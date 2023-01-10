Moody's confirms Plainfield, NJ GOs at A1 and assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 issuer rating to the City of Plainfield, NJ. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings at A1 and affirmed its outstanding bond anticipation note rating at MIG 1. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $40.2 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's annually healthy financial position, modest new economic development projects but elevated long-term liabilities and below average resident income levels. The A1 also reflects the addition of the city's municipal utility authority into city operations (to be reflected in the fiscal 2022 audit) which will increase revenues and mitigating its leverage metrics.

Located in central New Jersey in Union County, Plainfield's local economy is a mix of residential and commercial properties. While being largely built out, the city continues to see redevelopment of commercial properties including mixed use developments near its transit areas and various new businesses. Its resident income is below average with its adjusted median household income amounting to 77.8% of the nation. Its full value per capita is also below average at $54,628.

The city's financial operations have been annually very stable. Between fiscal 2017 and 2021, its available fund balance remained between 20% and 24% of revenues. Fiscal 2022's performance, year to date, has been trending well to budget and the management team is expecting to see reserves remain comparable to prior year balances. The city received approximately $24 million in total American Rescue Plan funding which is being used for capital upgrades and hazard pay for employees. The fiscal 2023 budget, while still in the planning stages, should see the total budget decline from over $100 million seen during the past two years (because of the federal aid) to more normal figures. Additionally, beginning in fiscal 2022, the city will be absorbing its municipal utilities authority. The authority has no debt outstanding and its operations include approximately $25 million in revenue annually. The city's liquidity position is also expected to benefit from the utilities available cash.

Overall, its long-term liabilities are elevated and will remain above national peers in the near-term. At the end of fiscal 2021, its leverage was 527% of revenues. Of that percentage, almost 92% is related to its pension and OPEB liabilities. The city's capital needs are fairly routine and consist of normal road repaving, capital purchases, and other upgrades. Its adjusted net pension liability will likely decline but still be above-average in the coming year because the discount rate that Moody's uses to value pensions is rising, which will push down the present value of liabilities. The city participates in the state administered pension plans, which have historically been under funded leading to the above-average liability. The city pays its annually required contribution and has the capacity to pay above the required amount. Also, the city removed life-time benefits for its employees several years ago which will curtail the OPEB liability over the long term.

The A1 rating on the city's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge, and are paid from a dedicated property tax that is not limited by rate or amount and is levied on all taxable property within the city.

The MIG 1 reflects the city's strong underlying credit quality, evidenced by its A1 issuer rating, and its reliable history of market access and healthy liquidity.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in resident income and wealth

- Growth in reserves - Decline in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in resident income and contraction of the local economy

- Increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs - Decline in reserves - Downgrade of long-term credit quality (short-term)

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding obligations are valid and legally binding obligations payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied upon all the taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Plainfield is a city with a population of approximately 50,000 located in northern New Jersey (A2 positive), within commuting distance of New York City.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and GOULT ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

