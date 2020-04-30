Moody's confirms St. Galler Kantonalbank's deposit ratings at Aa1, downgrades senior unsecured debt rating to Aa2

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the
long-term deposit ratings of St. Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB)
at Aa1 and downgraded the bank's senior unsecured debt rating to
Aa2 from Aa1; the outlook was changed to stable from ratings under
review.
At the same time, the rating agency affirmed SGKB's a2 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) and upgraded the bank's Adjusted BCA to
a1 from a2. Moody's also upgraded SGKB's preferred
stock non-cumulative rating (assigned to the bank's high-trigger
AT1 instrument) to Baa1(hyb) from Baa2(hyb), its junior subordinate
debt rating to A2(hyb) from A3(hyb), and its subordinate debt rating
to A2 from A3.
Today's rating action concludes Moody's review for downgrade initiated
on 22 January 2020, which was linked to a re-assessment of
the implications for the credit profile of the bank's guarantor,
the Canton of St. Gallen, of the very sizeable contingent
liability arising from a deficiency guarantee provided by the canton on
SGKB's senior obligations. It reflects the comprehensive
application of Moody's Support and Structural Analysis, which
comprises Affiliate Support, an Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF)
analysis, and Government Support, compared with its previous
approach to solely incorporate the creditworthiness of the Canton of St.
Gallen in the rating agency's assumption of government support for
all instruments that benefit from the canton's guarantee.
For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA
Moody's affirmation of SGKB's a2 BCA reflects the resilience of
the bank's intrinsic financial strength, despite the rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets and will weigh on the bank's
solvency. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its environment, social and governance (ESG) framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
While the rating agency expects problem loans to rise and profitability
to be under pressure in 2020, the bank benefits from a solid capital
base, with a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted-assets
(RWA) ratio of 17.5% as of 31 December 2019, and adequate,
high-quality liquid resources. Furthermore, SGKB is
exposed to confidence-sensitive market funding, but it benefits
from the deficiency guarantee provided by the Canton of St. Gallen,
which results in low funding costs and strong market access even in a
more stressed environment.
RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE OF THE ADJUSTED BCA
The Canton of St. Gallen owns 51% of the share capital of
SGKB, which, combined with the bank's economic and social
role as a cantonal bank in the region, provides an incentive for
the canton to inject capital into SGKB, in case of need, to
prevent the failure of the bank. The support provided by the canton
prior to failure benefits all debt-holders, which prompted
Moody's to incorporate such support within affiliate support,
resulting in an upgrade of the Adjusted BCA to a1 from a2.
RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE DEPOSIT AND COUNTERPARTY RISK RATINGS
SGKB is subject to Swiss banking regulations, which Moody's
considers an operational resolution regime. The rating agency therefore
applies its Advanced LGF analysis, which takes into consideration
the risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes across the liability
structure at failure. Because of significant volume of instruments
outstanding that rank below deposits and counterparty risk liabilities
in insolvency, Moody's expects an extremely low loss-given-failure
for these instrument classes, resulting in three notches of rating
uplift for SGKB's deposits and counterparty risk liabilities from
the bank's a1 Adjusted BCA, and the confirmation of SGKB's
Aa1 deposit, Counterparty Risk Ratings, and the Aa1(cr) Counterparty
Risk Assessment.
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF THE SENIOR UNSECURED RATING
In contrast to the outcome for deposits and counterparty risk liabilities,
Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results in only one notch of rating
uplift for senior unsecured debt from SGKB's a1 Adjusted BCA,
mostly because of more limited volume of instruments designated to be
loss-absorbing prior to senior unsecured bonds. However,
since the Canton of St. Gallen guarantees all senior obligations
of the bank, SGKB's senior unsecured debt ratings benefits
from one further notch of rating uplift from this commitment, which
Moody's incorporates in government support. Overall,
though, this results in a downgrade of the senior unsecured debt
rating to Aa2 from Aa1.
RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE OF THE SUBORDINATE AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATE INSTRUMENTS
The upgrade of SGKB's subordinated and junior subordinated instruments
to A2 from A3, and to A2(hyb) from A3(hyb), respectively,
follows the upgrade of the Adjusted BCA. For these rating classes,
which are not covered by the deficiency guarantee, Moody's already
applied its Advanced LGF analysis, which continues to result in
a high loss-given-failure.
RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE OF THE HIGH-TRIGGER AT1 INSTRUMENT
The upgrade of SGKB's high-trigger AT1 instrument (a non-cumulative
preferred stock instrument) to Baa1(hyb) from Baa2(hyb) follows the upgrade
of the bank's Adjusted BCA to a1.
The Baa1(hyb) rating incorporates several considerations: the output
of its model-based outcome; the determination of the rating
level of a non-viability security for SGKB (because the high-trigger
AT1 securities incorporate a pre-failure trigger breach risk and
cannot be rated above a non-viability security) and a preferred
security (for the same reason); as well as possible actions by Swiss
Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) prior to any defined trigger
breach. As such, the Baa1(hyb) rating reflects that FINMA
can force the write-down of the high-trigger securities,
once SGKB receives extraordinary support from the Canton of St.
Gallen to avoid insolvency, which could happen prior to a contractual
trigger breach.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely given the already high level, SGKB's ratings
could be upgraded if the bank's standalone creditworthiness improves
significantly, resulting from a combination of materially reduced
concentrations risks, significantly higher profitability and an
improved combined liquidity profile.
The bank's senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded if the
creditworthiness of the Canton of St. Gallen improves. The
bank's subordinated, junior subordinated, and senior
unsecured debt ratings could also benefit from higher rating uplift from
Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, if material volumes of additional
subordinated instruments were to be issued. SGKB's high-trigger
AT1 instrument cannot be upgraded, since the rating agency caps
such instrument ratings at the Baa1(hyb) level.
Downward pressure on the bank's ratings could result from a downgrade
of the bank's BCA, or from a material deterioration of the
canton's creditworthiness. The bank's Aa1 long-term
ratings could also be downgraded as result of a change in the bank's
liability structure, which could lead to a lower result from Moody's
Advanced LGF analysis.
The bank's BCA could be downgraded if its asset risk, predominantly
from its real estate lending book, would increase as reflected in
sustainably higher problem loans, combined with lower cushions from
its capital ratios and depressed profitability. Furthermore,
a deteriorating liquidity profile could exert downwards rating pressure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: St. Galler Kantonalbank
..Downgrades:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to Aa2 from Aa1, outlook changed to Stable from Rating
under Review
..Upgrades:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
upgraded to a1 from a2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
upgraded to A2 from A3
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
upgraded to A2(hyb) from A3(hyb)
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
upgraded to Baa1(hyb) from Baa2(hyb)
..Confirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
confirmed at Aa1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
confirmed at Aa1, outlook changed to Stable from Rating under Review
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
confirmed at Aa1(cr)
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
a2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Rating
under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Goetz Thurm
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454