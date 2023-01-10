Moody's confirms Riley County, KS' Aa1 GO rating & assigns Aa1 issuer rating

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa1 rating on Riley County, KS' general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 issuer rating to Riley County, KS. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has approximately $10.5 million of total debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's conservative financial management which has led to healthy fund balance and liquidity ratios, low leverage and fixed costs, and a stable economy that benefits from by the institutional presence of Kansas State University (KSU, Aa3 stable) and Fort Riley, a US Army Installation. The rating also incorporates financial reporting that does not disclose non-cash assets and liabilities, capital asset values or depreciation.

The county's economic growth rate through 2020 (based on the Manhattan MSA) is below that of the nation, but we expect the metric to improve over the near-term given the large amount of new development within the county. Scorpion Biological Services will construct a new $650 million biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan (Aa3) which is expected to bring 500 new jobs. In addition, the Federal Department of Homeland Security's $1.2 billion National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), which will be fully operational sometime this year, will add about 400 full-time employees when fully operational. There is also various development in and around KSU. The county's adjusted resident income and full value per capita are below the national Aa1 medians, but the large student population and significant tax-exempt property depress these figures. The county's unemployment rate is consistently lower than the national rate.

Financial performance will remain a strength of the county's credit profile. The available fund balance and liquidity ratios were strong at 56% and 61%, respectively, in fiscal 2021 (year-end Dec. 31). The county reports that fiscal 2022 is stable and the county does not expect any material change in reserve levels. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced. The county reports that it has no plans to spend down reserves in the near term. We do not expect a material spenddown of reserves in any funds, though the county could use money in the capital projects funds to finance some capital projects, which is its normal practice.

Leverage will remain low over the next two years because the county has no debt plans. However, in a few years, the county could issue debt for two if its sewer benefit districts; the debt would have a GO backing but would be paid with special assessments from those districts. Other capital needs are financed pay-as-you-go and with reserves in the capital projects funds. The fiscal 2021 long-term liabilities ratio is 93%, which is well below median. The fixed-costs ratio is also very low at 4%. These leverage ratios include debt and pension; the county does not offers other-post employment benefits. The county consistently contributes to its two pension plans in an amount that exceeds Moody's tread water indicator.

The Aa1 rating on the GOULT bonds is the same level as the county's issuer rating because the county has pledged its full faith, credit and resources for the repayment of the bonds. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Strengthening of full value per capita and resident income

-Material, sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity

-Material strengthening of financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Weakening of economic metrics

-Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves

-Material increase in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are backed by the county's full faith, credit and resources. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Riley County is located in central Kansas (Aa2 stable), approximately 55 miles west of Topeka (Aa3), the state capital, and 120 miles west of Kansas City (Unified Govt. of Wyandotte Co./Kansas City, KS rated A1 stable). The county is home to Kansas State University (Aa3 stable), the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility, and Fort Riley. The county serves an estimated population of just over 74,000 residents. County services include EMS, courts, operation of a jail, election administration, maintenance of roads and bridges, and water and sewer service for the unincorporated parts of the county.

