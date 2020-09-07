Moody's confirms Radisson's B3 rating, changes outlook to negative; subsequently withdraws ratings

Stockholm, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Radisson Hospitality
AB ("Radisson"), the B3-PD probability of default
rating and the B3 instrument rating of its EUR250 million backed senior
secured bond due 2023 issued by a subsidiary, Radisson Hotel Holdings
AB. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.
Subsequent to today's rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of
Radisson's ratings following the early redemption of the company's
senior secured bond. This action concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on May 20, 2020.
"The confirmation of Radisson's rating recognizes that while the company's
credit profile has deteriorated due to the challenges brought on by the
pandemic, its key operating metrics has started to recover.
However, Radisson's leverage and coverage will remain weak
at least through 2021" said Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President
-- Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for Radisson.
At the same time we note the commitment of the group's indirect
majority shareholder, Jin Jiang Group, which has injected
cash to safeguard the group's liquidity.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects that Moody's expectation that Radisson's
business will remain disrupted for longer as travel activity will take
time to recover to pre-crisis levels. While occupancy,
average daily rates and RevPAR have started to recover, there are
high risks from a potential second wave as infections have started to
rise again since the summer in some of Radisson's key markets.
As such, Radisson relies on the ongoing commitment of its indirect
majority owner, Jin Jiang Group, to support the group's
recovery by additional liquidity injections until the business recovers
to an extent that it can cover operating costs.
Subsequently to the rating confirmation, Moody's will withdraw the
ratings because Radisson's debt previously rated by Moody's has been fully
repaid. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for
Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
RATING OUTLOOK
The rating could be under continued negative pressure should Radisson
not be able to preserve a sufficient liquidity profile in light of the
expected period of negative free cash flow, an extended period of
operational disruption or in absence of adequate measure to restore leverage
metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this point but could develop if
a combination of the below:
» There is improvement in credit metrics: debt/EBITDA close
to 4.0x, coverage (EBITA/interest) approaching 2.5x
and cash flow (retained cash flow [RCF]/net debt) above 20%,
all on a sustained basis and including our standard adjustments
» There is adequate liquidity and positive free cash flow at all
times
Negative rating pressure could develop if the business disruptions last
longer. No material recovery beyond Q2 2020 will result in significant
negative cash flow in 2020 and weakening credit metrics, and will
put severe pressure on liquidity. Other factors that could lead
to a downgrade include:
» Deterioration in its credit profile, such that leverage is
sustainably above 5.5x, coverage returns below 1.5x
and cash flow/net debt drops below 12%
» Any liquidity challenges or more aggressive financial policy
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Radisson Hospitality AB
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B3
..Issuer: Radisson Hotel Holdings AB
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Radisson Hospitality AB
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Radisson Hotel Holdings AB
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Gillholm
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454