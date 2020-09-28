Moody's confirms Siemens Gamesa's Baa3 rating; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
confirmed the Baa3 Long Term Issuer Rating of Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy, S.A. (Siemens Gamesa). The outlook
has been changed to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that was
initiated on June 23, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The strong market position of Siemens Gamesa, in the onshore and
in particular in the offshore wind turbine business, reflected in
a broad product portfolio and an order book of €16.3 billion
for new turbines, which provides good revenue visibility into FY
2022 and the strengthened position in the profitable service business,
support Moody's confidence that, aided by the new restructuring
program LEAP, the new management team will be able to turn around
the negative trend in operational performance seen since Q1 2020.
During Moody's review it became evident that the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak was only a minor contributor to the negative performance in FY2020
which added to the cost of reverting strategic decisions and weak project
management. In the meantime the new management team initiated LEAP,
a company-wide program, which extends the scope of L3AD2020,
the transformation program started in 2018 after the merger of Siemens
Wind Power and Gamesa in 2017. On top of that, the new program
covers the enhanced product portfolio, productivity measures,
a selective sales approach and strengthened project execution.
We note adequate financial targets in line with the Baa3 rating category
including net leverage below 1.0x and dividend payout of around
25% of net income.
Moody's notes the recent change in ownership resulting from the
spin-off of the energy business by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to
Siemens Energy AG (SE). SE is a newly formed holding company,
listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange with Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
currently holding 35.1% in the company with the clear intention
to significantly reduce its stake during the next 12 -- 18 months.
Generating revenue of €28.8 billion in 2019, thereof
33% from service activities. SE claims holding a #1
/ #2 market position in power generation, industrial power applications,
power transmission and new energy. In addition SE holds a 67%
stake in Siemens Gamesa, which is considered to be a core element
for it. In the course of the spin-off from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
, SE has assumed joint and several liability towards Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
for guarantees and other securities in the amount of €20.2
billion Siemens companies have provided in favor of Siemens Gamesa.
Moody's considers the partial ownership and the financial link between
SE and Siemens Gamesa as an element, which supports the Baa3 rating
of Siemens Gamesa.
The negative outlook reflects the currently weak credit metrics which
do not allow for any further extraordinary financial burden. While
Moody's understands that 2021 will be a year of transition,
the rating agency expects Siemens Gamesa to meet the thresholds set for
the Baa3 rating category in FY2022 with a clear trajectory to this target
until then. Accordingly, any further negative developments
could cause a downgrade.
Moody's currently expects that Siemens Gamesa passed the low point of
its revenue in its third quarter of FY 2020 (ending in June) and that
all necessary areas of restructuring have been identified and addressed.
Without giving credit for integration and restructuring costs, guided
to reach mid-triple digit euro millions until FY 2023, Moody's
expects in its base scenario the company to turn around EBITDA-margin
in FY2021 to a mid-single digit percentage of revenue. Absent
of further working capital releases the company will be challenged to
reach a positive FCF and a leverage below 3.0x debt/EBITDA before
FY 2022.
LIQUIDITY
The company's reported cash balance was €1.7 billion as of
30 June 2020. Assuming €750 million of trapped cash,
we consider €950 million of cash freely available. This is
supported by full availability under a €2 billion revolving credit
facility (RCF) under a syndicated credit facility agreement signed in
May 2018, with a five-year tenor and two one-year
extension options. Without financial covenants and a material adverse
change clause, the quality of this facility is considered strong.
Together with around €510 million funds from operations, these
sources well cover the company's expected liquidity needs for the next
12 months, including short-term debt maturities, capital
spending, working cash and other cash outflow, which add up
to €1.5 billion as per our analysis. We favorably view
the extended debt maturity profile and the diversity of funding sources
in place.
Beyond that the company has access to short-term guarantee facilities
at several banks which are required for the issuance of bank guarantees
in favor of its customers in line with market standard. In case
of need, given the solid liquidity position, the revolving
credit facility could be used as an additional facility for the issuance
of bank guarantees to its clients, providing additional comfort
in this regard.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The manufacturing industry is one of the sectors
that are severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While Moody's understands that 2021 will be a year of transition,
the rating agency expects Siemens Gamesa to meet the thresholds set for
the Baa3 rating category in FY2022 with a clear trajectory to this target
until then. Downward pressure would build in case of indications
that the company may be unable to (1) sustainably generate an EBITA Margin
of 5%; (2) in case of negative free cash flow generation;
or (3) leverage exceeding 3.0x Debt / EBITDA or 1.0x Net
debt / EBITDA. Likewise, a move to a more aggressive financial
policy or a weakening of the liquidity profile could put negative pressure
on the rating.
Given the current challenges Siemens Gamesa is facing we do not anticipate
any short term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the
situation, leading to a recovery in credit metrics towards the level
seen at the end of financial year 2019 and a positive free cash flow generation
could lead to a stabilization of the outlook.
A positive move of the rating would require the company to build a track
record of profitable operations and a stable market position leading to
(1) EBITA margin sustainable above 8%; (2) steady generation
of free cash flow in excess of 10% of debt; and (3) leverage
trending towards 2.0x Debt / EBITDA.
..Issuer: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
Confirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at
Baa3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Zamudio, Spain, Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy, S.A. is a leader in the renewable energy industry.
Its product portfolio covers a wide spectrum of wind turbine generators
(WTGs) for onshore and offshore installation and related service activities.
The company, which is present in 90 countries, generated €9.6
billion in revenue in the 12 months ended June 2020. With an installed
base of 105 gigawatts (GW), it ranks second in the global wind turbine
market.
The company is publicly listed on the Spanish stock exchange and is a
member of the IBEX 35. Siemens Energy AG, holds 67%
of the shares, the remaining 33% of the shares are widely
spread (free float).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
