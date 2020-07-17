Moody's confirms ROLF's B1 CFR; outlook stable

London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed LLC ROLF's (ROLF) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating. The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

The rating action concludes the review for downgrade which was initiated on 17 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects ROLF's resilient business profile which helps to withstand the severely deteriorated operating environment; estimated increase in profitability of its new car sales in June 2020 following the two-month lockdown in Russia; and Moody's expectation that its credit metrics will remain commensurate with its B1 rating in 2020-21 and afterwards, assuming gradual macroeconomic and market recovery since the second half of 2020. The rating action also factors in the company's sustained access to bank funding amid the difficult market environment over the last 12 months, and its sizeable cash buffer as of 30 June 2020, although Moody's expects it to decrease over the second half of the year.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The automotive retail sector has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on ROLF's credit quality will be limited.

Moody's estimates that ROLF's EBITDA dropped by 40%-50% in the second quarter of 2020, compared with a year earlier period, and by around 30% in the first half of the year, while its EBITDA in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to RUB7.5 billion-RUB8.0 billion, compared with RUB9.6 billion in 2019 and RUB12.4 billion in 2018. ROLF had to close its showrooms for the quarantine period during April and May 2020 before it could reopen them in early June. However, the company resumed services and repair operations, which generate higher earnings, in the beginning of April in Saint Petersburg and in mid-May in Moscow. In addition, accelerated sales of new cars in March because of the elevated demand spurred by the ruble depreciation, and the relatively high profitability of sales in June have eased the negative pressure resulting from the lockdown.

The coronavirus containment measures and deteriorated macroeconomic environment have exacerbated the downturn in Russia's car market which started in 2019 when new car sales decreased by 2.3% in unit terms according to the Association of European Businesses (AEB)[1]. The market plunged by 72% in April and 52% in May before the fall slowed to 15% in June, resulting in a 23% decline in the first half of the year. AEB forecasts a 24% drop for the full year[2].

Moody's expects ROLF to remain resilient to the market downturn because of its strong business profile. The company generates cash flow mainly from the less cyclical and more profitable used car segment and service business, and from high-margin complementary financial services, while its new car sales are breakeven or even loss-making. As a result, the rapid swings in new car sales will have only limited impact on ROLF's earnings in 2020, although may somewhat dent its operating performance in service and used car businesses in several years. In addition, the company operates in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, the most affluent markets.

Moody's expects the company's EBITDA to decrease by 27% to RUB7.1 billion in 2020 and to recover to more than RUB9.0 billion in 2021. As a result, ROLF's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will increase to 3.5x-3.7x as of year-end 2020 from 3.4x as of year-end 2019, but will remain below Moody's downgrade trigger of 4.0x. Its leverage is likely to improve to below 3.0x in 2021 on higher earnings and gradual debt reduction. The rating agency estimates that ROLF's leverage was 3.7x as of 30 June 2020. ROLF will likely generate positive free cash flow in 2020, assuming no dividend payments and limited expansion capital spending.

Moody's estimates that as of 30 June 2020 ROLF had cash of around RUB8.0 billion, which together with available revolving credit facilities and expected positive free cash flow for the next 12 months should be sufficient to cover its sizeable short-term debt maturities of around RUB14 billion (out of RUB30 billion of total debt) and other mandatory cash payments over the same period. However, the company will need to procure new external funding to maintain its liquidity beyond the second quarter of 2021. ROLF's liquidity remains strongly dependent on its available bank credit facilities and its ability to roll over a high portion of its sizeable sort-term debt maturities. ROLF has a track record of successful refinancing of its debt maturities during turbulent periods.

ROLF's rating also reflects the company's (1) leading position in the automotive market in Russia, strong and diversified brand portfolio, and a comprehensive product offering; (2) growing used car segment, well-developed service business and established complementary financial services segment; (3) continuing focus on efficiency improvements and cost controls; (4) historically balanced financial policy, with a targeted net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x-3.0x on a reported basis; (5) rouble-denominated debt and diversified pool of lending banks; and (6) formal status as a systemically important company in Russia.

At the same time, the rating takes into account the company's (1) relatively small size compared with its rated global peers; (2) lack of geographical diversification across Russian regions; (3) concentrated private ownership structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy, financial policies and development plans; (4) high share of short-term debt and continuing strong dependence on available bank credit facilities to maintain liquidity; and (5) exposure to Russia's less-developed regulatory, political and legal framework.

The rating also factors in the protracted uncertainty over the direction and impact of the criminal investigation into two former members of ROLF's board of directors, one of whom is the company's founder, and its former CEO (who resigned in 2018) over a potential breach of currency-control legislation that the Investigative Committee of Russia opened in June 2019. Moody's understands that there have been no material developments to date in the investigation. Moody's also understands that the process of the sale of the company, which started in November 2019 and added to uncertainty regarding the evolution of ROLF's credit profile, is on hold for the time being.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ROLF's credit metrics will remain commensurate with the current rating, including Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA remaining below 4.0x, and the company will maintain sufficient liquidity to service its debt maturities and other mandatory cash payments in the prevailing difficult operating and market environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of ROLF's rating is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given the current macroeconomic and market downturn. Over time, Moody's could consider an upgrade if operating and car market environment in Russia were to stabilise, and the company were to (1) maintain robust operating and financial performance; (2) adhere to its balanced financial policy, with Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA declining below 3.0x on a sustainable basis; and (3) manage its liquidity prudently. A rating upgrade would also require (1) the criminal investigation to be concluded without any material adverse effect on the company; and (2) uncertainty regarding the company's evolving shareholder structure and potential related change in its strategy, financial policy and operating performance to be materially reduced.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if ROLF's (1) Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA were to rise above 4.0x on a sustained basis, including as a result of weakening environment in the Russian automotive market or the company's more aggressive development strategy and financial policies; or (2) liquidity, access to bank funding, or liquidity management were to deteriorate materially. Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the investigation were to lead to a material financial loss or deterioration in the company's liquidity, operating performance and credit metrics.

ROLF is the largest retailer of foreign-branded cars in Russia, including mass brands and premium market brands. The company operates 62 showrooms in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. In 2019, ROLF s generated RUB238 billion in revenue and RUB10 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company is ultimately controlled by a trust acting in the interest of the Petrov family.

