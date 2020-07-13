Moody's confirms Tata Steel's ratings and changes outlook to negative; will withdraw UK subsidiary's ratings

Singapore, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Ba2 corporate family
rating (CFR) of Tata Steel Ltd., and has changed its outlook
to negative from ratings under review.
At the same time, Moody's has confirmed the B3 CFR of Tata Steel
UK Holdings Limited (TSUKH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Tata Steel, and changed its outlook to negative from ratings under
review.
Subsequently, Moody's will withdraw the B3 CFR of TSUKH,
for its own business reasons.
This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 15 April 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The confirmation of Tata Steel's Ba2 CFR recognizes that
while the company's credit profile will deteriorate due to the challenges
brought on by the pandemic, its key financial metrics will likely
recover to levels appropriate for its rating by the fiscal year ending
March 2023 (fiscal 2023)," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a
Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"However, Tata Steel's leverage and coverage will remain
weak until fiscal 2023, and the negative outlook indicates the risk
of a downgrade if the steel industry and the company's financial
metrics do not recover in line with our current expectations,"
adds Chaubal.
Moody's expects the company's leverage, as measured
by adjusted debt/adjusted EBITDA, will increase to 7.5x by
the end of fiscal 2021 from 6.6x a year earlier, and stay
in breach of the current 4.5x downgrade trigger for its rating.
However, its credit metrics will steadily improve in fiscal 2022
and 2023, considering the relatively strong business profile of
its Indian operations, as well as its brand strength, vertical
integration and technological capabilities, which will help the
company sustain above-average profitability.
Moody's expects steel consumption in India (Baa3 negative),
which is Tata's key operating market, will contract by at
least 15% through fiscal 2021 because of weak automotive and manufacturing
demand, even as infrastructure investments rise. India's
economic growth will also remain materially lower than in the past with
real GDP shrinking 3.1% in 2020.
A contracting steel market in India will hurt Tata, but this is
partially mitigated by the company's strong market position and
brand strength in the country. Moody's expects Tata Steel
will deploy any steel surpluses towards exports. The company's
export shipments surged in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 when domestic
demand was soft. Its key export destinations include the Philippines,
Malaysia, Southern Europe, the Middle East and China.
Moody's expects that steel consumption for the Euro region will
register a double-digit decline. TSUKH's credit profile,
which reflects Tata Steel's European operations, will remain
weak with little improvement expected over the next 12-18 months,
especially given the challenging industry conditions and the continued
influx of imports into the Euro region, which is pressuring steel
prices. In addition, weak plant utilization levels because
of the decline in steel demand will further pressure TSUKH's financial
metrics, with leverage staying above 15x for at least the next 18-24
months.
That said, the absence of any debt maturities at TSUKH over the
next five years provides a significant cushion to liquidity. The
company is also in the process of securing a EUR150 million five-year
term loan and a EUR200 million securitization facility to strengthen its
working capital. Moreover, support from Tata Steel will be
forthcoming, as reflected in the two-notch uplift of TSUKH's
CFR.
Subsequent to the confirmation of TSUKH's rating, Moody's has decided
to withdraw TSUKH's CFR for its own business reasons. Please refer
to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings,
available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The steel sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock, given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Tata Steel's credit profile,
including its exposure to steel demand for manufacturing and volatile
material costs, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in the current unprecedented operating conditions, and it remains
vulnerable to further disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth and severity of
the shock on Tata Steel, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
Tata Steel's Ba2 CFR continues to reflect the company's:
(1) large global scale with operations spread across India and Europe;
(2) strong market position in India; and (3) globally cost-competitive
steel operations in India, a function of its vertical integration
with in-house production of key raw materials. The CFR continues
to incorporate a one notch uplift from Moody's expectation of timely,
ongoing and extraordinary support from Tata Steel's parent, Tata
Sons Ltd.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that tougher economic
conditions in Tata Steel's key markets will likely stay for an extended
period and that there are significant downside risks from the pandemic,
which could cause a delay in the company's recovery. The
outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that Tata Steel's
credit profile will remain weak for a prolonged period, with limited
recovery anticipated at least over the next 18-24 months.
LIQUIDITY
Tata Steel's liquidity is good. It had short-term
liquid investments of USD500 million and cash of USD1.1 billion
at the end of March 2020. The company's cash sources also
include undrawn capex lines of USD400 million, funds equivalent
to USD650 million from an INR bond issuance and USD150 million term loan
facility raised in June 2020, and USD2 billion of expected cash
flow from operations during April 2020 to September 2021. As a
result, it has sufficient funds to meet its approximately USD4.6
billion of debt maturities, capex and dividend payments over the
next 18 months. These estimates include about USD2.7 billion
of short-term borrowings which are typically rolled-over.
Moody's expects Tata Steel to continue to rely on its short-term,
364-day working capital facilities to tide over temporary mismatches
caused by working capital volatility this year. Given its association
with the Tata Group, Tata Steel continues to have strong access
to the domestic capital markets, with long-standing relationships
with Indian and multinational banks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the CFR is unlikely in
the near term. However, the outlook could return to stable
if improved market conditions lead to an improving trajectory in Tata
Steel's metrics. Specifically, Moody's could
change the outlook to stable if its leverage declines to 5.0x and
EBIT/interest coverage rises to 1.5x.
Today's rating action incorporates Moody's expectation that Tata
Steel will continue to implement measures to restore its financial profile
and maintain its good liquidity. As such, any departure from
this expectation would immediately pressure the Ba2 CFR.
Moody's could downgrade Tata Steel's rating if its leverage remains
above 6.0x, or EBIT/interest coverage below 1.0x,
both on a sustained basis and Moody's does not see evidence of improvement
in fiscal 2022.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Tata Steel Ltd. is a leading steel producer with manufacturing
facilities in India (19.3 mt), the United Kingdom (3 mt),
the Netherlands (7.0 mt) and in Southeast Asia (2.4 mt).
The company is in the process of divesting the Southeast Asian operations.
The UK and the Dutch operations are housed under Tata Steel UK Holdings
Limited.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
