Moody's confirms PSA's Baa3 ratings; Outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed Peugeot S.A.'s (PSA) Baa3 issuer rating; the outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PSA's Baa3 rating reflects Moody's view that the company's strong liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSA's liquidity profile is strong, supported by a cash balance of around €18 billion as of 31 December 2019, internally generated cash flows and access to committed covenanted syndicated credit facilities of €3.0 billion with the majority maturing in May 2024 with one remaining one-year extension option (excluding €1.2 billion at Faurecia). These credit facilities were undrawn as of December 2019 and PSA was compliant with the financial covenants included in these credit agreements. These sources are deemed to be more than sufficient to cover the anticipated cash outflows for capital expenditures, maturing debt, working capital needs and restructuring.

The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in PSA's credit metrics. We expect that during 2020 PSA's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall below 1%, compared with 5.8% in 2019. However, PSA should be able to restore its metrics to appropriate levels by 2022 because it has ample liquidity to bridge a prolonged downturn and has established a solidly-competitive position as a leading European car manufacturer, a very flexible cost structure and a low break-even point compared to its major peers.

The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus could have on PSA's operating performance and credit metrics into 2021.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the second and third quarters followed by a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker that our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and PSA could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

ESG RISK

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The vulnerability of PSA's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PSA's rating could be downgraded during the next eighteen months if the company is unable to establish a clear trajectory for achieving the following metrics: (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin (after restructuring) were not to improve sustainably to the mid-single digit in percentage terms, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio to be reduced to below 3x; (3) free cash flow to return to a positive € million amount following the anticipated sizable cash consumption in the current year of approximately €5 billion and/or (4) liquidity profile were to weaken. Also, a sustained decline in market share would put pressure on the rating.

There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings. However, the ratings could be upgraded should PSA be able to (1) reestablish a positive market share trend, enhance its geographical diversification and successfully manage the ramp-up of its electrified pipeline in a context of a tight regulation concerning CO2 emissions, (2) restore a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin (after restructuring) well above 5% sustainably, (3) improve Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio sustainably below 2x and (4) continuously generate Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (after restructuring) above €500 million annually.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: GIE PSA Tresorerie

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Commercial Paper; Confirmed at P-3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Peugeot S.A.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

