Moody's confirms Ritchie Bros.' Ba2 CFR and assigns ratings to new debt; outlook stable

Toronto, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's ("RBA") Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and its Ba3 senior unsecured rating on its existing notes due 2025, which will be withdrawn once repaid. RBA's senior secured instrument rating on its bank credit facility has been downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1. RBA's speculative grade liquidity was changed to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The rating outlook was changed to stable from rating under review.

These actions conclude the review of RBA's ratings that was initiated on November 8, 2022, following RBA's announcement of an agreement to acquire IAA Inc. ("IAA", Ba3 stable) in a stock and cash transaction valued at $7.3 billion including the assumption of IAA's debt.

At the same time Moody's has assigned a Ba2 to RBA's new senior secured Term Loan A. As well, a Ba2 has been assigned to Ritchie Bros. Holdings Inc. new $500 million senior secured notes due 2028 and a B1 to Ritchie Bros. Holdings Inc. new $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2031. Both notes issued by Ritchie Bros. Holdings Inc. are guaranteed by RBA. The proceeds of the new debt instruments will be used to fund the acquisition, and refinance IAA's existing debt and RBA's senior unsecured notes due 2025.

The confirmation of the Ba2 CFR incorporates RBA's replacement of the committed bridge financing it had put in place for the IAA transaction removing near term financing risk, and Moody's expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA is expected to peak at about 3.5x once the IAA acquisition closes and decrease thereafter in line with RBA's stated commitment to deleveraging following the transaction.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Holdings Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Ritchie Bros. Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The acquisition of IAA valued at $7.3 billion including the assumption of IAA's debt, is a cash and stock deal with RBA intending to fund the cash consideration of the transaction primarily with new debt. This will increase adjusted debt to EBITDA to 3.5x in 2023. Both RBA and IAA have consistently generated positive free cash flow in the past several years and Moody's expects RBA will use this to reduce debt over the medium term.

Providing an offset, the acquisition of IAA will provide diversification benefits with entry into the adjacent vehicle market and is expected to improve RBA's margin profile as the existing IAA business generates a higher margin than RBA. In addition, RBA has indicated it expects to achieve about $100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2025, driven primarily through consolidating back office, finance and technology, general and administrative, and operations.

RBA's Ba2 CFR benefits from: 1) a strong position in the industrial equipment auctions segment; 2) a multichannel strategy with strong online platforms; 3) a consistent history of generating free cash flow; and 4) exposure to multiple industry sectors and good growth potential. The rating is constrained by: 1) the expectation the company will continue to be active in pursuing acquisitions and its willingness to undertake debt funded transactions; and 2) its participation in a competitive and fragmented marketplace that has some cyclical pressures.

RBA has good liquidity (SGL-2) through to the end of 2023, with sources of liquidity of around $1.2 billion compared to uses of around $60 million. Sources include a cash balance of about $494 million at the end of 2022 (excluding restricted cash), unused capacity under its revolving credit facilities of $710 million (expiring September 2026) and Moody's expectation that RBA will generate roughly breakeven free cash flow in 2023. Uses of liquidity include about $60 million of lease payments. The company has some seasonality (with Q1 generally having the strongest cash flow), but historically this has not resulted in the revolver being drawn for working capital needs. Moody's expects the company will have ample cushion under the financial covenants of its credit facilities.

The senior ranking security position of the senior secured revolver, term loan and notes which account for the preponderance of the company's capital structure causes them to be rated Ba2, in line with the company's Ba2 CFR. The unsecured debt, rated B1, rank behind the secured debt and are therefore rated two notches below the corporate family rating.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RBA will focus on debt reduction following the closing of the IAA acquisition, continue to see organic revenue growth and margins will remain relatively stable. It also incorporates Moody's expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if RBA successfully integrates its acquisition of IAA and is able to maintain its EBITA margin above 20% and continue to generate positive free cash flow. It would also require that leverage is maintained near 2.5x and RCF/debt is maintained above 20%.

The ratings could be downgraded if business fundamental deteriorated, evidenced by organic revenue or profitability declines, or if debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 3.5x and RCF/debt is maintained around 10%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services and private brokerage services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

