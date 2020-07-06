Moody's confirms PureGym's CFR at B3, outlook negative

London, 06 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD assigned to of Pinnacle Bidco plc ("PureGym" or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the B3 rating on the GBP430 million senior secured notes due 2025 and the Ba3 rating on the GBP95 million super senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2024. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative, from ratings under review. Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 01 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's ratings confirmations balance PureGym's adequate liquidity and efficient operating model against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trends in customer demand that will persist in the next 12-18 months. The company's rating is supported by PureGym's competitive and flexible offering and by user-friendly technology, that should help PureGym to recover quicker than peers. The company also benefits from an element of geographic diversification, although the current crisis is global and unprecedented in nature.

Moody's forecasts an 8.5% contraction of GDP in the euro area and 10.1% in the UK this year and recessions in many countries around the world, which will likely curb consumer confidence. The way the budget gym segment will react to such a severe economic conditions remains untested. However, Moody's expects the value positioning to provide a degree of insulation to negative macroeconomic developments compared with the broader fitness and leisure market because some individuals may decide to tradedown towards value offerings from midmarket or premium gyms.

PureGym was initially hit by the government decisions to close gyms in all countries where the company operates in March, including the UK, Denmark, Switzerland and Poland. Since then, PureGym's Swiss business returned back to operation in May, while Denmark and Poland successfully re-open in mid-June. PureGym has been focussing on cost reduction and has benefitted from the government schemes to compensate for payroll of the staff as well as a business rates holiday in the UK. Thanks to the mitigating measures the weekly cash burn during the lockdown has been limited to around GBP4m per week which helped PureGym to sustain sufficient liquidity for re-opening.

The company's business has a high degree of operating leverage, as the operating expenses of running a gym are quite stable and do not correlate to the level of attendance. This means that even a 20% or 30% lower member level post-crisis would result in a disproportionate reduction in the company's margins and cash flow generation. More positively, Moody's understands that both in Switzerland and Denmark the membership has already exceeded 90% of 2019 level within several weeks of opening, indicating a solid demand.

Moody's base case assumptions are that the company's gyms in the UK will be re-opened before end of July, but that member levels will recover only gradually and will remain below its pre-crisis levels by 5%-15% over the next 12-18 months. However, there are also risks of more challenging downside scenarios with the severity and duration of the pandemic, potential government restrictions and consumer sentiment all uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes approximately 75% lower company adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and circa 15%-20% in 2021 compared to the 2019 pro forma level. Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily reach 12x in 2020 before reducing to circa 7x-7.5x in 2021 -- this is compared to around 6.5x leverage in 2019 pro-form for Fitness World acquisition. Moody's also highlights there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modeling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty.

Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to PureGym. The company is controlled by Leonard Green & Partners, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisition.

LIQUIDITY

PureGym's liquidity is adequate, although it may be challenged if the gyms were to close again later this year. The company drew around 40% under its GBP95 million SSRCF and had approximately GBP100 million cash on balance sheet plus GBP10 million available on overdraft at end of June. The SSRCF has one springing covenant that is tested when the facility is over 40% drawn. The senior secured leverage covenant is set at net debt of 7.7x Run Rate Adjusted EBITDA and would have been breached, although PureGym is expected to maintain the drawing below the testing level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure comprises GBP430 million of senior secured notes due 2025, a GBP95 million SSRCF due 2024 and GBP334 million of shareholder loan that Moody's treats as equity. The B3 instrument rating on the notes is in line with the company's CFR while the Ba3 instrument rating on the RCF reflects its super senior ranking ahead of the notes.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK:

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for fitness industry, with risks of continued closures or sustained decline in member demand causing further strain on the company's key credit ratios.

Moody's could change the outlook to stable when it appears the coronavirus impact on the business has receded and PureGym is on track to strengthen its liquidity and reduce its leverage to around 7.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, government confinement measures are lifted and leisure activity returns to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if (1) the company continues returns to positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA reduces sustainably below 6.5x; (3) EBITA / Interest improves towards 1.5x; and (4) the company maintains an adequate liquidity profile while it continues to scale up its operations.

Moody's could downgrade PureGym's ratings if the gym closure extends through the summer months or member levels fail to recover in line with Moody's expectations, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. Over the longer term a negative rating pressure would arise if: (1) Moody's adjusted gross leverage is sustained above 7.5x; (2) EBITA /interest sustainably below 1x; or (3) if there is any material and sustained decline in number of members or in membership yield.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Confirmations (Previously on review for downgrade):

..Issuer: Pinnacle Bidco plc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Ba3

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pinnacle Bidco plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PROFILE

Founded in 2009, PureGym is the leading gym operator in the UK, by number of members and gyms. Pro-forma for the planned acquisition of Fitness World, PureGym's revenue in 2019 was around GBP442 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of circa GBP131 million (before IFRS 16 impact). The company achieved significant growth through organic gym rollouts and acquisitions. The company derives more than 90% of its revenue from membership fees, with the remainder coming from nutrition and sport goods sales, joining fees, day pass income, administration fees and other. Private equity sponsor Leonard Green & Partners holds 80% of the company and the remaining 20% is owned by management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

