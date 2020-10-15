Moody's confirms Sasol's Ba2 CFR following progress in asset disposals; negative outlook

London, 15 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed Sasol Limited's (Sasol) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating and the Ba2 ratings on its senior unsecured bonds issued by its subsidiaries. Sasol's A1.za CFR national scale rating (NSR) and P-1.za short term issuer rating NSR have also been confirmed. The outlook has changed to negative from ratings under review for downgrade. This concludes the review initiated on 31 March 2020.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to confirm the ratings reflects the credit positive steps Sasol has taken over the past several months in order to address its high debt burden and improve liquidity. These include undertaking cash conservation measures and accelerating its asset disposal programme which reduces refinancing risk ahead of the $1 billion syndicated loan that is due in early June 2021.

Macroeconomic uncertainty and weak product prices at a time when Sasol's balance sheet remains highly leveraged is reflected by the negative rating outlook. Moody's expects free cash flow to be weak over the next 12-18 months given the high degree of uncertainty and limited visibility on post-pandemic global economic growth. Recovery in prices of fuel products and ethylene derivatives is expected to be slow in 2021 and exacerbated by supply/demand imbalance. Moody's assumption on next year's oil prices is also relatively soft at around $45/bbl for Brent with risks to the downside.

The company reported exceeding its cash conservation target of $1 billion for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2020 (FY2020), primarily through cost cuttings, reduction in non-essential capital expenditure and optimisation of working capital. This helped improve Sasol's liquidity position as at 30 June and alleviated the negative impact from coronavirus and the lockdown measures in South Africa.

Sasol has been proactively executing on its asset disposal programme. On 10 September, it announced the sale of its Air Separation Units (ASU) to Air Liquide S.A. (A3 stable) for ZAR8.5 billion (ca. $500 million) and on 2 October it announced the sale of 50% of its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) base chemicals business to LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Baa2 stable) for $2 billion. Receipt of cash proceeds for both transactions is expected in December but the LCCP transaction also requires a shareholder vote to be held when the Annual General Meeting is convened on 20 November. Moody's recognizes that there is uncertainty around the outcome of the shareholder vote, but the rating agency's base case scenario assumes the transaction will be approved.

Moody's anticipates further asset disposals over the coming quarters. Sasol also remains committed to an equity rights issue of up to $2 billion in the second half of FY2021 with the final issuance size to be determined closer to the date. The company intends to reduce debt by between $4 to $6 billion in total from the current $11 billion (excluding lease liabilities) and this will be done primarily through proceeds from asset disposals and the equity rights issue. If executed successfully, these initiatives will help stabilize the company's credit profile.

Sasol's credit metrics are expected to improve going forward following a very challenging FY2020 when Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA stood at 7.3x, a substantial increase from the 3.6x recorded the year prior. Under Moody's base case forecast, gross leverage is expected to fall to 4.5x in FY2021 and 3.9x in FY2022 after reflecting debt reductions as a result of the ASU and LCCP related divestments. The rights issue has not been incorporated in the forecast given the uncertainty in timing and size, but nevertheless is seen by the rating agency as an important pillar of Sasol's deleveraging strategy.

ESG

Environmental, social, and governance factors influence Sasol's credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social issues typical for commodity chemical companies. Sasol needs to be compliant with many environmental regulations, such as that for emissions and waste management, which can weigh on costs. The company is exposed in particular to carbon transition risk through the Carbon Tax and the implementation of new fuel specification regulations ("Clean Fuels II") in South Africa. Its use of coal for the Secunda Synfuels plant and for power generation result in high carbon dioxide emissions. While the regulations create uncertainty and pose downside risks, Moody's does not foresee any near-term pressure on Sasol's credit profile because the carbon tax related costs are so far manageable while the Clean Fuels II bill has been postponed.

Governance failures and inadequate project oversight led to escalated costs not being identified and reported in a timely manner on LCCP. The cost overruns at LCCP has burdened Sasol with high financial leverage and has weighed on the company's credit profile over the years.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's liquidity analysis assesses a company's ability to meet its funding requirements under a scenario of not having access to new funding, including rollover of existing loans, over the next 12-18 months. Under this approach, Sasol's liquidity profile is adequate. As at 30 June 2020, the company had available group cash balances of approximately $2 billion and the rating agency forecasts FFO generation of about $1.7 billion and capital spending of $1.3 billion for FY2021. With the help of $2.5 billion in asset sales, Moody's expects that the company will pay down about $2.5 billion in debt by the end of FY2021, including the $1 billion syndicated loan that is due in June 2021 and a $1 billion prepayment on its $3.9 billion revolving credit facility which is almost fully drawn.

Sasol has ZAR8.5 billion available under local funding with various South African relationship banks. Because these facilities are subject to annual renewals, we view them to be a weaker source of liquidity than multi-year committed facilities. The net debt/EBITDA maintenance covenant under major banking facility agreements was waived for the 30 June 2020 measurement date and has been reset to 4.0x from 3.0x for 31 December date. Under Moody's base case forecast, the 30 June 2021 covenant test at 3.0x would be at risk of a breach but a timely rights issue would mitigate this risk. In general, the rating agency believes that lenders will remain supportive if there are any covenant negotiations as long as Sasol continues to display a track record of executing on its deleveraging targets.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the downside risks from macroeconomic uncertainty and weak product prices at a time when Sasol has high leverage and weak free cash flows. The outlook incorporates the assumption that cash proceeds from the ASU and LCCP transactions are received in a timely manner.

A stabilization of the outlook would require debt/EBITDA trending below 4.0x and a track record of stronger liquidity management such that the company is not exposed to refinancing risk in the future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely given the current negative outlook. An upgrade would require demonstrated evidence that debt/EBITDA can be sustained at 3.0x or below through economic volatility and commodity price cycles and that liquidity is strong. Given the material credit linkage between Sasol and South Africa, any upward rating pressure would also need to be assessed in the context of what the rating of the Government of South Africa is at that point in time. As Sasol executes on its deleveraging target and evolves under its 'Sasol 2.0' strategy, Moody's will continue to assess Sasol's fundamental strength and its exposure to the domestic economy.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA does not trend below 4.0x over the next 12-18 months or if there is pressure on liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Sasol Limited

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

....NSR Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at A1.za

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Confirmed at P-1.za

..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sasol Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Sasol is an international integrated chemicals and energy company that develops and commercializes technologies and operates world-scale facilities to produce a range of product streams including liquid fuels, commodity and specialty chemicals. Sasol generated revenue of ZAR190.4 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of ZAR29.8 billion for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

