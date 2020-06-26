Moody's confirms SoftBank Group's Ba3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Tokyo, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has confirmed SoftBank Group Corp.'s
(SBG) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating at Ba3,
and its subordinate rating at B2.
The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 25
March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of SBG's ratings reflects the substantial amount
of cash held at the holding company level that can cover debt maturities
over the next two years, and ownership of its highly valuable investment
portfolio including a majority stake in SoftBank Corp. and a stake
of about 25% in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba, A1
stable).
However, these strengths are balanced against: (1) the potential
for substantial changes in its credit profile as a result of its large
recapitalization plan, which could alter the value and quality of
its investment portfolio as well as its capital structure; (2) its
thin interest coverage in the low 1x range; and (3) its aggressive
financial policy and associated governance concerns, including the
scope of the recapitalization and the use of margin loans which have resulted
in debt raised against holdings in investee companies.
Under its recapitalization plan, the company plans to monetize up
to JPY4.5 trillion (about $41 billion) of its investment
portfolio in fiscal year 2020 and use the proceeds to repurchase up to
JPY2 trillion ($18 billion) of its own shares. It plans
to use the remaining JPY2.5 trillion ($23 billion) to reduce
debt and increase its cash liquidity at the holding company. Major
asset sales have been announced but given the structured nature of the
transactions, cash proceeds may not all yet have been received or
applied towards debt reduction.
The negative outlook takes into account the risks associated with the
successful execution of its recapitalization plan, volatile capital
market conditions that could weaken the valuation of SBG's investee companies,
and the company's governance and financial policies, including the
use of collateralized margin loans which Moody's believes signals
a heightened tolerance for risk and financial complexity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely
in the foreseeable future. However, the outlook could return
to stable if SBG successfully executes on its recapitalization plan,
including paying down a substantial amount of debt with the asset sale
proceeds, and demonstrates greater transparency and sustainability
of its assets and capital structure. The elimination of governance
concerns would also be credit positive.
Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings if (1) there is a
significant deterioration in the credit quality and transparency of SBG's
investee companies, including a material decline in the ownership
of its dividend-paying SoftBank Corp. subsidiary or a further
reduction in its stake in Alibaba; (2) cash held at the holding company
level diminishes, whereby its cash and committed credit facilities
no longer cover two years of debt maturities; (3) its debt increases,
including margin loans and other secured debt; (4) legal or other
contingent obligations crystallize; or (5) governance concerns rise
further.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding
Companies and Conglomerates (Japanese) published in August 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1135855.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japanese
holding company, with subsidiaries engaged in various businesses,
including telecommunications, internet and other technology businesses.
The following ratings are affected by today's rating actions:
..Issuer: SoftBank Group Corp.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Ba3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign
Currency), Confirmed at B2
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
