Moody's confirms Peru (City of)'s (IL) GOs at Aa3 and assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the City of Peru, IL's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating at Aa3 and assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the city. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $22 million in outstanding GO debt as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating balances the city's strong reserves against its relatively limited local economy that is experiencing uncertainty about the operations of its largest employer. The city's reported direct leverage is moderate, but may increase and does not include contingent liabilities associated with the electric utility.

The local economy will likely remain limited because of its concentration in agriculture and location outside of a major metropolitan area. Resident incomes and wealth are below medians for the rating category: adjusted median household income is around 93% of the national median and full value per capita is $96,837. Economic growth in the city's regional area trails the nation, and the median age (49) for residents is about 10 years higher than the US median. The city's largest employer, St. Margaret's Hospital (600 employees), suspended operations in one of its locations within the area on January 28th, 2023. The hospital is trying to obtain a rural emergency hospital (REH) designation which would allow it to provide outpatient services and emergency services.

Peru's financial position is strong because sales tax collections are increasing, and strong rate management in its enterprise activities. Fiscal 2023 (year-end Apr. 30) results year-to-date are tracking closely to budget with a general fund surplus of around $150,000 projected as increases in sales tax revenue have been sufficient to absorb increased expenditures for pension contributions and infrastructure. Sales taxes comprise over half of governmental revenues. As a home-rule municipality, Peru has the legal flexibility to raise its property tax levy without limitation and implement a variety of other taxes and fees. Officials project utilities will have a near $5 million surplus in fiscal 2023 driven by revenue growth with a 3% increase in water and sewer rates. The electric utility (80% of utility revenue) is the city's largest activity with power primarily purchased via a take-and-pay all requirements power sale agreement with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA, A1 stable), and has generation capacity with the city's own hydroelectric plant available in cases of emergency or peak demand. The city owns and operates the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, a minor portion of city expenses and revenues, which are generated primarily from hangar rentals and renting excess land to local farmers. For fiscal 2022, the available fund balance (49%) and liquidity (55%) ratios were strong and in line with similar rated cities.

The city has a moderate long-term leverage ratio at 113% of revenue, which may increase as the city is evaluating the need for debt issuance for a sewer project in the next year or two. The leverage ratio includes pass through revenue and expenses related to the electric utility operation, but does not include IMEA debt, which we consider a contingent liability given the all-requirements power agreement that includes a provision requiring rates for all participating members to be revised as necessary to compensate for the revenue loss if a member fails to meet its obligation. The contract requires a five-year notice for a member to terminate current contract term of September 30, 2035. The city is financing its current infrastructure with the proceeds of recently issued debt, state and federal grants, and operating revenues from the general and utility funds. Adjusted pension liabilities make up around 60% of long-term leverage and primarily stems from public safety pensions. The state requires cities to fund single employer public safety plans at a rate that will achieve a 90% funded ratio on a reported basis by 2040. Peru contributes to target 100% funding by that date, which has resulted in contributions that typically exceed our tread water indicator by a couple of hundred thousand.

The Aa3 rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit, and taxing power for repayment of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of local economy that supports strengthening of economic growth, resident income, and full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in leverage or fixed costs

- Significant narrowing of reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt is supported by an all-available funds pledge and a dedicated property tax levy unlimited as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

The City of Peru is located about 100 miles southwest of Chicago (Baa3 stable) in La Salle County (Aa2). Peru provides a full range of municipal services, including public safety (police, fire and EMT), parks and recreation, planning, economic development, public works, municipal utilities (electric, sewer and water) and a regional airport to just under 10,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Umar Farooq

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

