Moody's confirms Sanctuary's A2 ratings; negative outlook

London, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Sanctuary Housing Association (Sanctuary) and the A2 backed senior secured debt rating and A2 senior secured debt rating of Sanctuary Capital Plc after the completion of the business combination with Swan Housing Association (Swan) on 8 February 2023. The outlook on Sanctuary and Sanctuary Capital Plc is negative.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 20 December 2022, following Sanctuary's announcement of its business combination with Swan.

The negative outlook reflects (i) the medium term challenges posed by the business combination, including the execution of the remainder of Swan's development programme and investment in its existing stock, as well as (ii) the overarching macro-economic challenges facing the sector including high cost inflation, sub-inflation capped social rents, higher interest rates and a housing market decline.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The boards of Sanctuary (A2 negative) and Swan have completed a business combination, with Swan and its subsidiaries becoming subsidiaries of Sanctuary as of 8 February. The confirmation of the ratings is underpinned by the favourable terms that Sanctuary and Swan have agreed with Swan's lenders and bondholders, including waivers related to historical breaches of Swan's lender covenants, the successful outcome to commercial discussions with third parties,as well as the de-risking of Swan's development programme. Moody's also considers that Sanctuary has sufficient experience and expertise to effectively incorporate Swan into its business and execute a turnaround in its performance, albeit with the recognition that this will be a considerable challenge over the medium term, reflected in the negative outlook. The confirmation of the ratings also reflects Moody's expectation that Sanctuary will not record a material deterioration in its financial metrics despite absorbing Swan's poor financial performance, given Swan is only one-tenth (based on number of units) the size of Sanctuary.

Sanctuary has obtained the appropriate consents and waivers from Swan's lenders and bondholders regarding its historical breaches of covenants and loan agreements prior to the business combination date. In particular, the bond covenant relating to the publication of Swan's audited 2022 financial statements has been irrevocably and unconditionally waived by bondholders. Sanctuary has also negotiated revised covenants for Swan in fiscal 2023 due to its expected weak performance, with interest cover covenants in particular significantly revised compared with those in place from fiscal 2024 onwards.

Sanctuary has a considerable track record of amalgamating smaller housing associations, including those in financial difficulty, most notably Cosmopolitan in 2014. Its large size, high levels of liquidity and unencumbered assets as well as strong financial management and governance practices and processes support its ability and capacity to transform Swan's performance over the longer term, as well as ensure its assets meet the relevant building quality, safety and decarbonization requirements.

Moody's considers that Swan's development programme has been considerably de-risked – reducing its negative impact on Sanctuary - through the recognition of large impairments in Swan's financial statements prior to the business combination date, including the disposal of loss-making schemes. In the medium term Sanctuary will focus on completing the remainder of Swan's schemes - amounting to around 1,000 units over the next five years - including those part-funded by Homes England and the Greater London Authority, and ramping down its exposure to sales risk. Although over the next two years Sanctuary's proportion of turnover from market sales is expected to average 17%, afterwards it will ramp down to around 5% which is more in line with Sanctuary's exposure prior to the business combination and in accordance with its low organizational risk appetite.

Due to the weak performance of market sale schemes that Swan will execute over the medium term, Sanctuary's operating margin will deteriorate to around 18% in fiscal 2023 and 2024, from 21% in fiscal 2022, although Moody's expects it to improve thereafter as Swan's development tails off. Likewise, its social housing lettings interest coverage will also deteriorate modestly to around 1.1x over the next two years from 1.2x in fiscal 2022, and gearing will increase to 50-51% from 48% in fiscal 2022. The modest impact of Swan on Sanctuary's financial and debt metrics reflects both the much larger size of Sanctuary as well as the fact that the impairments related to Swan's development programme – at Â£136 million in fiscal 2022 and Â£51 million in fiscal 2021 – were recognized prior to the business combination.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, Sanctuary's Baseline Credit Assessment is a3. The A2 rating incorporates the one-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative). Sanctuary Capital Plc's A2 rating and negative outlook reflects Sanctuary's A2 issuer rating and negative outlook.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Sanctuary's credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) reflecting its moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks counterbalanced by its neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks, as well as a supportive regulatory framework and Moody's view of strong support for the sector from the UK government.

Sanctuary's moderately negative exposure to environmental risks is reflected in its issuer profile score of E-3. Its main environmental risk is carbon transition risk, due to the requirement for English housing associations to improve the efficiency of their existing housing stock to EPC-C by 2035, leading to increased expenditure. Moody's considers that Sanctuary has a material exposure to this risk due to a significant proportion of its stock requiring retrofit.

Sanctuary's moderately negative exposure to social risks is reflected in its issuer profile score of S-3. The main social risks it faces relate to responsible production – including the legislative requirement to improve the safety of its existing stock – and demographic and social trends such as affordability issues for social housing tenants, which has been evidenced most recently in the UK government's sub-inflationary cap on social housing rents imposed for fiscal 2024 that will dampen margins in the sector.

Sanctuary's neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks, as reflected in its G-2 issuer profile score, represents its strong governance with risk-averse financial management and treasury policies and practices, stable strategy and precise budgeting and planning.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely due to the negative outlook. The outlook could be changed to stable if Sanctuary is able to maintain relatively stable financial and debt metrics over the medium term. This could be driven by improving operating performance, including the containment of cost pressures, and reductions in development leading to lower debt levels than anticipated.

Moody's could downgrade Sanctuary's ratings if there was a sustained deterioration in its financial performance due to idiosyncratic factors and/or the business combination with Swan, including a weakening in operating margins and interest coverage ratios, increases in debt levels beyond that currently anticipated, significant deterioration in liquidity, scaling up in market sales exposure beyond current expectations or a weakening of market sales performance. A weakening in governance and management practices, or any weakening of the regulatory framework, dilution of the level of support from the UK government and/or a downgrade of the UK sovereign rating would also put downward pressure on the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer A. Wong, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mauro Crisafulli

MD - Sub-Sovereigns

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

