Moody's confirms Siemens Gamesa's Baa3 rating; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Baa3 Long Term Issuer Rating of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Siemens Gamesa). The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that was initiated on June 23, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The strong market position of Siemens Gamesa, in the onshore and in particular in the offshore wind turbine business, reflected in a broad product portfolio and an order book of €16.3 billion for new turbines, which provides good revenue visibility into FY 2022 and the strengthened position in the profitable service business, support Moody's confidence that, aided by the new restructuring program LEAP, the new management team will be able to turn around the negative trend in operational performance seen since Q1 2020.

During Moody's review it became evident that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak was only a minor contributor to the negative performance in FY2020 which added to the cost of reverting strategic decisions and weak project management. In the meantime the new management team initiated LEAP, a company-wide program, which extends the scope of L3AD2020, the transformation program started in 2018 after the merger of Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa in 2017. On top of that, the new program covers the enhanced product portfolio, productivity measures, a selective sales approach and strengthened project execution. We note adequate financial targets in line with the Baa3 rating category including net leverage below 1.0x and dividend payout of around 25% of net income.

Moody's notes the recent change in ownership resulting from the spin-off of the energy business by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to Siemens Energy AG (SE). SE is a newly formed holding company, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange with Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently holding 35.1% in the company with the clear intention to significantly reduce its stake during the next 12 -- 18 months. Generating revenue of €28.8 billion in 2019, thereof 33% from service activities. SE claims holding a #1 / #2 market position in power generation, industrial power applications, power transmission and new energy. In addition SE holds a 67% stake in Siemens Gamesa, which is considered to be a core element for it. In the course of the spin-off from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft , SE has assumed joint and several liability towards Siemens Aktiengesellschaft for guarantees and other securities in the amount of €20.2 billion Siemens companies have provided in favor of Siemens Gamesa. Moody's considers the partial ownership and the financial link between SE and Siemens Gamesa as an element, which supports the Baa3 rating of Siemens Gamesa.

The negative outlook reflects the currently weak credit metrics which do not allow for any further extraordinary financial burden. While Moody's understands that 2021 will be a year of transition, the rating agency expects Siemens Gamesa to meet the thresholds set for the Baa3 rating category in FY2022 with a clear trajectory to this target until then. Accordingly, any further negative developments could cause a downgrade.

Moody's currently expects that Siemens Gamesa passed the low point of its revenue in its third quarter of FY 2020 (ending in June) and that all necessary areas of restructuring have been identified and addressed. Without giving credit for integration and restructuring costs, guided to reach mid-triple digit euro millions until FY 2023, Moody's expects in its base scenario the company to turn around EBITDA-margin in FY2021 to a mid-single digit percentage of revenue. Absent of further working capital releases the company will be challenged to reach a positive FCF and a leverage below 3.0x debt/EBITDA before FY 2022.

LIQUIDITY

The company's reported cash balance was €1.7 billion as of 30 June 2020. Assuming €750 million of trapped cash, we consider €950 million of cash freely available. This is supported by full availability under a €2 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) under a syndicated credit facility agreement signed in May 2018, with a five-year tenor and two one-year extension options. Without financial covenants and a material adverse change clause, the quality of this facility is considered strong. Together with around €510 million funds from operations, these sources well cover the company's expected liquidity needs for the next 12 months, including short-term debt maturities, capital spending, working cash and other cash outflow, which add up to €1.5 billion as per our analysis. We favorably view the extended debt maturity profile and the diversity of funding sources in place.

Beyond that the company has access to short-term guarantee facilities at several banks which are required for the issuance of bank guarantees in favor of its customers in line with market standard. In case of need, given the solid liquidity position, the revolving credit facility could be used as an additional facility for the issuance of bank guarantees to its clients, providing additional comfort in this regard.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The manufacturing industry is one of the sectors that are severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While Moody's understands that 2021 will be a year of transition, the rating agency expects Siemens Gamesa to meet the thresholds set for the Baa3 rating category in FY2022 with a clear trajectory to this target until then. Downward pressure would build in case of indications that the company may be unable to (1) sustainably generate an EBITA Margin of 5%; (2) in case of negative free cash flow generation; or (3) leverage exceeding 3.0x Debt / EBITDA or 1.0x Net debt / EBITDA. Likewise, a move to a more aggressive financial policy or a weakening of the liquidity profile could put negative pressure on the rating.

Given the current challenges Siemens Gamesa is facing we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the situation, leading to a recovery in credit metrics towards the level seen at the end of financial year 2019 and a positive free cash flow generation could lead to a stabilization of the outlook.

A positive move of the rating would require the company to build a track record of profitable operations and a stable market position leading to (1) EBITA margin sustainable above 8%; (2) steady generation of free cash flow in excess of 10% of debt; and (3) leverage trending towards 2.0x Debt / EBITDA.

..Issuer: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Confirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Zamudio, Spain, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a leader in the renewable energy industry. Its product portfolio covers a wide spectrum of wind turbine generators (WTGs) for onshore and offshore installation and related service activities. The company, which is present in 90 countries, generated €9.6 billion in revenue in the 12 months ended June 2020. With an installed base of 105 gigawatts (GW), it ranks second in the global wind turbine market.

The company is publicly listed on the Spanish stock exchange and is a member of the IBEX 35. Siemens Energy AG, holds 67% of the shares, the remaining 33% of the shares are widely spread (free float).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Giani

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

