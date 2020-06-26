Moody's confirms Superior Industries ratings, CFR at B2; negative outlook

Approximate $749 million of rated debt affected.

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service confirmed the ratings of Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior") including a Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a Probability of Default Rating at B2 and B2-PD, respectively; senior secured bank debt at B1; and senior unsecured at Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is SGL-3. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Ratings Confirmed:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Superior's ratings incorporate the company's strong position as the leading supplier of aluminum wheels to the automotive original equipment industry in North America and a significant competitor in Europe. The company's revenues in these regions are roughly evenly split. About 60% revenues are to pickup/SUV/CUV/minivan vehicle where consumer preferences are driving increasing market share for these vehicles.

Superior's debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 was about 5.9x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) and will deteriorate through 2020 given disruptions from the closing and then gradual reopening of automotive vehicle customer manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. In response, Superior has executed cost saving actions including manufacturing headcount reductions, senior executive compensation deferrals, SG&A headcount reductions, and by leveraging government incentives. Moody's believes these actions, supported by an adequate liquidity profile, will support the return of Superior's credit metrics to pre coronavirus pandemic levels by the back half of 2021. This view also incorporates Moody's expectation that excess cash available to support operating flexibility over the coming quarters will be used to reduce debt in the back half of 2021 as industry conditions stabilize.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from weakening vehicle demand with a more extended recessionary conditions from job losses.

Superior is anticipated to maintain an adequate liquidity profile through 2020 supported by a cash on hand. As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $282 million. The $160 million revolving credit facility had $156 million of borrowings as of March 31, 2020 and about $3.6 million of outstanding letters of credit, leaving essentially no availability. We estimate negative free cash flow generation in 2020 in the $20 million range after capital expenditures and dividends. Superior has announced that it had cash and undrawn revolver liquidity at June 30, 2020 between $210 million and $230 million which implies negative free cash flow in the second quarter in the range of $75 million. The financial maintenance covenant for the senior secured revolving credit facility is a springing maximum consolidated total net leverage ratio test under which the cushion is likely to come under pressure during 2020. The term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Superior's ratings could be upgraded if Debt/EBITDA approaches 3.5x and EBITA/Interest over 3.0x on a run rate basis.

Superior's ratings could be downgraded with the expectation that EBITA/interest expense will be sustained under 2.0x, or if Debt/ EBITDA sustained over 6.0x in the second half of 2021. A deteriorating liquidity profile could also drive a negative ratings action.

Superior's products are exposed to moderate risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions. Although Superior's products are mostly drivetrain agnostic, climate change regulations have the potential to increase operating costs and reduce demand for vehicles on which their products are used.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior designs and manufactures aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and aftermarket customers. The company is one of the largest suppliers of cast aluminum wheels to OEMs with manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, Germany and Poland. Superior's LTM revenues for the period ending March 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion.

