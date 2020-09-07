Moody's confirms Radisson's B3 rating, changes outlook to negative; subsequently withdraws ratings

Stockholm, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Radisson Hospitality AB ("Radisson"), the B3-PD probability of default rating and the B3 instrument rating of its EUR250 million backed senior secured bond due 2023 issued by a subsidiary, Radisson Hotel Holdings AB. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review. Subsequent to today's rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of Radisson's ratings following the early redemption of the company's senior secured bond. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on May 20, 2020.

"The confirmation of Radisson's rating recognizes that while the company's credit profile has deteriorated due to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, its key operating metrics has started to recover. However, Radisson's leverage and coverage will remain weak at least through 2021" said Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for Radisson. At the same time we note the commitment of the group's indirect majority shareholder, Jin Jiang Group, which has injected cash to safeguard the group's liquidity.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects that Moody's expectation that Radisson's business will remain disrupted for longer as travel activity will take time to recover to pre-crisis levels. While occupancy, average daily rates and RevPAR have started to recover, there are high risks from a potential second wave as infections have started to rise again since the summer in some of Radisson's key markets. As such, Radisson relies on the ongoing commitment of its indirect majority owner, Jin Jiang Group, to support the group's recovery by additional liquidity injections until the business recovers to an extent that it can cover operating costs.

Subsequently to the rating confirmation, Moody's will withdraw the ratings because Radisson's debt previously rated by Moody's has been fully repaid. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating could be under continued negative pressure should Radisson not be able to preserve a sufficient liquidity profile in light of the expected period of negative free cash flow, an extended period of operational disruption or in absence of adequate measure to restore leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point but could develop if a combination of the below:

» There is improvement in credit metrics: debt/EBITDA close to 4.0x, coverage (EBITA/interest) approaching 2.5x and cash flow (retained cash flow [RCF]/net debt) above 20%, all on a sustained basis and including our standard adjustments

» There is adequate liquidity and positive free cash flow at all times

Negative rating pressure could develop if the business disruptions last longer. No material recovery beyond Q2 2020 will result in significant negative cash flow in 2020 and weakening credit metrics, and will put severe pressure on liquidity. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

» Deterioration in its credit profile, such that leverage is sustainably above 5.5x, coverage returns below 1.5x and cash flow/net debt drops below 12%

» Any liquidity challenges or more aggressive financial policy

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Radisson Hospitality AB

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

..Issuer: Radisson Hotel Holdings AB

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Radisson Hospitality AB

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Radisson Hotel Holdings AB

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

