Moody's confirms Svenska Handelsbanken AB's junior senior unsecured debt ratings at A3

Stockholm, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the A3 long-term junior senior unsecured rating assigned to Svenska Handelsbanken AB's (Handelsbanken) senior non-preferred (SNP) debt.

All other ratings, the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a2 and long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa1(cr) were unaffected by the rating action.

This rating action concludes the review for upgrade on Handelsbanken's junior senior ratings initiated on 13 July 2021 following Moody's update to the Banks Methodology and is based upon Moody's expectation that the bank's loss-absorbing layers, below the senior non-preferred debt class, will not provide sufficient subordination to meaningfully lower the level of loss given failure for SNP debt below that likely to be experienced by subordinated debt.

The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Based on Handelsbanken's capital and funding plan, Moody's expects that the loss-absorbing capital below the junior senior (or senior non-preferred) debt ratings of A3 will remain just below what would justify an additional notch of uplift in Moody's Advanced LGF analysis. This indicates a high loss severity for this instrument in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a position of one notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA. Moody's assumes a low probability of government support for the junior senior instrument, resulting in no additional uplift.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Handelsbanken's deposits and senior unsecured debt ratings is stable as Moody's expects the bank's financial performance to remain broadly resilient in the aftermath of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. Moody's expects that the bank will preserve its conservative risk strategy and strong stewardship in running the bank also going forward but will closely monitor the implementation of the recent strategy update for any potential dilution of these historical strengths.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Handelsbanken's BCA and ratings could be upgraded if the bank were to significantly improve its leverage ratio, along with its funding and liquidity profiles in a sustainable way.

The junior senior debt rating could be upgraded if the bank were to increase its loss-absorbing capital subordinated to the junior senior debt class sufficiently to justify an additional notch in Moody's advanced LGF.

Conversely, the bank's BCA and ratings could come under pressure if the bank's strong stewardship, franchise or operations are diluted by the recent strategy update and reorganisation.

The BCA and the ratings could also be downgraded if the Swedish housing market were to go through a significant fall, triggering a long period of adverse economic developments in Sweden, for instance, of slow or stagnant growth.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Confirmations:

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....Backed Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

