Moody's confirms SoftBank Group's Ba3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Tokyo, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has confirmed SoftBank Group Corp.'s (SBG) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating at Ba3, and its subordinate rating at B2.

The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 25 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of SBG's ratings reflects the substantial amount of cash held at the holding company level that can cover debt maturities over the next two years, and ownership of its highly valuable investment portfolio including a majority stake in SoftBank Corp. and a stake of about 25% in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba, A1 stable).

However, these strengths are balanced against: (1) the potential for substantial changes in its credit profile as a result of its large recapitalization plan, which could alter the value and quality of its investment portfolio as well as its capital structure; (2) its thin interest coverage in the low 1x range; and (3) its aggressive financial policy and associated governance concerns, including the scope of the recapitalization and the use of margin loans which have resulted in debt raised against holdings in investee companies.

Under its recapitalization plan, the company plans to monetize up to JPY4.5 trillion (about $41 billion) of its investment portfolio in fiscal year 2020 and use the proceeds to repurchase up to JPY2 trillion ($18 billion) of its own shares. It plans to use the remaining JPY2.5 trillion ($23 billion) to reduce debt and increase its cash liquidity at the holding company. Major asset sales have been announced but given the structured nature of the transactions, cash proceeds may not all yet have been received or applied towards debt reduction.

The negative outlook takes into account the risks associated with the successful execution of its recapitalization plan, volatile capital market conditions that could weaken the valuation of SBG's investee companies, and the company's governance and financial policies, including the use of collateralized margin loans which Moody's believes signals a heightened tolerance for risk and financial complexity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future. However, the outlook could return to stable if SBG successfully executes on its recapitalization plan, including paying down a substantial amount of debt with the asset sale proceeds, and demonstrates greater transparency and sustainability of its assets and capital structure. The elimination of governance concerns would also be credit positive.

Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings if (1) there is a significant deterioration in the credit quality and transparency of SBG's investee companies, including a material decline in the ownership of its dividend-paying SoftBank Corp. subsidiary or a further reduction in its stake in Alibaba; (2) cash held at the holding company level diminishes, whereby its cash and committed credit facilities no longer cover two years of debt maturities; (3) its debt increases, including margin loans and other secured debt; (4) legal or other contingent obligations crystallize; or (5) governance concerns rise further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates (Japanese) published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1135855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japanese holding company, with subsidiaries engaged in various businesses, including telecommunications, internet and other technology businesses.

The following ratings are affected by today's rating actions:

..Issuer: SoftBank Group Corp.

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Ba3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at B2

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

