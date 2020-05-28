Moody's confirms Southwest Airlines' Baa1 senior unsecured and EETC ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed its Baa1 senior unsecured
debt rating for Southwest Airlines Co. ("Southwest") and the A2
and Baa2 ratings on the company's Series 2007-1 enhanced
equipment trust certificates, Class A and Class B, respectively.
The ratings outlook is negative. Today's rating actions conclude
the review for downgrade of Southwest's ratings that was initiated
on March 17, 2020.
The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic
outlook, low oil prices, and asset price declines are sustaining
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's confirmation of Southwest's ratings
balances the company's very strong liquidity against the breadth
and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trend in passenger
demand in upcoming years.
Moody's expects the coronavirus pandemic to significantly curtail US domestic
and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's
assumed that Southwest's Q4 2020 capacity would be about flat with
Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and that the Southwest's capacity
would be down about 55% versus Q4 2020 in its slower recovery model.
These scenarios also project that demand and revenues will approach 2019
levels in 2023, and that sharper cost management and efficiencies
learned while managing the operations through the pandemic will support
a meaningful recovery in profit margins by 2023. In all scenarios,
the reduction in passenger demand is greater than the reduction in capacity,
leading to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging
downside scenarios remains high and the severity and duration of the pandemic
and travel restrictions also remain highly uncertain, particularly
given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social
distancing practices ease in upcoming weeks in the US.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated
impacts of the coronavirus, which would consume more of the company's
liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand,
the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics versus
Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, strong liquidity
currently mitigates downwards pressure on Southwest's ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Southwest bolstered its liquidity since the prior ratings downgrade to
Baa1 on March 17, 2020, adding close to $11.6
billion since then. New funding includes almost $2.3
billion of common equity, $2.3 billion of convertible
notes and $2 billion of unsecured notes and $815 million
via sale-leaseback transactions for 20 aircraft. Southwest
has also been allotted $6.1 billion under the US CARES Act.
About $2.3 billion will be grants under the Payroll Support
Program, with the remainder debt, including up to $2.8
billion under the Act's separate loan program. Cash and short-term
investments were $13 billion on May 19th, up from $4.1
billion on December 31, 2019. When the $3.7
billion, 364-day facility that the company arranged in March
is repaid, the value of unencumbered aircraft will increase,
absent any of the aircraft being pledged for potential other financings.
Excluding aircraft pledged to these credit facilities, unencumbered
assets were valued at about $7.5 billion. The next
maturity of senior unsecured notes is $500 million due in November
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects Southwest's conservative capital
structure, with debt-to-EBITDA of 0.9x at the
end of 2019, its record of recurring free cash flow, strong
liquidity and its leading market position in the US domestic passenger
airline industry. The Baa1 reflects Moody's opinion that
Southwest will prioritize the restoration of its conservative financial
leverage when the virus recedes.
Moody's also expects that Southwest is well-positioned to
strengthen its market position based on the number of passengers anticipated
to be carried through and after the recovery period. Contrary to
its US competitors, Southwest has the broadest and densest geographic
network in the US domestic market and is maintaining service, whether
direct or on a one-stop basis, across all of its destinations
in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if i) aggregate liquidity, including
the financing value of unencumbered assets is sustained below $10
billion, ii) the coronavirus leads to a sustained steep decline
in passenger demand well beyond June 2020, ii) there is a slower
recovery of economic activity and passenger demand that impairs Southwest's
free cash flow generation after 2020, and/or iv) Moody's expects
key credit metrics to remain weak, such as reported debt-to-capital
maintained above 40%, debt-to-EBITDA sustained
above 3x, funds from operations + interest-to-interest
below 8x, and/or retained cash flow-to-debt approaching
25%. The prospects for a ratings upgrade are limited until
after a full recovery from the coronavirus. Debt-to-EBITDA
of about 1x and steady free cash flow generation and restoration of operating
margins to at least 13% could lead to a ratings upgrade.
Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes
in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's
opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the company's
operations, and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft
market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811,
and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published
in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.
....Senior Secured Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at A2
....Senior Secured Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Baa1
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Love Field Airport Modernization Corporation
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed
at Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
Southwest Airlines Co., based in Dallas, Texas,
is a publicly traded (NYSE: LUV) leading low-cost airline
in the United States. Southwest operated more than 4,000
flights daily during peak periods, serving 103 destinations across
the United States and ten additional countries before the coronavirus.
Southwest remained the nation's largest carrier in terms of originating
domestic passengers boarded in 2019. Revenue was $22.4
billion in 2019.
