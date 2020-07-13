Moody's confirms RadNet's B2 CFR, outlook negative

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of RadNet Management, Inc. ("RadNet") and changed the outlook to negative from rating under review. Moody's confirmed RadNet's B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B1 rating on the first lien credit facility. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on April 14, 2020.

The confirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Moody's view that RadNet's business is gradually recovering after experiencing a severe volume decline in the months of April and May. Combined with the company's cost cutting efforts, Moody's expects that the company will be able to limit its cash burn in the next several quarters. The company has adequate liquidity, which Moody's believes will enable the company to manage through most moderate COVID-19 scenarios. Moody's estimates that the company had approximately $70-$80 million in cash and a fully undrawn $137.5 million revolver at the beginning of July 2020. This will be adequate to cover anticipated cash outflows over the next year including ~$70 million of CAPEX, ~$39 million of mandatory debt repayment and $40 million repayment of the accelerated Medicare advances even if the company does not generate any free cash flow. The rating confirmation also reflects Moody's view that adjusted debt/EBITDA decline back below 5.5 times following a temporary spike above this level in mid-to-late 2020.

The change of outlook to negative reflects the downside risks of a more severe or prolonged coronavirus impact than what Moody's currently forecasts. While the company's business is generally on an improving trend, significant uncertainties exist for a full and sustained recovery. For example, a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in several states including California, where the company has a heavy presence, could stymie the company's recovery. If one or more of the six states where the company has a presence undergoes a prolonged lockdown, the company's cash burn will intensify, and its liquidity will weaken. Further, Moody's expects that there will be limited cushion with respect to the financial covenant on the company's first lien credit facility, which may require the company to seek an amendment or otherwise limit access to the revolver.

Issuer: RadNet Management, Inc.

Ratings confirmed:

Corporate Family Rating at B2

Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD

Senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility expiring in 2023 at B1 (LGD3)

Senior secured 1st lien term loan due 2023 at B1 (LGD3)

Unchanged:

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating at SGL-3

Outlook action:

Outlook changed to negative from rating under review

RATINGS RATIONALE

RadNet Management, Inc's B2 CFR is constrained by its geographic concentration in six states with most of its facilities located in California, New York and Maryland. The company's leverage was moderately high at approximately 5.3 times at the end of March 2020. The rating is constrained by the company's high fixed costs, including significant CAPEX (to remain competitive from a medical equipment stand-point), interest expense and mandatory term loan amortization. These fixed charges constrain the company's free cash flow. The company's ratings benefit from RadNet's strong competitive position in its primary markets. It also benefits from the diversification of revenues through the multi-modality capabilities (including X-rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound and mammography) of its sites. The rating also benefits from the company's good payor diversity, with around 57% of revenues sourced from commercial payors that offer higher reimbursement rates than government payors.

The company's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is supported by Moody's estimate of $70-80 million of cash and approximately $137.5 million availability under the company's revolver at the beginning of July 2020. Moody's believes that RadNet will have adequate liquidity to cover all its fixed costs in the next 12 months under moderate coronavirus scenarios with available liquidity at hand.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Medical imaging service is a sector of healthcare that has social risk given that it can give rise to surprise medical bills, which are currently an area of intensive political focus. As a publicly-traded company, RadNet is subject to rigorous governance standards in terms of transparency, disclosures, management's effectiveness, accountability and compliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity position weakens including if the company burns material amounts of cash in upcoming quarters. If debt/EBITDA is expected to remain above 5.5 times, Moody's could downgrade the ratings.

An upgrade in the near term is unlikely. Over the longer-term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic diversification and free cash flow. Additionally, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times. Furthermore, the expectation of a disciplined growth strategy and a stable reimbursement environment is needed for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

RadNet Management, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded RadNet, Inc.) is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers primarily located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. The company's services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. Net revenues are around $1.2 billion.

