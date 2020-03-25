Moody's confirms Portsmouth Water's Baa1 rating; negative outlook

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
25 Mar 2020
London, 25 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the
Baa1 long term corporate family rating of Portsmouth Water Limited (Portsmouth
Water). The outlook has been revised to negative from ratings under
review.
This rating action concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December
2019, following publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority
(Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and
Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory
period (AMP7).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating confirmation reflects (1) Portsmouth Water's low
business risk profile as a monopoly provider of water services under a
well-established and transparent regulatory framework; (2)
its solid and cost-efficient performance track record, underpinned
by cost allowances for the next regulatory period that significantly exceed
the company's request; and (3) low financial leverage,
expected to average around 55% of net debt to regulatory capital
value (RCV) over the coming five years, which is underpinned by
equity contributions from the company's owners to support material
investments and offsets some of the pressure of the low allowed returns.
However, Moody's also considers the risks associated with
a significant investment project to build the Havant Thicket Winter Storage
Reservoir (HTWSR) over a ten-year period and some uncertainty around
the ongoing procurement and permitting process, which is reflected
in the negative outlook. The size and scale of the project will
require significant management attention and produce a new challenge,
particularly in the context of Portsmouth Water's limited scale.
The procurement of construction contractors and environmental and planning
approval processes have only started and are expected to continue into
2021/22, which creates uncertainties around the project's
cost and timeline, although the separate regulatory approach towards
HTWSR provides some mitigation for changes or delays outside of management's
control.
Today's rating action also takes into account the regulatory final
determination for the AMP7 period and the significant cut in allowed wholesale
returns to ca. 2.61% real in cash terms from 2020,
which incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the
regulatory assets as at 31 March 2020 to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted
for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the
Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked
to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that Portsmouth
Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.75%
over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison
with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 2.11%
(2.21% including retail margin) from 3.75%
for wholesale activities (or 3.89% including the retail
margin), a nearly 45% cut. Portsmouth Water will benefit
from a small company premium but the still significant cut in allowed
returns will pressure interest cover metrics. This is because the
company has an inflexible capital structure with essentially one long-dated
and expensive piece of debt.
Under a separate ten-year price control for HTWSR, the company
has also been allowed a CPIH-based return that is in line with
the industry's WACC, i.e. not including the
small company premium applied to Portsmouth Water's core business.
The HTWSR return will be subject to a re-opener at the five-year
mark.
Unlike most of its peers, Portsmouth Water received a total expenditure
allowance that is above what it asked for. At around 8%
this is, by far, the largest excess allowance and indicative
of the company's cost efficiency compared with peers. The
excess will likely allow Portsmouth Water to significantly outperform
its cost allowances and offset the pressure from lower returns as well
as an additional negative revenue adjustment associated with its performance
over the current period, ending March 2020, as well as excess
revenues collected over that time.
In addition, following the industry-wide softening of some
performance targets and incentive rates, the company may also be
able to earn net performance rewards over the AMP7 period.
Moody's base case scenario, reflecting the final determination,
results in Portsmouth Water exhibiting an Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio
(AICR) in the range of 1.5-1.6x, or around
1.3-1.4x on the core business alone, excluding
the implied return for HTWSR. Gearing is forecast to remain broadly
around 55%, providing a buffer against the weakening interest
cover but also the risks associated with the uncertainty related to the
HTWSR procurement and permitting process. Moody's views the
company's forecast metrics as overall supportive of the current
Baa1 rating.
This view also reflects Portsmouth Water's smaller size, which
leaves it more exposed to cost shocks, and its long-dated
and relatively inflexible financing structure, albeit somewhat mitigated
by the structural enhancements included in the company's bond covenant
and security package. Key supporting features include (1) a cash
trapping mechanism, which is designed to help maintain and restore
credit quality by preventing distributions and retaining cash within the
company in downside scenarios; (2) liquidity facilities (and/or cash
reserves) equal to six months' of debt service; (3) a first-ranking
fixed charge over the shares in the company, plus first-ranking
and floating charges over all the assets, rights and undertakings
of Portsmouth Water; and (4) a mandatory sinking fund arrangement
to reduce refinancing risk.
RATING OUTLOOK
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the uncertainties around
the procurement and permitting process for HTWSR and ongoing negotiations
around the associated bulk supply contract. The outlook could be
stabilised if these are successfully concluded and the risk allocation
of the various arrangements does not put undue strain on Portsmouth Water's
credit quality and the company is otherwise generally performing in line
with its business plan.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the negative outlook and the general challenges of the final determination
as well as sizeable investment programme, Moody's does not
currently envisage any upward rating pressure.
The ratings could be downgraded if HTWSR procurement and approval proceedings
result in significant changes, delays or other risks for the company,
which are not appropriately mitigated by regulatory or contractual arrangements
or other balance sheet strengthening measures. In addition,
the rating could be downgraded if Portsmouth Water was likely to exhibit
gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, above 80%,
and an AICR persistently below 1.5x. Moody's notes,
however, that significant gearing headroom may allow the company
to sustain an AICR slightly below this level.
Finally, downward rating pressure could also arise from a significant
increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures, of the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Portsmouth Water Limited is the smallest of the six water only companies
in England and Wales by RCV (following the acquisition of Dee Valley Water
plc by Severn Trent Water Limited) and has the lowest average customer
bills of all the water service providers in the sector. The company
supplies around 320,000 homes and businesses in an area of 868 square
kilometres in Hampshire and West Sussex. It serves Gosport,
Fareham, Portsmouth, Havant, Chichester and Bognor Regis,
as well as some surrounding rural areas.
In the year to March 2019, Portsmouth Water had an RCV of GBP150.1
million, reported revenues of around GBP42.2 million and
operating profit of GBP7.9 million.
Since March 2018, Portsmouth Water is wholly owned by funds managed
by Ancala Partners LLP, an independent infrastructure investment
manager.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.