Moody's confirms Svenska Handelsbanken AB's junior senior unsecured debt ratings at A3

Stockholm, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the A3 long-term
junior senior unsecured rating assigned to Svenska Handelsbanken AB's
(Handelsbanken) senior non-preferred (SNP) debt.
All other ratings, the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA of a2 and long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa1(cr)
were unaffected by the rating action.
This rating action concludes the review for upgrade on Handelsbanken's
junior senior ratings initiated on 13 July 2021 following Moody's
update to the Banks Methodology and is based upon Moody's expectation
that the bank's loss-absorbing layers, below the senior non-preferred
debt class, will not provide sufficient subordination to meaningfully
lower the level of loss given failure for SNP debt below that likely to
be experienced by subordinated debt.
The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Based on Handelsbanken's capital and funding plan, Moody's
expects that the loss-absorbing capital below the junior senior
(or senior non-preferred) debt ratings of A3 will remain just below
what would justify an additional notch of uplift in Moody's Advanced
LGF analysis. This indicates a high loss severity for this instrument
in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a position of one
notch below the bank's Adjusted BCA. Moody's assumes a low probability
of government support for the junior senior instrument, resulting
in no additional uplift.
OUTLOOK
The outlook on Handelsbanken's deposits and senior unsecured debt ratings
is stable as Moody's expects the bank's financial performance to
remain broadly resilient in the aftermath of the coronavirus-induced
economic downturn. Moody's expects that the bank will preserve
its conservative risk strategy and strong stewardship in running the bank
also going forward but will closely monitor the implementation of the
recent strategy update for any potential dilution of these historical
strengths.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Handelsbanken's BCA and ratings could be upgraded if the bank were to
significantly improve its leverage ratio, along with its funding
and liquidity profiles in a sustainable way.
The junior senior debt rating could be upgraded if the bank were to increase
its loss-absorbing capital subordinated to the junior senior debt
class sufficiently to justify an additional notch in Moody's advanced
LGF.
Conversely, the bank's BCA and ratings could come under pressure
if the bank's strong stewardship, franchise or operations are diluted
by the recent strategy update and reorganisation.
The BCA and the ratings could also be downgraded if the Swedish housing
market were to go through a significant fall, triggering a long
period of adverse economic developments in Sweden, for instance,
of slow or stagnant growth.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Confirmations:
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A3
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3
....Backed Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Louise Lundberg
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
