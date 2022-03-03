Moody's confirms Stryker Corporation's Baa1 senior unsecured rating, outlook stable

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Stryker Corporation's ("Stryker") Baa1 senior unsecured rating and its Baa1 issuer rating. In addition, Moody's affirmed the company's Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook was revised to stable from rating under review. Today's rating actions conclude the review for downgrade which commenced on January 7, 2022.

The confirmation of Stryker's long-term ratings reflects Moody's expectations that leverage will promptly improve following the February 23, 2022 acquisition of Vocera Communications for a total purchase price of approximately $3.1 billion. Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA will rise from approximately 3.2 times as of December 31, 2021 to approximately 3.6 times pro-forma for the acquisition of Vocera. Stryker incurred approximately $1.8 billion of incremental debt to fund the acquisition and Moody's expects the company to fully repay this debt in the next 18-24 months. The company will have more flexibility to repay debt as it does not intend to pursue share repurchases in 2022. Moody's expects Stryker will refrain from larger acquisitions while leverage is elevated, though the company does have some capacity to fund smaller tuck-in acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that through debt repayment, and continued growth in revenues and EBITDA, leverage will approach 3 times in the next 12 to 18 months.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Stryker Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Stryker Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stryker Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stryker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its significant scale with 2021 revenues exceeding $17 billion. Stryker benefits from its position as one of the world's largest orthopedic companies as well as from its strong market positions in its Medical Surgery and Neurotechnology businesses. Moody's expects Stryker will sustain above-industry-average organic growth rates over time benefitting from its leading position in orthopedic robotics as well as continued international expansion where Stryker currently has less penetration relative to peers. Moody's expects the company's orthopedic segment will return to historical growth, though the pace of recovery may be variable depending on the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. Certain parts of Stryker's business, such as its Medical segment, do not have the same degree of volatility. Stryker's ratings are constrained by its appetite for M&A activity, as the February 2022 acquisition of Vocera for approximately $3.1 billion follows on the heels of the November 2020 acquisition of Wright Medical for approximately $5.6 billion.

Medical device companies face moderate social risk. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. From a governance perspective Stryker remains acquisitive, however it has committed to cease share buybacks in 2022 so that free cash flow would be used to reduce debt following the Vocera acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains above industry average organic growth rates and continues to successfully integrate recent acquisitions. Further diversification by product and geography would be positive as well. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if the company maintained balanced financing policies with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.75 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to retain an aggressive posture toward M&A particularly while leverage remained elevated. Ratings could be pressured if there is a sustained decline in elective procedure volumes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or labor shortages at healthcare providers. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.25 times.

Stryker Corporation, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a global manufacturer of a broad range of medical devices primarily used in orthopedic and medical surgical markets. These include endoscopic, instrumentation, and hospital bed product lines. Fiscal 2021 revenue exceeded $17 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Tuhy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

