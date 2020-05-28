Moody's confirms Southwest Airlines' Baa1 senior unsecured and EETC ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed its Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating for Southwest Airlines Co. ("Southwest") and the A2 and Baa2 ratings on the company's Series 2007-1 enhanced equipment trust certificates, Class A and Class B, respectively. The ratings outlook is negative. Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade of Southwest's ratings that was initiated on March 17, 2020.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's confirmation of Southwest's ratings balances the company's very strong liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trend in passenger demand in upcoming years.

Moody's expects the coronavirus pandemic to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's assumed that Southwest's Q4 2020 capacity would be about flat with Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and that the Southwest's capacity would be down about 55% versus Q4 2020 in its slower recovery model. These scenarios also project that demand and revenues will approach 2019 levels in 2023, and that sharper cost management and efficiencies learned while managing the operations through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins by 2023. In all scenarios, the reduction in passenger demand is greater than the reduction in capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions also remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices ease in upcoming weeks in the US.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated impacts of the coronavirus, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics versus Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, strong liquidity currently mitigates downwards pressure on Southwest's ratings.

LIQUIDITY

Southwest bolstered its liquidity since the prior ratings downgrade to Baa1 on March 17, 2020, adding close to $11.6 billion since then. New funding includes almost $2.3 billion of common equity, $2.3 billion of convertible notes and $2 billion of unsecured notes and $815 million via sale-leaseback transactions for 20 aircraft. Southwest has also been allotted $6.1 billion under the US CARES Act. About $2.3 billion will be grants under the Payroll Support Program, with the remainder debt, including up to $2.8 billion under the Act's separate loan program. Cash and short-term investments were $13 billion on May 19th, up from $4.1 billion on December 31, 2019. When the $3.7 billion, 364-day facility that the company arranged in March is repaid, the value of unencumbered aircraft will increase, absent any of the aircraft being pledged for potential other financings. Excluding aircraft pledged to these credit facilities, unencumbered assets were valued at about $7.5 billion. The next maturity of senior unsecured notes is $500 million due in November 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects Southwest's conservative capital structure, with debt-to-EBITDA of 0.9x at the end of 2019, its record of recurring free cash flow, strong liquidity and its leading market position in the US domestic passenger airline industry. The Baa1 reflects Moody's opinion that Southwest will prioritize the restoration of its conservative financial leverage when the virus recedes.

Moody's also expects that Southwest is well-positioned to strengthen its market position based on the number of passengers anticipated to be carried through and after the recovery period. Contrary to its US competitors, Southwest has the broadest and densest geographic network in the US domestic market and is maintaining service, whether direct or on a one-stop basis, across all of its destinations in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if i) aggregate liquidity, including the financing value of unencumbered assets is sustained below $10 billion, ii) the coronavirus leads to a sustained steep decline in passenger demand well beyond June 2020, ii) there is a slower recovery of economic activity and passenger demand that impairs Southwest's free cash flow generation after 2020, and/or iv) Moody's expects key credit metrics to remain weak, such as reported debt-to-capital maintained above 40%, debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3x, funds from operations + interest-to-interest below 8x, and/or retained cash flow-to-debt approaching 25%. The prospects for a ratings upgrade are limited until after a full recovery from the coronavirus. Debt-to-EBITDA of about 1x and steady free cash flow generation and restoration of operating margins to at least 13% could lead to a ratings upgrade.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the company's operations, and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.

....Senior Secured Equipment Trust, Confirmed at A2

....Senior Secured Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Love Field Airport Modernization Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

Southwest Airlines Co., based in Dallas, Texas, is a publicly traded (NYSE: LUV) leading low-cost airline in the United States. Southwest operated more than 4,000 flights daily during peak periods, serving 103 destinations across the United States and ten additional countries before the coronavirus. Southwest remained the nation's largest carrier in terms of originating domestic passengers boarded in 2019. Revenue was $22.4 billion in 2019.

