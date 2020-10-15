Moody's confirms Sasol's Ba2 CFR following progress in asset disposals; negative outlook

London, 15 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed Sasol Limited's (Sasol) Ba2 corporate family rating
(CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating and the Ba2 ratings
on its senior unsecured bonds issued by its subsidiaries. Sasol's
A1.za CFR national scale rating (NSR) and P-1.za
short term issuer rating NSR have also been confirmed. The outlook
has changed to negative from ratings under review for downgrade.
This concludes the review initiated on 31 March 2020.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The decision to confirm the ratings reflects the credit positive steps
Sasol has taken over the past several months in order to address its high
debt burden and improve liquidity. These include undertaking cash
conservation measures and accelerating its asset disposal programme which
reduces refinancing risk ahead of the $1 billion syndicated loan
that is due in early June 2021.
Macroeconomic uncertainty and weak product prices at a time when Sasol's
balance sheet remains highly leveraged is reflected by the negative rating
outlook. Moody's expects free cash flow to be weak over the
next 12-18 months given the high degree of uncertainty and limited
visibility on post-pandemic global economic growth. Recovery
in prices of fuel products and ethylene derivatives is expected to be
slow in 2021 and exacerbated by supply/demand imbalance. Moody's
assumption on next year's oil prices is also relatively soft at
around $45/bbl for Brent with risks to the downside.
The company reported exceeding its cash conservation target of $1
billion for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2020 (FY2020), primarily
through cost cuttings, reduction in non-essential capital
expenditure and optimisation of working capital. This helped improve
Sasol's liquidity position as at 30 June and alleviated the negative
impact from coronavirus and the lockdown measures in South Africa.
Sasol has been proactively executing on its asset disposal programme.
On 10 September, it announced the sale of its Air Separation Units
(ASU) to Air Liquide S.A. (A3 stable) for ZAR8.5
billion (ca. $500 million) and on 2 October it announced
the sale of 50% of its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) base
chemicals business to LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Baa2
stable) for $2 billion. Receipt of cash proceeds for both
transactions is expected in December but the LCCP transaction also requires
a shareholder vote to be held when the Annual General Meeting is convened
on 20 November. Moody's recognizes that there is uncertainty
around the outcome of the shareholder vote, but the rating agency's
base case scenario assumes the transaction will be approved.
Moody's anticipates further asset disposals over the coming quarters.
Sasol also remains committed to an equity rights issue of up to $2
billion in the second half of FY2021 with the final issuance size to be
determined closer to the date. The company intends to reduce debt
by between $4 to $6 billion in total from the current $11
billion (excluding lease liabilities) and this will be done primarily
through proceeds from asset disposals and the equity rights issue.
If executed successfully, these initiatives will help stabilize
the company's credit profile.
Sasol's credit metrics are expected to improve going forward following
a very challenging FY2020 when Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
stood at 7.3x, a substantial increase from the 3.6x
recorded the year prior. Under Moody's base case forecast,
gross leverage is expected to fall to 4.5x in FY2021 and 3.9x
in FY2022 after reflecting debt reductions as a result of the ASU and
LCCP related divestments. The rights issue has not been incorporated
in the forecast given the uncertainty in timing and size, but nevertheless
is seen by the rating agency as an important pillar of Sasol's deleveraging
strategy.
ESG
Environmental, social, and governance factors influence Sasol's
credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social
issues typical for commodity chemical companies. Sasol needs to
be compliant with many environmental regulations, such as that for
emissions and waste management, which can weigh on costs.
The company is exposed in particular to carbon transition risk through
the Carbon Tax and the implementation of new fuel specification regulations
("Clean Fuels II") in South Africa. Its use of coal for the Secunda
Synfuels plant and for power generation result in high carbon dioxide
emissions. While the regulations create uncertainty and pose downside
risks, Moody's does not foresee any near-term pressure on
Sasol's credit profile because the carbon tax related costs are so far
manageable while the Clean Fuels II bill has been postponed.
Governance failures and inadequate project oversight led to escalated
costs not being identified and reported in a timely manner on LCCP.
The cost overruns at LCCP has burdened Sasol with high financial leverage
and has weighed on the company's credit profile over the years.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's liquidity analysis assesses a company's ability to meet
its funding requirements under a scenario of not having access to new
funding, including rollover of existing loans, over the next
12-18 months. Under this approach, Sasol's liquidity
profile is adequate. As at 30 June 2020, the company had
available group cash balances of approximately $2 billion and the
rating agency forecasts FFO generation of about $1.7 billion
and capital spending of $1.3 billion for FY2021.
With the help of $2.5 billion in asset sales, Moody's
expects that the company will pay down about $2.5 billion
in debt by the end of FY2021, including the $1 billion syndicated
loan that is due in June 2021 and a $1 billion prepayment on its
$3.9 billion revolving credit facility which is almost fully
drawn.
Sasol has ZAR8.5 billion available under local funding with various
South African relationship banks. Because these facilities are
subject to annual renewals, we view them to be a weaker source of
liquidity than multi-year committed facilities. The net
debt/EBITDA maintenance covenant under major banking facility agreements
was waived for the 30 June 2020 measurement date and has been reset to
4.0x from 3.0x for 31 December date. Under Moody's
base case forecast, the 30 June 2021 covenant test at 3.0x
would be at risk of a breach but a timely rights issue would mitigate
this risk. In general, the rating agency believes that lenders
will remain supportive if there are any covenant negotiations as long
as Sasol continues to display a track record of executing on its deleveraging
targets.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the downside risks from macroeconomic uncertainty
and weak product prices at a time when Sasol has high leverage and weak
free cash flows. The outlook incorporates the assumption that cash
proceeds from the ASU and LCCP transactions are received in a timely manner.
A stabilization of the outlook would require debt/EBITDA trending below
4.0x and a track record of stronger liquidity management such that
the company is not exposed to refinancing risk in the future.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely given the current negative
outlook. An upgrade would require demonstrated evidence that debt/EBITDA
can be sustained at 3.0x or below through economic volatility and
commodity price cycles and that liquidity is strong. Given the
material credit linkage between Sasol and South Africa, any upward
rating pressure would also need to be assessed in the context of what
the rating of the Government of South Africa is at that point in time.
As Sasol executes on its deleveraging target and evolves under its 'Sasol
2.0' strategy, Moody's will continue to assess
Sasol's fundamental strength and its exposure to the domestic economy.
The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA does not trend below 4.0x
over the next 12-18 months or if there is pressure on liquidity.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations previously placed on review for downgrade:
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Ba2
....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed
at Ba2-PD
....NSR Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at A1.za
....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Confirmed
at P-1.za
..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba2
..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971
(423) 795-65.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in Johannesburg, Sasol is an international integrated
chemicals and energy company that develops and commercializes technologies
and operates world-scale facilities to produce a range of product
streams including liquid fuels, commodity and specialty chemicals.
Sasol generated revenue of ZAR190.4 billion and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of ZAR29.8 billion for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020.
