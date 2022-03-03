Moody's confirms Stryker Corporation's Baa1 senior unsecured rating, outlook stable

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
Stryker Corporation's ("Stryker") Baa1 senior unsecured
rating and its Baa1 issuer rating. In addition, Moody's
affirmed the company's Prime-2 commercial paper rating.
The outlook was revised to stable from rating under review. Today's
rating actions conclude the review for downgrade which commenced on January
7, 2022.
The confirmation of Stryker's long-term ratings reflects
Moody's expectations that leverage will promptly improve following
the February 23, 2022 acquisition of Vocera Communications for a
total purchase price of approximately $3.1 billion.
Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA will rise from approximately
3.2 times as of December 31, 2021 to approximately 3.6
times pro-forma for the acquisition of Vocera. Stryker incurred
approximately $1.8 billion of incremental debt to fund the
acquisition and Moody's expects the company to fully repay this
debt in the next 18-24 months. The company will have more
flexibility to repay debt as it does not intend to pursue share repurchases
in 2022. Moody's expects Stryker will refrain from larger
acquisitions while leverage is elevated, though the company does
have some capacity to fund smaller tuck-in acquisitions.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that through debt
repayment, and continued growth in revenues and EBITDA, leverage
will approach 3 times in the next 12 to 18 months.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Stryker Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Stryker Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Stryker Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Stryker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its significant scale
with 2021 revenues exceeding $17 billion. Stryker benefits
from its position as one of the world's largest orthopedic companies as
well as from its strong market positions in its Medical Surgery and Neurotechnology
businesses. Moody's expects Stryker will sustain above-industry-average
organic growth rates over time benefitting from its leading position in
orthopedic robotics as well as continued international expansion where
Stryker currently has less penetration relative to peers. Moody's
expects the company's orthopedic segment will return to historical
growth, though the pace of recovery may be variable depending on
the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. Certain parts of Stryker's
business, such as its Medical segment, do not have the same
degree of volatility. Stryker's ratings are constrained by its
appetite for M&A activity, as the February 2022 acquisition
of Vocera for approximately $3.1 billion follows on the
heels of the November 2020 acquisition of Wright Medical for approximately
$5.6 billion.
Medical device companies face moderate social risk. However,
they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including
responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends.
Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory
requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational
risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation.
From a governance perspective Stryker remains acquisitive, however
it has committed to cease share buybacks in 2022 so that free cash flow
would be used to reduce debt following the Vocera acquisition.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains above industry average
organic growth rates and continues to successfully integrate recent acquisitions.
Further diversification by product and geography would be positive as
well. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if the company maintained
balanced financing policies with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.75
times.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to retain an aggressive
posture toward M&A particularly while leverage remained elevated.
Ratings could be pressured if there is a sustained decline in elective
procedure volumes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or labor shortages
at healthcare providers. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded
if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.25 times.
Stryker Corporation, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan,
is a global manufacturer of a broad range of medical devices primarily
used in orthopedic and medical surgical markets. These include
endoscopic, instrumentation, and hospital bed product lines.
Fiscal 2021 revenue exceeded $17 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and
Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Tuhy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653