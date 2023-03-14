Moody's confirms Sani/Ikos corporate family rating at B3, outlook is negative

Paris, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A. (Sani/Ikos or the company). Simultaneously, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the company's probability of default rating (PDR) and to Caa2 from Caa1 the instrument rating of the €300 million backed senior secured bond guaranteed by the company and issued by Sani / Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.a r.l.. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from rating under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on December 12, 2022.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The rating confirmation of Sani/Ikos CFR reflects the strong operating performance which we expect will continue despite rising costs and deteriorated macro environment in the next 12 to 18 months. The negative outlook reflects that the rating is weakly positioned especially in light of the increased leverage of Sani/Ikos in terms of debt/EBITDA, which we expect to remain in the low double digits on the back of significant debt-funded growth and higher tolerance for leverage. The one-notch downgrade of the PDR and the backed senior secured instrument rating reflect the increased level of subordination derived from the larger amount of mortgage debt raised by the company" says Elise Savoye CFA, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Sani/Ikos.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The CFR confirmation reflects Sani/Ikos' strong operating performance with a 22% EBITA margin and a €566 record high ADR in 2022. Moody's expects operating performance to remain solid over the coming quarters with further – more muted- RevPAR growth partially mitigating rising costs and interests. The good level of bookings to date for 2023 exceeding 70% of Sani/Ikos' budget as of March, 11 2023, with strong ADRs suggests that Sani/Ikos' affluent client base is not or little affected by the deterioration of the macro-environment. Sani/Ikos' liquidity is adequate but we expect the company to continue to be free cash flow negative for 2023 and 2024 given its significant capital expenditure. We expect the Debt/EBITDA ratio to increase from 11.2x as of FY 2022 to around 12.5x over the next 12 to 18 months. Consequently, the interest coverage will decrease from 1.6x to around 1x over the next 12 to 18 months on the back of the increased cost of funding and higher leverage.

The one notch downgrade of the PDR and of the backed senior secured instrument rating to Caa1-PD and Caa2 respectively reflect the increased level of subordination borne by the secured bond holders derived from the larger amount of mortgage debt raised by the company.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlooks reflects our expectation that the leverage will remain in the low double-digits over the next 12 to 18 months which positions Sani/Ikos weakly in its rating category. The current leverage reflects the significant debt-funded growth, which will help generate significant but still uncertain accretive revenues from 2025. Given its weak interest coverage, its high leverage and the rising interest rate environment, Sani/Ikos has little capacity to sustain a deterioration of its operating performance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured bond is structurally subordinated to indebtedness of the subsidiaries, and subordinated to all debt secured by property and partially corporate guarantees. The Caa2 rating of the backed senior secured bond reflects the subordinated nature of the bond, which has increased with the regearing of the Sani/Ikos capital structure in November 2022. We expect further encumbrance of operating assets as Sani/Ikos progresses on its growth plan; if the company were to retain assets unencumbered, subordination would reduce, a positive.

The company also uses preferred equity certificates that we have given 100% equity credit for given their equity-like features, in line with our Hybrid Equity Credit methodology, September 2018.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

We take into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. The company's main shareholder is GIC Private Limited alongside the company's founders and management. With the ownership structure comes a higher tolerance for leverage. Sani/Ikos Group GP S.à r.l. is Sani/Ikos' general partner and is managing Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A. and has full control over the affairs of the company. Sani/Ikos' credit impact score (CIS-4, highly negative) mainly reflect its leverage appetite and concentrated ownership. The company has a high environmental risk exposure stemming from physical climate risk and moderately from carbon transition risk. Its moderate social risk exposure reflects customer relation risks related to managing customer data and reputation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Leverage reduction with operating cash flow and a supportive financial policy to achieve Debt/EBITDA sustainably below 7x

-Interest cover approaching a 2x

- No cash outflows out of the company supporting an adequate liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significantly weaker liquidity profile with on-going cash burn before capital expenditure and/or significant cash outflows out of the company

- Debt/EBITDA sustainably above 11x

- Sani/Ikos' operating margin falls below 20% on a sustained basis

-Failure to secure funding for its committed capital spending

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmation:

..Issuer: Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

Downgraded:

..Issuer: Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

..Issuer: Sani / Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Sani / Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Sani/Ikos runs 2,750 rooms and suites in 10 luxury hotels in Greece and Spain under the Sani and Ikos brands. Sani resort is a fully-integrated resort in a single location while the Ikos concept of the group consist of luxury all-inclusive hotels in different locations. The company currently works towards opening another 4 hotels in Greece, Spain and Portugal, adding in excess of 1,500 rooms over the coming years. The hotels typically operates through an extended 7-month season. In 2022, the group generated €318.5 million in revenues.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elise Savoye

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

