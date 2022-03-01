Moody's confirms Team Health's Caa1 CFR, outlook stable

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Team Health Holdings,
Inc.'s ("Team Health") Caa1 Corporate Family rating (CFR),
Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B3 rating of
senior secured credit facilities consisting of a term loan and bank revolving
credit facility and the Caa3 rating of unsecured notes. The outlook
on all ratings is stable.
This concludes the rating review that was initiated on February 8,
2022.
In February 2022, the company amended a portion ($1,441
million) of its outstanding $2,619 million senior secured
Term Loan B (~55% of the total public outstanding amount) and 100%
of a $144 million private Term loan B. As a part of this
amendment, the company also paid down approximately $172
million principal amount to lenders who agreed to the amendment.
The confirmation of Team Health's ratings reflects significant refinancing
risk even after the recent amendment. Under terms of the agreement,
the notional maturity date on the $1,441 million amended
portion of the term loan was extended from February 6, 2024 to 2027.
However, under certain conditions the maturity of the amended portion
of the term loan could spring forward to November 2024, which is
ahead of the February 2025 maturity of the unsecured notes. The
maturity date on that portion of the term loan that was not amended remains
at February 2024. In addition, the company's bank revolving
credit facility expires in November of 2023. It is unlikely that
banks will extend the revolver's expiration past the 2024 term loan
maturities, adding to the company's high refinancing requirements.
Given all of these factors, the risk of the company's entire debt
capital structure coming due starting in early 2024 through early 2025
remains a material credit risk, and will likely require a comprehensive
refinancing of the entire capital structure over the next 24 months.
Moody's positively views the company's good liquidity and
an improvement of the company's financial leverage due to the partial
debt paydown. However, the company's pro forma financial
leverage remains very high at 7.4 times debt/EBITDA, especially
in the context of impending refinancing risk.
Ratings confirmed:
Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.
... Corporate Family Rating at Caa1
... Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD
...Senior secured revolving credit facility expiring
2023 at B3 (LGD3)
...Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 at B3 (LGD3)
...Amended senior secured term loan due 2027 at B3
(LGD3)
...Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 at Caa3 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.
... Outlook changed to stable from rating under review
RATING RATIONALE
Team Health's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage,
challenging operating environment, and continuing high refinancing
risk. The operating challenges include less than full recovery
of business volumes following the COVID-19 pandemic, an ongoing
dispute with some commercial insurers and the company's exposure to an
unfavorable shift in payor mix. Moody's estimates that the company's
leverage will remain in the low-to-mid 7 times range in
the next 12-18 months.
Team Health's credit profile is supported by its large scale and strong
competitive position in the highly fragmented physician staffing industry.
Team Health's liquidity is good. Moody's expects that the
company will generate $100- $120 million in free
cash flow in the next 12 months. At the end of fiscal 2021,
Team Health had about $512 million in cash (the company will use
$172 million for debt pay down in the first quarter of 2022) and
approximately $287 million in availability under its $300
million bank revolving credit facility.
The company's senior secured credit facilities (comprised of the revolver
and term loan) are rated B3. The B3 instrument rating reflects
the senior secured credit facilities' priority claim on assets and
benefits from the cushion provided by the unsecured notes which are rated
Caa3. The unsecured notes' Caa3 rating reflects their junior position
in the capital structure and the fact that they would absorb losses ahead
of the senior secured credit facilities.
Social and governance considerations are material to the rating,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Team Health was materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,
but the company's business volumes have largely recovered. As a
provider of emergency medicine physician staffing, Team Health faces
high social risk. The No Surprises Act, which became effective
in January 2022 takes the patient out of the provider/payor dispute.
The impact on Team Health's revenue will depend on the percentage of out-of-network
patients, specific billing and collections practices, as well
as arbitration process. In recent years, the company has
tried to resolve its disputes with commercial insurers through negotiations.
However, when negotiations did not work, the company has pursued
an active litigation strategy in parallel with negotiations. Moody's
expects the company's financial policies to remain aggressive reflecting
its ownership by a private equity investor (Blackstone Inc.).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates,
free cash flow becomes negative, or if the company fails to address
the refinancing risks well in advance of scheduled maturities.
Ratings could also be downgraded if for whatever reason its probability
of default increases.
The ratings could be upgraded if Team Health addresses the refinancing
risk associated with substantial amount of debt which could mature in
2024 and 2025. Additionally, improved clarity and positive
outcomes in relation to contract negotiations with UnitedHealth could
also support a rating upgrade.
Team Health is a provider of physician staffing and administrative services
to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the U.S.
The company is affiliated with more than 15,000 healthcare professionals
who provide emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia,
urgent care, pediatric staffing and management services.
The company also provides a full range of healthcare management services
to military treatment facilities. Net revenues are approximately
$4.6 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kailash Chhaya, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653