Moody's confirms Playtech's rating of Ba3 with stable outlook

London, 11 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed Playtech Plc's (Playtech or the company) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's has also confirmed the Ba3 instrument rating on the €530 million backed senior secured notes due 2023 and €350 million backed senior secured notes due 2026. The rating outlook was changed to stable from ratings under review.

This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 2 November 2021.

The rating confirmation and the outlook change follow Playtech' announcement on 2 February 2022 that there were no sufficient shareholders votes in favor of the offer made by Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (Aristocrat, Ba1 stable) to acquire the business.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The confirmation of the rating with a stable outlook reflects (1) the fact the company will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis following the rejection of the Aristocrat Leisure Ltd's offer; (2) the improving operating performance of the company in 1H2021 and Moody's expectation that performance will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months supported by SNAITECH S.p.A. (Snaitech) re-opening its retail network in Italy and (3) Moody's expectations that adjusted gross leverage will improve from an elevated level of 4.8x as of LTM June 2021 to 4.2x by end of 2021 positioning it well within the leverage guidance for the rating", said Stefano Cavalleri Vice President -- Senior Analyst and the lead analyst for Playtech.

However the rating also reflects (1) a high degree of customer concentration and some exposure to unregulated markets; (2) a highly competitive operating environment, with new companies and/or technologies as well as market consolidation and insourcing trends and (3) uncertainty regarding the future scope and scale of the business in light of the company's public guidance indicating that it will evaluate M&A proposals for both B2B and B2C division in order to maximize shareholder value.

Moody's expects EBITDA to grow in 2022 albeit still below pre-pandemic levels. Playtech's performance has been negatively affected by government imposed restrictions to movement throughout the pandemic because of its retail operations. The ease of restrictions over the last few months is likely to support growth in Snaitech's retail betting revenues in Italy. The latter company reported a significant drop in revenues as of June 2021 partly offset by strong growth in revenues from online. Furthermore, the B2B business has delivered good growth especially in the Americas which Moody's expect to continue.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Playtech's liquidity position to be good. Uses of cash include capex and R&D of around €155 million and dividends which are likely to resume from 2022 although they have not been reinstated yet. Liquidity is supported by (1) cash (excluding cash in assets held for sale and cash held on behalf of clients) on balance sheet of more than €410 million as at 30 June 2021; (2) Availability under the €317 million RCF (€164 million outstanding as of 31 July 2022 after €150 million were repaid in 2021) which has a 3x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA covenant and a 4x Adjusted EBITDA / interest cover covenant; and (3) no material debt maturities until October 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

Using Moody's Loss Given Default methodology, the Ba3-PD PDR is aligned to the Ba3 CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The Ba3 instrument rating assigned to the €530 million and €350 million backed senior secured notes is in line with the corporate family rating. The backed senior secured notes and the RCF rank pari-passu and are secured mainly against share pledges of certain companies of the group. The RCF is guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 75% of consolidated EBITDA and 55% of gross assets, and this extends to the notes via the inter-creditor agreement for as long as the RCF remains in place.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expected improving underlying performance of the business that would bring Moody's adjusted gross leverage at year end 2022 to pre-Covid levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could develop if Playtech demonstrated a solid recovery to pre Covid-19 levels. This would need to be combined with a reduction in Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x and FCF/Debt above 5%, while maintaining good liquidity. Greater clarity on the company's M&A strategy would also be required.

Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5x on a sustained basis; (2) the company becomes less diversified as a result of M&A activity; or (3) its profitability further deteriorates owing to competitive, regulatory and fiscal pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in the Isle of Man, Playtech is a leading technology company in the gambling industry and the world largest online gambling software and services supplier. Founded in 1999 by an Israeli entrepreneur, Teddy Sagi, it has grown through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Employs around 6,400 people across 24 countries. Listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2012, it has a market capitalisation of about GBP2 billion (Jan-Feb 2022). For the financial year 2020, the group, generated €1.2 billion of revenue and €310 million of company-reported adjusted EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefano Cavalleri

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

