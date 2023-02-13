Moody's confirms Sotera Health's B1 CFR; outlook stable

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed Sotera Health Holdings, LLC's ("Sotera Health") B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the B1 rating of the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities. In addition, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $425mm senior secured first lien term loan. The outlook was revised to stable from rating under review. Moody's also upgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3.

This action concludes the rating review that was initiated on January 11, 2023.

The confirmation of Sotera Health's ratings reflects Moody's view that the company will be able to fully meet its obligations under the proposed settlement. Moody's estimates that the company's pro forma financial leverage will rise to approximately 5.3 times due to add-on term loan but will remain below 5.5 times in the next 12-18 months. Moody's does not expect a direct impact of this settlement on Sotera Health's business operations.

The upgrade of the SGL rating reflects a material improvement of the company's liquidity as a result of the proposed term loan add-on transaction. Sotera Health intends to use the additional funds, along with internal cash, to pay down borrowings on its revolver and to pay the proposed $408mm settlement. Moody's expects Sotera Health to have very good liquidity supported by $100-$150 million in annual free cash flow and $181 million in cash (post-transaction) in addition to full availability under the company's $347 million revolver when the proposed incremental debt financing transaction closes.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Sotera Health to continue to grow its business in the next 12-18 months and maintain leverage below 5.5 times. With very good liquidity profile, the company is able to address the proposed settlement and its associated liabilities.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's proposed settlement, which is a part of the company's financial strategy and risk management (a governance consideration), will reduce the uncertainty surrounding potential cash outflows related to Willowbrook, Illinois lawsuits.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B1, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sotera Health's B1 rating reflects its moderately high leverage and exposure to the device sterilization industry and the significant environmental risks arising from the handling of toxic gases in its manufacturing process. Sotera Health has a concentrated supply chain with limited providers of key chemicals. Moody's estimates that the company's pro forma financial leverage, including the proposed $425 million in additional debt, will rise to approximately 5.3 times from approximately 4.4 times at the end of September 2022 and will remain below 5.5x in the next 12-18 months.

Sotera Health's CFR is supported by its leading position in the contract sterilization outsourcing market, no meaningful customer concentrations, a global footprint and significant barriers to entry and meaningful customer switching costs. The company is reducing its reliance on device sterilization through acquisitions into new categories, such as the lab services sector. The company's rating also reflects solid business performance, consistent positive free cash flow, moderately high financial leverage and very good liquidity. It also reflects stable long-term demand for the company's services and high barriers to entry in the highly regulated medical device sterilization business.

Sotera Health's revolving credit facility and term loans are rated B1, at the same level as the company's corporate family rating reflecting the fact that they comprise substantially all debt in the company's capital structure.

ESG considerations are material to the company's rating given the substantial implications for the environment and public health and safety. Sotera Health's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting very highly negative exposure to social considerations related to responsible production and highly negative environmental considerations related to waste and pollution. Sotera Health has highly negative credit exposure to environmental considerations (E-4). The company has elevated risks related to waste and pollution as it uses radioactive materials and highly toxic chemicals to sterilize certain types of medical devices. These activities are subject to extensive regulation in the US by the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. Sotera Health has very highly negative credit exposure to social considerations (S-5). The main risk is the company's very highly negative exposure to responsible production. The company is subject to personal injury and related tort lawsuits alleging various injuries caused by low-level environmental exposure to Ethylene Oxide emissions from its sterilization facilities. The company is currently a defendant in a number of individual lawsuits, which have not been classified as class action lawsuits in Illinois and Georgia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include negative developments with the company's legal exposure including delays or adverse changes to the proposed settlement with Willowbrook Illinois plaintiffs. The rating could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens, financial policies become more aggressive or if legal and environmental risks increase substantially. Quantitively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 5.5 times.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include balanced financial policies and continued growth in the business scale and revenues. The company would also need to keep costs related to legal and environmental risks well contained. An upgrade will require clarity on the most likely outcome for the pending lawsuits. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times.

Sotera Health Holdings, LLC, headquartered near Cleveland, OH, is a leading fully integrated provider of mission-critical health sciences, lab services and sterilization solutions for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health Holdings, LLC offers services in sterilization, lab and testing and gamma technologies. The company generated approximately $993 million in revenues in the twelve months that ended September 2022. Sotera Health Holdings, LLC parent -- Sotera Health Company -- is publicly traded however private equity firms Warburg Pincus International LLC and GTCR LLC continue to hold approximately 62% of the outstanding shares.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

