprint.

At the same time, Oracle operates in intensely competitive technology segments and it faces formidable competitors in its growing cloud software and infrastructure businesses. The company generates a large share of revenues from mature software products, hardware, and services segments. Although the company's commitment to reduce gross leverage to mid 3x positively influences its credit profile, its history of aggressive shareholder returns since US tax reform and tolerance for high financial risk, constrain its rating. The Credit Impact Score of CIS-4 mainly reflects the highly negative impact on Oracle's credit profile from the company's track record of debt-funded share repurchases and dividends that eroded its financial profile and constrain its rating.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Oracle will remain on a path to reduce total debt to EBITDA to 3.5x (Moody's adjusted) in the first half of FY '25. Moody's expects Oracle to maintain cash and short-term investments of more than 10% of its adjusted total debt, and its free cash flow to approach 13% of total adjusted debt in FY '25.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the high expected financial leverage over the next 18 to 24 months, a ratings upgrade is not likely over this period. Over time, Moody's could raise Oracle's ratings if the company commits to a lower financial risk profile such that Moody's expects it to sustain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of less than 3x, while generating growth in operating profits in the high single digits. Moody's could downgrade Oracle's ratings if execution or competitive challenges, or deviations in financial policy lead Moody's to expect that Oracle is likely to maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) above 3.5x, or growth in operating profits meaningfully falls short of the expected high single digit organic growth rates. The rating could also be pressured if liquidity weakens.

Oracle Corporation is a leading provider of business applications software, Information Technology systems, and cloud infrastructure and platform services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com