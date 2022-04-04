Moody's confirms SolarWinds' B1 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed SolarWinds Holdings, Inc.'s ("SolarWinds") B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B1 rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities. The action concludes the review initiated on December 14, 2020 following the announcement that SolarWinds had been made aware of a cyberattack that inserted a vulnerability within its Orion monitoring products.

The confirmation of SolarWinds' B1 CFR reflects the relatively limited impact the cyber breach had on revenues and our expectations of modest growth and solid though reduced margins and free cash flow. The confirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that SolarWinds will use a portion of its cash balances to repay debt and reduce gross leverage towards 5x over the next 12-18 months. Management has stated a long term goal of reducing net leverage to below 3x.

SolarWind's revenues were flat in 2021 after years of mid-single digit or greater growth. While the breach negatively impacted new license sales initially, maintenance and subscription revenue remained stable. The maintenance renewal rate remained relatively stable at 88% for 2021 versus 92% for 2020 despite the cyberattack. The limited impact likely reflects the critical nature of SolarWinds software as well as management's rapid response and transparency in handling the crisis. One-time costs to address the breach should subside in 2022 though ongoing increased security spending and new product development will keep EBITDA margins below historic levels (but still strong at greater than 35% on a Moody's adjusted basis).

RATINGS RATIONALE

SolarWinds' B1 CFR reflects high financial leverage and moderate scale balanced with the strong recurring revenue base and cash generating potential as well as the company's significant cash balances. Debt to EBITDA is just under 8x for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 excluding one-time charges related to the cyber incident, and just over 6x further excluding stock compensation. Leverage net of cash is substantially less.

SolarWinds benefits from its unique business model which emphasizes low priced IT infrastructure management and monitoring software and the ability to consistently develop or acquire relevant software tools. The company has high operating margins (though reduced post-breach), driven by its efficient, low-cost sales and marketing structure. The company is expanding into the higher profile, higher priced and more competitive observability market which should contribute to its growth profile but could also further dampen margins in the next two years.

SolarWinds divested their managed service provider ("MSP") business in July 2021 and distributed a portion of the proceeds to shareholders but did not repay any debt at that time. Despite the reduction in the company's scale and increased leverage, cash balances post spinoff are substantially larger. Moody's expects the company to use a portion of the cash to paydown debt in the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SolarWinds will grow revenue modestly, maintain its adjusted EBITDA margins above 35%, de-lever toward 5x and improve free cash flow to debt above 10% over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SolarWinds' ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates such that organic revenue and EBITDA declines and leverage is expected to exceed 6x on other than a temporary basis. Ratings could also face downward pressure if FCF is sustained below 10% of gross debt or if liquidity deteriorates, including a distribution to shareholders prior to debt paydown.

SolarWinds' ratings could be upgraded if the company were to demonstrate more conservative financial policies such that debt to EBITDA is maintained below 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 12.5%. While a reduction of the private equity shareholders' controlling stake is not required for an upgrade, it is a consideration.

SolarWinds' SGL-1 reflects very good liquidity, supported by cash balances of over $730 million as of December 31, 2021, expected FCF generation of over $150 million annually, and an undrawn $117.5 million revolving credit facility.

As a software company, SolarWinds' exposure to environmental risk is considered low. Social risks are moderate and in-line with the software industry. Social risks primarily relate to data security, diversity in the work force and access to highly skilled workers. Though SolarWinds is still majority owned by Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo, it is publicly traded, and Moody's expects the company to maintain a more moderate financial strategy than typical of private equity controlled firms.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: SolarWinds Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SolarWinds Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

SolarWinds is a provider of IT systems infrastructure management software. The company is publicly traded with significant ownership by private equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo. SolarWinds, headquartered in Austin, Texas, had GAAP revenues of approximately $719 million as of the year end December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

