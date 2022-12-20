Moody's confirms Passaic County, NJ's Aa1 GO, guaranteed debt, and non-contingent lease ratings Aa1 and assigns Aa1 issuer rating; outlook is stable

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 issuer rating to the County of Passaic, NJ. The issuer rating reflects the county's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the county's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) non-contingent lease, and guaranteed ratings. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has about $526 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021. The outlook has been revised to stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer ratings reflects the county's strong and diverse local economy with average resident incomes indicators, healthy reserve position and very strong governance. These factor help offset elevated leverage.

Located in northern New Jersey (A2 positive), Passaic County's economy is diverse in nature and is seeing ongoing development, both residential and commercial. Despite large urban pockets, the county's resident income levels are in line with the nation. Full value per capita has been improving annually as the county's full value expands due to its ongoing development.

The financial position of the county is strong and will remain healthy in the near-term driven by management's active management over spending. At the end of fiscal 2021, its available fund balance was $125 million or 20% of revenues. Cash was also very strong at the end of fiscal 2021 totaling $298 million or 48% of revenues. Fiscal 2022's budget is smaller than fiscal 2021 (the change is driven by non-recurring federal funds that were received in 2021) and management is expecting to increase fund balance by the end of the year. The county was able to hold taxes flat in 2022 and looked for cost savings where possible to maintain operations. Fiscal 2023's budget is expected to see its first tax levy increase in four years; the increase will be below 2%.

The county's leverage will remain a challenge in the future. Its total leverage at the end of fiscal 2021 was 514% of revenues. Of that liability, 82% is comprised pension and OPEB liabilities with only 16.5% debt. The county's future capital needs and borrowing plans are manageable. The county participates in the state sponsored pension plans which have been underfunded for several years. The county pays in full its annual pension bill and has the flexibility to increase that amount if required. The county has worked to remove lifetime OPEB for its employees through contract negotiations which should positively impact that liability in the future.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and lease ratings reflects the ultimate GOULT pledge on the lease obligations.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and guaranteed ratings reflects the provisions of guarantee agreements which pledge the county's GOULT as the ultimate source of payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the county's economy and financial position will continue to show its strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in long-term liabilities

- Growth in reserves - Improvement in resident income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase long-term liabilities

- Decline in reserves - Contraction of the local economy

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding obligations are valid and legally binding obligations payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied upon all the taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Passaic County is favorably located in northern New Jersey. The county's population was 524,118 as of the 2020 US Census.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

