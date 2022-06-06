Moody's confirms Parker-Hannifin's Baa1 senior unsecured rating and rates new bonds at Baa1; outlook to negative

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today confirmed Parker-Hannifin Corporation's (Parker) senior unsecured rating at Baa1 and short-term commercial paper rating at P-2. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Baa1 rating to Parker's proposed senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook was also changed to negative from ratings under review. These rating actions conclude the review of Parker's senior unsecured rating and short-term rating that was initiated on August 3, 2021, following the company's announcement of its agreement to acquire manufacturer Meggitt plc (Meggitt) in a transaction valued at Â£7.1 billion or approximately $9 billion.

The transaction has received shareholder approvals but is still pending UK and US antitrust regulatory approvals. It is expected to close by the third calendar quarter of 2022.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of Parker's higher financial risk tolerance, considering the sheer size of the Meggitt transaction, which is leveraging at a robust valuation. Plans to fund the majority of the purchase price (approximately 70%) with incremental debt will result in post-acquisition leverage remaining high into the second year of the merger. Moody's expects pre-synergy adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA to approach 4.3x pro forma (at December 31, 2021), also assuming all proceeds from the recent divestiture ($440 million) of Parker's Aircraft Wheel & Brake division will be used to pay down debt. The transaction also poses integrations risks. It is occurring amid macro headwinds from inflationary pressures, labor constraints and supply chain challenges, as well as Meggitt's weaker operating performance, especially in its defense business, which could slow the pace of de-leveraging. Corporate governance considerations were a key factor in the negative outlook, largely a reflection of an aggressive financial policy.

The confirmation of the Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that Parker will follow on its commitment to reduce leverage and prioritize free cash flow to paying down debt, consistent with its history after sizable acquisitions. This will be instrumental in restoring metrics towards pre-acquisition levels over the next 12-18 months, beyond earnings growth. Moody's acknowledges nearly one third of the acquisition financing is expected to include short-term and other prepayable debt, which should enable Parker to de-lever in a reasonable timeframe.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Parker-Hannifin Corporation:

Assignments:

- Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

Confirmations:

- Senior Unsecured Rating, Confirmed at Baa1

- Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

- Short-Term Commercial Paper Rating, Confirmed at P-2

Outlook Actions:

- Outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating also reflects Parker's position as a leading supplier in its markets, its considerable scale and largely favorable longer-term market prospects. The company is diversified across a broad range of industrial end markets and platforms in aerospace systems, motion systems, filtration and process control, with a global customer base. Pro forma for the Meggitt acquisition, about 40% of Parker's business is derived from aftermarket sales, which temper the impact of down cycles in what are otherwise inherently cyclical OEM-related businesses. Parker generates strong free cash flow through the cycle and Moody's expects it to exceed $1 billion annually through at least calendar 2023. Moody's notes the Meggitt acquisition is consistent with Parker's strategy to grow its aerospace business. The transaction will add braking technology, electrification and thermal management capabilities, and increase Parker's aerospace aftermarket while nearly doubling the size of its aerospace business.

Parker will be faced with improving Meggitt's margins with weaker operating performance amid the macro headwinds, particularly given sustained declines in Meggitt's defense business. Meggitt will initially be margin dilutive to Parker but should be accretive over time. Moody's notes Parker has a positive history of integrating acquisitions and increasing margins, aided by its WIN strategy, resilient higher margin mix of businesses and cost saving initiatives. Higher order rates in key end markets, including the continued recovery in aerospace from the pandemic's effects and gradual improvement in defense revenue with boosted defense budgets (amid rising geopolitical tensions) should support moderate top line growth over the next year. Moody's expects these factors to drive steady improvement in credit metrics, with debt-to-EBITDA falling towards 3x through calendar 2023, aided by debt reduction, EBITDA growth and acquisition synergies

Parker has strong liquidity, with healthy unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (nearly $470 million at March 31, 2022), albeit most of which is held outside of the US, and Moody's expectation of robust free cash flow to support debt repayment. The company maintains access to a committed multi-currency revolving credit facility of $3 billion expiring in September 2024. Availability under the facility at March 2022 stood at approximately $1.4 billion, with the revolver serving as a backstop for the $3 billion commercial paper program, of which about $1.6 billion remained outstanding in the same period. Parker actively repurchases shares, mainly through its 10b5-1 program ($50 million per quarter). Moody's believes the company will curtail discretionary share repurchases and use cash flow to reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with meaningful deviation from or protraction of the anticipated de-leveraging. Difficulty or inability to integrate Meggitt and realize merger synergies could also lead to a downgrade. Additionally, downward ratings pressure could occur if organic growth stalls out or turns negative, margins deteriorate meaningfully, debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 3.25x or free cash flow-to-debt is sustained below 10%. A shift to a more aggressive financial policy could also trigger negative rating actions.

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near-term considering the higher financial risk with the Meggitt transaction and acquisition driven leverage that Moody's expects to be remain elevated for some time. However, ratings could be upgraded with expectations for debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained below 2.5x, free cash flow-to-debt to comfortably exceed 15% and evidence of a commitment to more conservative financial policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a leading manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $15.6 billion. Pro forma for the Meggitt acquisition, revenue would have exceeded $17 billion for the same period.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

