Moody's confirms ProMedica Health System's (OH) Ba2; outlook negative

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service confirmed ProMedica Health System's (OH) Ba2 revenue bond rating. This action concludes Moody's rating review for possible downgrade that was initiated on September 15, 2022. The outlook has been revised to negative from ratings under review. The system has $2.3 billion of outstanding bonds and capital leases and $2.6 billion in operating lease obligations.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the Ba2 rating reflects ProMedica's executed definitive agreement to transfer the nursing home business to a new operator, which will significantly reduce the system's cashflow losses and operating lease obligations, and the system's focus on identifying additional strategies to protect and restore liquidity. The core acute care provider business, which will account for the largest share of revenue, will be well positioned in northwest Ohio given its size, prior facilities investments and physician alignment. While provider margins will continue to be weighed down by labor challenges, volume recovery and easing labor costs will help sustain the better margins reported in the third quarter. Nevertheless, the negative outlook reflects an expected further decline in absolute cash over the next several months from the September 30 level due to cashflow losses and the funding of operating reserves for the new nursing home operator. Lower liquidity and potential yearend write-offs related to nursing home assets will contribute to narrowing covenant headroom under bank agreements. The outlook also reflects an expected decline in Paramount's performance next year once the transition services agreement with Anthem ends as well as uncertainty about the health plan's long-term viability given its low remaining membership and high competition for commercial and Medicare products.

On November 3, 2022, ProMedica entered into agreements to transfer their leasehold interest in the real estate relating to, and the operations of, 147 skilled nursing facilities. The transfer is scheduled to occur on or about December 19, 2022.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects risks including a continuing decline in absolute cash, absent strategies to stabilize levels, and narrowing covenant headroom under bank agreements. The outlook also reflects the lack of a longer financial turn in the provider business and an expected decline in the insurance business next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly higher and sustained operating cashflow margin

- Sustained and notable increase in absolute cash and investments and days cash on hand for both the system and obligated group - Meaningful improvement in leverage metrics - Reduction of execution and transition risks

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continuing decline in cash or absence of near-term plan to restore cash

- Covenant breach and/or risk of acceleration - Inability to significantly reduce system cashflow losses in fiscal 2023 - Meaningful increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds have a joint and several pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group. In addition, the bonds are secured by a mortgage and security interest in and assignment of rents from ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital. The obligated group consists of the following corporations: Toledo Hospital, ProMedica Continuing Care Services, Bay Park Hospital, Defiance Hospital, Fostoria Hospital, Fremont Hospital, Monroe Hospital, Bixby Hospital, Provincial House and HCR ManorCare, Inc. The parent ProMedica Corporation, Paramount Insurance, ProMedica Physician Group and the HCR operating entities, as well as other smaller subsidiaries, are not obligated group members. HCR ManorCare, Inc. is a holding company with no operations. Through a transfer agreement with HCR and its subsidiaries, consolidated cash on hand in excess of 14 days of operating expenses is transferred monthly to the Obligated Group. The parent ProMedica Corporation is the guarantor under the master lease obligation with Welltower; the lease does not have a note on parity with the obligated group.

However, Moody's view is that the value of bondholder security and priority of claims could be impacted due to substitution of notes provisions in the MTI, material cash transfers between obligated and non-obligated group entities, and the significant complexity of the corporate structure and legal obligations including the lease. The Second Amended and Restated MTI, effective with the issuance of the Series 2018A&B bonds, allows for a substitution of notes, which could lead to a different security in the future. At September 30, 2022 only 29% of the system's unrestricted cash is in the obligated group, compared with 53% at December 31, 2022, due to transfers to support cashflow losses in the senior care business and reflecting cash held by Paramount. Year-to-date September 30, 2022, the obligated group accounted for only 34% of system revenue.

PROFILE

ProMedica operates 11 owned acute care hospitals in two states, a health insurance company including a dental plan (about 390,000 members) and provides senior care in 26 states. The organization employs almost 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers under ProMedica Physicians. The senior care division provides services at 158 Medicare and Medicaid-certified skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, hospice care in 117 markets, and has more than 50 memory care communities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

