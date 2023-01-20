Moody's confirms Surgery Center Holdings' B3 CFR, outlook revised to positive

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.'s (Surgery Partners) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 ratings on the Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, and Caa2 ratings on the Senior Unsecured notes. Moody's also revised the outlook to positive from ratings under review. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. Today's rating actions conclude the review of Surgery Center's rating that was initiated on November 22, 2022.

The confirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's view that Surgery Partners has demonstrated solid operating performance despite labor and inflationary pressures that have been a headwind in 2022. The recent debt repayment is credit positive as it will result in approximately $40 million of annual cash interest savings. The transaction, in which Surgery partners issued $658 million of equity, and raised $225 million in private placement, added roughly $120 million of cash to the balance sheet. Surgery Partners also upsized its revolving credit facility to $553.75 million from $350 million, providing additional liquidity to support the company's larger size and future acquisitions. The debt repayment has reduced the company's leverage from 8.3x to 6.7x pro forma LTM September 30, 2022. That said, leverage will remain elevated above 6.0x through the end of 2023. Moody's anticipates labor and inflationary pressures will remain in 2023 but will soften.

The outlook is positive. Moody's expects Surgery Partners' very good liquidity to support its future growth prospects while the company maintains a more conservative capital structure. Moody's forecasts Surgery Partners will be able to de-lever to 6.0x by the end of 2023 given anticipated growth from existing and new businesses as well as free cash flow improvement as interest expense has declined after the debt repayment, labor pressures soften and payments for Medicare Advance do not recur.

Governance risk considerations are a factor in this rating action as the issuance of equity to repay debt is considered a positive governance factor. Additionally, Surgery Partners is committed to less aggressive financial policies with a public target leverage below 3.5x and at least $200 million of free cash flow by 2025.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Confirmed at B1 to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Confirmed at Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Surgery Partners' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's elevated leverage due mainly to the company's aggressive growth strategy and labor and inflationary pressures impacting the industry. Moody's estimates LTM September 30, 2022 leverage to be 8.3x, declining to 6.7x pro forma for the debt repayment. Moody's forecasts that leverage will decline to under 6.0x over the next 12-18 months driven by organic growth and acquisitions. Moody's anticipates labor and inflationary pressures will remain in 2023, but will soften, and as a result will slow down the pace of deleveraging. The rating is also constrained by the elective nature of many of the procedures performed in Surgery Partners' ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), meaning that patients can delay/forego treatment in times of economic weakness. Further, the risks stemming from exposure to government payers could lead to future reimbursement pressures.

Surgery Partners benefits from its strong market position and favorable industry fundamentals, as payers including Medicare and private insurers, continue to drive patients out of hospitals and into less costly points of care, like ASCs. Growth opportunities arise from the company's good case mix that favors procedures with higher reimbursements, and continued investments to enhance its cardiology and musculoskeletal capabilities. Surgery Partners will continue to make investments to enhance cardiology and musculoskeletal capabilities in its facilities through recruitment of specialists and technological investments (i.e., robotics) which will add to growth over the coming years.

The senior secured first lien bank credit facilities are rated B1 (LGD3), two notches above the Corporate Family Rating. The rating reflects the instruments' priority claim on the assets and the considerable amount of junior debt below the senior secured borrowings that would provide first loss absorption. The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2 (LGD5), which reflects their junior position to the first lien debt in the capital structure.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Surgery Partners had about $155 million of cash as of September 30, 2022, and full availability under its $350 million senior secured revolving credit facility less about $8 million in LCs. Surgery Partners increased the size of its revolving credit facility to $553.75 million to support the company's larger size. Moody's anticipates positive free cash flow in 2023 following substantial working capital constraints in 2022. Free cash flow will continue to be constrained by high fixed costs including interest expense, capital expenditures and minority interest dividends.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on Surgery Partner's rating (CIS-4). This reflects Surgery Partners highly negative credit exposure to social risk considerations (S-4) and governance risk considerations (G-4). Exposure to social risk considerations is highly negative driven by meaningful reliance on government payors. As a healthcare services provider, responsible production, which considers the company's potential liability related to patient care, is a key risk consideration. In addition, Surgery has a highly negative exposure to human capital, as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services. Governance risk considerations are highly negative driven by an aggressive financial strategy that includes debt funded acquisitions. Further, even though the company is public, Bain Capital has about a 55% ownership stake (prior to the equity offering) in the company making it more at risk to partake in shareholder friendly policies that can include debt funded dividends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include less aggressive financial policies, reduction of debt/EBITDA to around 6.0x and an improvement in free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases from current levels either from operational issues or more aggressive financial policies, or if liquidity materially weakens.

Surgery Partners Inc, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, is an operator of 145 short stay surgical facilities in 32 states as of September 30, 2022. The surgical facilities, which include 126 ASCs and 19 surgical hospitals, primarily provide non-emergency surgical procedures across many specialties. Surgery Partners also provides ancillary services including physician practice services, anesthesia services, and a specialty pharmacy. Prior to the equity offering, Surgery Partners is 54.9% owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP and listed on the NASDAQ. Revenue is approximately $2.4 billion LTM September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

