Moody's confirms Stagecoach at Baa3; outlook stable

London, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today confirmed Stagecoach Group Plc's (Stagecoach) Baa3 instrument rating on its Â£400 million notes due 2025. The rating outlook was changed to stable from rating under review. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade of Stagecoach's ratings initiated on 16 March 2022.

This rating action follows Inframobility UK Bidco Limited's announcement on 20 May 2022 that its offer has become unconditional following its receipt of acceptances for approximately 65.99% of the issued share capital of Stagecoach, as well as satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions to the offer. The company subsequently announced on 26 May 2022 that it had received acceptances representing approximately 81.75% of the voting rights and therefore will procure that Stagecoach applies to the FCA and London Stock Exchange respectively to cancel (i) the listing of the Stagecoach Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List, and (ii) the trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. Inframobility UK Bidco Limited ("PEIF III Bidco"), is a company indirectly wholly owned by Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp ("PEIF III"), an infrastructure fund managed and advised by DWS Infrastructure (DWS).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's confirmation of a Baa3 rating on Stagecoach's outstanding bond reflects Moody's view that the company will be able to maintain the ratio of Retained Cash Flows to Net Debt above 20% which the agency considers appropriate for the rating. This view is further supported by DWS's publicly stated commitment to an investment grade rating and therefore the rating agency expectation that future payments from Stagecoach to service the holding companies' loans and dividends will be sized accordingly.

DWS plans to fund the acquisition with a sizeable equity component of Â£390 million, shareholder loans of Â£110 million and a term loan of Â£130 million assuming 100% of the share capital is acquired. The loans will be structurally and contractually subordinated to the debt of Stagecoach.

The Baa3 rating is further supported by Moody's view that Stagecoach operations will continue to recover from the pandemic leading to revenues and EBIT growth. Stagecoach reported that in February 2022 its passenger journeys were back at 70%-78% of pre-pandemic levels and Moody's has assumed that this will grow to around 90% over the next two years. Revenues are likely to rebound to over Â£1.2 billion in 2023 from a low of Â£928 million as of the year ended May-21 and EBIT margin to stay at around 7%. Moody's expects Stagecoach's adjusted Gross Debt/EBITDA to be around 3.7x in 2023 or 5.0x including the acquisition financing raised by Inframobility UK Midco Limited and other upstream holding companies. Based on Moody's estimates, Stagecoach's Retained Cash Flows to Net Debt ratio will be over 30% over the next couple of years. This ratio falls closer to 20% when considering the acquisition financing and related interest payments. However, Moody's notes that Retained Cash Flows have been calculated before any dividend payments the amounts of which remain uncertain at this stage. These metrics are adjusted to reflect the company's pension deficit which stood at Â£265 million in 2021 and which Moody's understands is likely to reduce significantly as of the year ending 30th April 2022 mainly as a result of rising interest rates.

Today's action also incorporates the view that the company is somewhat insulated from rising fuel prices thanks to its hedging book although potential exists for cost inflation, especially around wages. Further, Stagecoach will need to make material investments into shifting its bus fleet toward more environmentally friendly electric vehicles. Moody's has assumed capex of Â£100 million to Â£150 million for the next two years and the rating is underpinned by the expectation of positive free cash flows being generated. The company is also facing broader issues of full recovery from the pandemic including greater prevalence of working from home. Still, it benefits from being a more cost-efficient mode of transportation which is particularly advantageous in the current environment when cost of living is rising.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Reduced transparency as a result of the delisting and lack of track record of financial policies under the new ownership are key governance considerations for Stagecoach. DWS has publicly committed to maintain an investment grade rating although it has not articulated a dividend policy. Moody's notes that Stagecoach has suspended dividends over the pandemic.

From an environmental perspective, public transportation helps alleviate some environmental pressures by reducing individual automobile travel. Still, it is a fuel-consuming industry and the issues of emissions control and transitioning to low carbon fuels are important, along with regulation and public focus in this area. Stagecoach is making good progress by transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles where possible and reducing GHG emissions. The company has set out a goal of operating a zero-emissions UK bus fleet by 2035.

The transportation sector, where Stagecoach operates, has been significantly affected by the pandemic and Stagecoach, along with its peers, has continued to benefit from robust government support most recently with an additional Â£150 million allocation announced by the Department for Transport on the 1st of March 2022. Apart from the coronavirus, public transportation sector is also highly regulated with respect to health and safety and labour relations. Stagecoach has a good track record of safe operations.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Stagecoach to continue benefitting from good liquidity with around Â£250 million of cash pro forma for the acquisition and a largely undrawn Â£275 million revolver due 2025. The company repaid its Â£300 million CCFF facility in early 2022 with cash on balance sheet. Stagecoach's Â£400 million bond matures in 2025. Pursuant to a Deed Poll to be introduced, Stagecoach will have to abide by a 4.5x net leverage covenant; in addition, if net leverage were to exceed 3.5x, dividend distributions would be blocked.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Stagecoach's capital structure will be made up of a Â£400 million bond due 2025 and a Â£275 million undrawn revolving credit facility. However, Moody's expects Inframobility Midco Limited to have a Â£130 million term loan, a Â£110 million shareholder loans and a Revolving Credit Facility of circa Â£7 million. The Â£400 million bond will be structurally and contractually senior to the term loan and the shareholder loans. Moody's understands that certain proposed ring-fencing amendments are expected to be made to the existing bonds and each existing Revolving Credit Facility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Stagecoach will continue on its growth trajectory while reducing its leverage, prudently managing its upstream dividends, and gradually growing its free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At present there is limited potential for a rating upgrade of the notes because of the drag on the rating from the debt Inframobility has raised to fund the acquisition. An upgrade would also hinge on a track record of predictable financial policies under the DWS ownership including a clearer understanding of the evolution of the capital structure following the 2025 maturity of the bond which is likely to be addressed well in advance.

The ratings could be downgraded if Stagecoach's leverage increases such that its retained cash flow to net debt ratio percentage fell below the high teens. An increase in debt at the holding company level, including in the form of shareholder loans, could also lead to a downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Withdrawals, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360649. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Stagecoach is a UK-based bus operator, with operations in the UK regional bus market and the London bus market following its exit from the North American bus and UK rail businesses. The majority of Stagecoach's revenues and profits are generated in the UK regional bus segment, an unregulated business where Stagecoach is the market leader with a share of around 25%. The remaining revenues and profits are derived from the London bus business, a regulated business where Stagecoach is the fourth-largest operator with a market share of around 13%. For its fiscal year ending May 2021, Stagecoach reported revenues of Â£928 million and an operating profit of Â£48.1 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

