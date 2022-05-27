Moody's confirms Syngenta AG's Ba1 ratings; positive outlook

London, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today confirmed Syngenta AG's (Syngenta) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the Ba1 guaranteed senior unsecured ratings assigned to its guaranteed subsidiaries Syngenta Finance N.V. and Syngenta Finance AG as well as their (P)Ba1 guaranteed senior unsecured MTN programme rating. Moody's also confirmed the Not Prime other short-term rating of Syngenta and the Not Prime guaranteed commercial paper rating from its guaranteed subsidiaries Syngenta Wilmington Inc. and Syngenta Finance N.V. The outlook has been revised to positive from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 03 December 2021.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Syngenta's Ba1 ratings reflects that Moody's continues to view the joint restructuring of China National Chemical Corporation Limited (ChemChina, Baa2 stable) and Sinochem Group as credit positive for ChemChina and by extension also for Syngenta Group and Syngenta AG. ChemChina and Sinochem Group are now subsidiaries of a recently set up holding company, Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. (Sinochem Holdings, not rated). Sinochem Holdings has larger economies of scale, increased diversity of the business operations and lower leverage than the legacy ChemChina on a stand-alone basis. While ChemChina's debt is not guaranteed by Sinochem Holdings and will not be absorbed by it immediately either, Moody's continues to assume that ChemChina's debt will be refinanced by Sinochem Holdings over time. This would result in less need for Syngenta AG and Syngenta Group to upstream dividends to their parent company, ChemChina, in order to support its parent's debt service.

Moody's placed Syngenta's ratings on review for upgrade in December 2021 as the rating agency expected that an IPO of Syngenta Group was likely to happen within the next few months. Moody's stated that it could further upgrade Syngenta's ratings to Baa3 if the rating agency concludes that the joint restructuring and the set-up of Syngenta Group, including potential implementation of the anticipated Syngenta Group IPO, sufficiently addresses the high legacy leverage at the parent level. A successful IPO of Syngenta Group would improve the financial flexibility and help Sinochem Holdings accelerate on its plans to reduce group leverage. However, more than six months later, the IPO has not been executed yet and while Moody's continues to believe that an IPO is likely, the timing remains uncertain.

Today's rating confirmation was supported by Syngenta's good financial performance in 2021 and Moody's expectation of further earnings growth in 2022-23. Following the acquisition by ChemChina, Syngenta's stand-alone credit profile remained relatively stable between 2017 and 2020 but has improved in 2021. Syngenta's sales growth accelerated to 17% (16% growth based on a constant exchange rate) in 2021 compared with 2020 with both segments growing their sales although Crop Protection's sales growth was higher than Seeds'. Syngenta's Moody's adjusted EBITDA improved by 9% to $2,547 million in 2021 compared with $2,337 million in 2020.

While Syngenta's deleveraging was held back in recent years by the $1.4 billion acquisition of Nidera Seeds in 2018, a total of $1.5 billion of settlement payments for the MIR 162 Corn Litigation in 2018 and 2019 and dividend payments of $900 million in 2019, $700 million in 2020 and $400 million in 2021, the company's credit metrics improved notably in 2021. Driven by EBITDA growth, Syngenta's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA metric improved to 3.9x in 2021 from 4.9x in 2020. Moody's projects further sales and EBITDA growth in 2022, which should lower Syngenta's Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA to around 3.7x at the end of 2022.

Syngenta's credit profile continues to benefit from its strong product offerings, which underpin the company's solid positions in the global crop protection and seeds markets, characterised by robust long-term demand fundamentals and high barriers for generic competitors.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Syngenta's liquidity as adequate. Notably, the company's exposure to the inherent seasonality of agricultural activities leads to significant fluctuations in its working capital requirements (and debt levels) throughout the year. A significant build-up of working capital generally takes place during the winter and spring seasons of the Northern Hemisphere, resulting in peak commercial paper (CP) issuance in the first and second quarters of the year before unwinding during the summer, as the group collects receivables from farmers.

At the end of 2021, Syngenta had cash balances of $1.5 billion, as well as a $3.0 billion committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2024. During H1 2021, Syngenta also entered into an additional committed $1 billion RCF with a 2 year term. Both RCFs were undrawn at the end of 2021. In addition, Syngenta received in 2021 a credit facility of $1.5 billion, which was provided by a subsidiary of the Syngenta Group. This facility was also undrawn at the end of 2021. The company also has access to a $2.5 billion Global Commercial Paper program which was undrawn at the end of 2021 but had an average outstanding balance of $737 million during 2021. Commercial Paper drawdowns are high during the peak working capital season in April and May.

At the end of 2021, Syngenta had short term financial liabilities of around $1.9 billion. Based on the existing cash balance and available committed credit facilities together with Moody's forecast for neutral FCF in 2022 and positive FCF generation in 2023, Syngenta should have sufficient liquidity to meet its debt maturities over the next 12-18 months.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects that an upgrade to Baa3 could occur if Syngenta AG and its direct parent Syngenta Group continue to improve their financial profile. A successful IPO of Syngenta Group would in Moody's view accelerate such improvement as it would result in lower leverage and higher liquidity at Syngenta Group level thereby reducing the need to upstream cash from Syngenta AG to Syngenta Group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Syngenta's Ba1 ratings to Baa3 will require Moody's to conclude that the changes to the organisational structure of the wider Sinochem Holdings Group fully mitigates the remote risk for Syngenta creditors that any potential action by its owners could be detrimental to Syngenta's credit quality. Such a conclusion could lead to Moody's removing the rating linkage of Syngenta AG to the stand-alone credit quality of Sinochem Holdings and Syngenta Group. A successful IPO of Syngenta Group would support such conclusion as in Moody's view, an IPO would also strengthen Syngenta Group's governance and reduce the probability of high dividend pay-outs by Syngenta Group and by extension by Syngenta AG.

A downgrade is unlikely in the light of the positive outlook and would most likely be driven by an indication that the increasing de-linkage of Syngenta's ratings from the stand-alone credit quality of its parents is not justified. For example, any prolonged increase in Syngenta's financial leverage that may result from higher than expected dividend payments to Syngenta Group or a sizeable debt-funded acquisition, or both, could strain the Ba1 rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations, previously placed on review for upgrade:

..Issuer: Syngenta AG

.... Other Short-Term Rating, Confirmed at NP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba1

..Issuer: Syngenta Finance AG

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba1

..Issuer: Syngenta Finance N.V.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Confirmed at NP

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba1

..Issuer: Syngenta Wilmington Inc.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Confirmed at NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Syngenta AG

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Syngenta Finance AG

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Syngenta Finance N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Syngenta Wilmington Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sven Reinke

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

