Moody's confirms Superior Industries ratings, CFR at B2; negative outlook

Approximate $749 million of rated debt affected.
New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service confirmed the ratings of Superior Industries
International, Inc. ("Superior") including a Corporate Family
Rating ("CFR") and a Probability of Default Rating at B2 and B2-PD,
respectively; senior secured bank debt at B1; and senior unsecured
at Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is SGL-3.
The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on March 26, 2020.
Ratings Confirmed:
..Issuer: Superior Industries International,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Superior Industries International,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Superior's ratings incorporate the company's strong position
as the leading supplier of aluminum wheels to the automotive original
equipment industry in North America and a significant competitor in Europe.
The company's revenues in these regions are roughly evenly split.
About 60% revenues are to pickup/SUV/CUV/minivan vehicle where
consumer preferences are driving increasing market share for these vehicles.
Superior's debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 was about 5.9x
(inclusive of Moody's adjustments) and will deteriorate through 2020 given
disruptions from the closing and then gradual reopening of automotive
vehicle customer manufacturing operations in North America and Europe.
In response, Superior has executed cost saving actions including
manufacturing headcount reductions, senior executive compensation
deferrals, SG&A headcount reductions, and by leveraging
government incentives. Moody's believes these actions,
supported by an adequate liquidity profile, will support the return
of Superior's credit metrics to pre coronavirus pandemic levels
by the back half of 2021. This view also incorporates Moody's expectation
that excess cash available to support operating flexibility over the coming
quarters will be used to reduce debt in the back half of 2021 as industry
conditions stabilize.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery
of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from
weakening vehicle demand with a more extended recessionary conditions
from job losses.
Superior is anticipated to maintain an adequate liquidity profile through
2020 supported by a cash on hand. As of March 31, 2020,
cash and cash equivalents were $282 million. The $160
million revolving credit facility had $156 million of borrowings
as of March 31, 2020 and about $3.6 million of outstanding
letters of credit, leaving essentially no availability. We
estimate negative free cash flow generation in 2020 in the $20
million range after capital expenditures and dividends. Superior
has announced that it had cash and undrawn revolver liquidity at June
30, 2020 between $210 million and $230 million which
implies negative free cash flow in the second quarter in the range of
$75 million. The financial maintenance covenant for the
senior secured revolving credit facility is a springing maximum consolidated
total net leverage ratio test under which the cushion is likely to come
under pressure during 2020. The term loan does not have financial
maintenance covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Superior's ratings could be upgraded if Debt/EBITDA approaches 3.5x
and EBITA/Interest over 3.0x on a run rate basis.
Superior's ratings could be downgraded with the expectation that EBITA/interest
expense will be sustained under 2.0x, or if Debt/ EBITDA
sustained over 6.0x in the second half of 2021. A deteriorating
liquidity profile could also drive a negative ratings action.
Superior's products are exposed to moderate risks arising from increasing
regulations on carbon emissions. Although Superior's products are
mostly drivetrain agnostic, climate change regulations have the
potential to increase operating costs and reduce demand for vehicles on
which their products are used.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior designs and
manufactures aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers
("OEMs") and aftermarket customers. The company is
one of the largest suppliers of cast aluminum wheels to OEMs with manufacturing
operations in the United States, Mexico, Germany and Poland.
Superior's LTM revenues for the period ending March 31, 2020 were
$1.3 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Timothy L. Harrod
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653