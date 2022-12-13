Moody's confirms Rosemont (Village of)'s (IL) GO at Baa2 and assigns Baa2 issuer rating; outlook is stable

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 issuer rating to Rosemont (Village of), IL. The issuer rating reflects the village's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the village's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating at Baa2. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The village has about $321 million in outstanding debt currently. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 issuer rating reflects the village's largely commercial economy that is adjacent to O'Hare International Airport and benefits from its location in the Chicago (Baa3 stable) metropolitan area. A substantial portion of the village's operating revenue stems from economically sensitive hotel/motel taxes, sales taxes, and the village's extensive array of competitive enterprises that are atypical for most municipalities and are reliant on travel and entertainment. Adjusted household income is about 83% of the national median though the resident population is modest compared to the daytime population given the large proportion of commercial and retail property within the village. The amount of commercial property contributes to very strong full value per capita which totals about $660,000.

Liquidity across village operations is strong at about 85% of total revenue and is expected to continue due to better than budgeted operations in village enterprises along with one-time federal and state grants. Our credit view of available resources is higher than the deeply negative -13% fund balance which is based on audited financial statements. Approximately $72 million in negative fund balance across the village's Tax Increment Districts (TIDs) is due to an advance from the general fund; this is recorded in the general fund as nonspendable, so the reported fund balance figure based on the audit double counts the liability. Additionally, in the business type activities, about $25 million in cash is restricted representing a liability for advance ticket sales. Also considered in the rating is the village's elevated long-term liabilities and fixed costs. About $33 million of the village's debt is in pension obligation bonds.

The Baa2 rating on the village's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are backed by the village's pledge to levy a property tax unlimited as to rate and amount on all taxable property in the village to cover debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the village's finances will remain ample despite the reliance on economically sensitive revenue and exposure to competitive enterprises.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in contingent liability risk from competitive enterprises

- Substantial growth and diversification of the economic base - Continued reduction of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in reserves or liquidity

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities, fixed costs or erosion of capital assets

LEGAL SECURITY

The village's GOULT debt is backed by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes.

PROFILE

The village of Rosemont in located in Cook County (A2 positive) about 14 miles northwest of the city of Chicago adjacent to Chicago O'Hare Airport Enterprise (A2 stable). The village is largely commercial providing public safety (police and fire), street maintenance, water, sewer, and other governmental services to about 4,200 residents. The village also own and operates the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Allstate Arena, Rosemont Theater, Impact Field minor league baseball stadium, and various other properties in the entertainment district and other commercial properties throughout the village.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bridgett Stone

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

