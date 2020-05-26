Moody's confirms Provident's senior unsecured rating at B2 concluding review; negative outlook

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed Provident Funding Associates, L.P.'s (Provident) corporate family rating at B1 and its long-term senior unsecured rating at B2, concluding the review for downgrade initiated on 16 March 2020. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.

The ratings confirmation reflects Moody's assessment that Provident has been able to mitigate the negative impact on liquidity and capital from lower interest rates to date, which has reduced the value of Provident's mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), resulting in a reduction in liquidity due to margin calls from providers of the company's lines of credit.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices have led to a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Given Moody's expectation for deteriorating profitability, capital and liquidity, the mortgage servicing sector is among those most affected by this credit shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Provident's ratings reflects Moody's assessment of the company's ability to manage its near-term liquidity needs to-date, and largely maintain its capital level in the face of the coronavirus pandemic unprecedented disruption. While the company's capital and medium-term liquidity continue to be pressured in this challenging environment, they are partly offset by Provident's improving profitability. As Moody's expected, lower interest rates led to an increase in refinancing volumes in the first quarter, which combined with elevated gain on sale margins, resulted in a positive impact on the company's profitability. The company reported net income of approximately $8.4 million in the first quarter, despite a $45 million MSR impairment, resulting in a net income/average managed assets ratio of 1.6%, a significant improvement over -3.6% for 2019.

The company's capital level, as measured by tangible common equity/tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA), which excludes preferred limited partnership interests, declined modestly to 8.3% as of 31 March 2020 from 8.7% as of year-end 2019. When including these interests, TCE/TMA at the end of the quarter increased modestly to 10.9% from 10.6% as of year-end 2019, driven in large part by the $20 million investment, a capital injection, in March from the holding company of Colorado Federal Savings Bank (CFSB).

While Moody's expects non-bank mortgage companies such as Provident to continue to experience liquidity pressure in this challenging environment, the rating agency recognizes that Provident has taken steps to boost its liquidity, including the investment, a capital injection, from CFSB, extending the maturity of four of its warehouse and MSR facilities, and increasing its cash balance to approximately $26.0 million as of 31 March 2020 from $22.8 million as of year-end 2019.

The assignment of the negative outlook to Provident reflects Moody's view that challenging operating conditions will continue to pressure the company's liquidity and capitalization from potential further declines in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and the uncertain level of servicing advance obligations resulting from increasing delinquencies. Servicers are obligated to make advance principal and interest payments as well as payments for property taxes, homeowners insurance and default proceedings, when the borrower fails to do.

The B1 corporate family rating currently assigned to Provident's standalone credit profile reflects its weak but improving profitability and, modest liquidity and capital levels, but also incorporates its conservative credit risk appetite, which lessens asset quality performance risks. Since before the 2008 credit crisis, Provident has maintained its focus on very-high quality prime loans, solid capital, and adequate liquidity, which contributed to a long and stable operating history. With interest rates continuing to remain low, Moody's expects the company's profitability to continue to remain solid due to high origination volumes and elevated gain on sale margins.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The non-bank mortgage sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Provident of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Provident's outlook could return to stable if Moody's were to assess that the company was able to preserve, if not improve, its liquidity and capital position through challenging operating conditions while meeting the projected increase in future servicing advance obligations.

The ratings could be downgraded if Provident's liquidity, funding or asset quality deteriorate. The ratings could also be downgraded if company's capital level (as measured TCE/TMA) remains below 10%, if Moody's determines that Provident was unable to maintain modest profitability measured as pre-tax income to assets of at least 0.5%, or if the company materially increases its reliance on recourse, secured funding.

