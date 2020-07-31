Moody's confirms Tecnoglass' Ba3 rating; negative outlook

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed Tecnoglass Inc.'s Ba3 corporate family rating and the senior unsecured rating on its 2022 notes. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade started on April 1 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's action mainly reflects our view that, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose risks for Tecnoglass, its effect in operating metrics will be milder than what we anticipated at the outset of the virus outbreak" said Sandra Beltrán, VP Senior Analyst of Moody's. However, Tecnoglass' credit profile also incorporates increasing refinancing risk as its $210 million senior notes are due in January 2022. Accordingly, the Ba3 rating incorporates the expectation that Tecnoglass will be able to refinance these notes before the end of 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Business conditions and revenue-growth potential are deteriorating rapidly for construction companies globally. The spread of the coronavirus and the associated quarantines, social distancing measures, travel restrictions and logistics disruptions have led to suspensions and delays in construction activity. Today's action reflects the impact on Tecnoglass of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the potential broad credit quality deterioration it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Currently the US accounts for 85% of Tecnoglass revenues and 90% of its backlog, where construction has regained some ground. The Architectural Billing Index (ABI), a leading indicator of economic activity for non-residential construction activity, has partially recovered. Billings reached a bottom on April but have increased for the following two months. Likewise, housing starts increased by 17.3% to 1,186k in June and were strong in Tecnoglass' area of influence in the US East Coast, only with the West experiencing declines.

Despite these signs of recovery, we currently have a negative outlook on the US homebuilding industry, reflecting our expectations for the fundamental business conditions through the end of 2021. The sector is sensitive to employment, consumer confidence and spending trends. As such, reduced demand for homes will persist throughout 2020. Specifically, we expect revenue for US homebuilders that we rate to decline 10% to 20% in aggregate this year. Still, we estimate a 10% rebound in 2021, as economic conditions improve, in line with the Moody's Macroeconomic Board forecast of 4.5% US GDP growth in 2021, following a decline of 5.7% this year. Expectations of a rapid recovery in the US are underpinned by an aggressive fiscal package to ease the impact of coronavirus. Tecnoglass' deliveries into the US have been at full speed despite the rise in coronavirus cases in some places and have been able to sustain the company's backlog growth. As of the end of March 2020, Tecnoglass backlog was at $546 million, favorably comparing with $542 million as of the end of 2019.

The main risk for Tecnoglass is related to production, given its concentration in Barranquilla, Colombia. Starting on 24 March, the Colombian government declared a national quarantine, resulting in a three-week mandatory stoppage for Tecnoglass. The company used the stoppage to adapt the factory to comply with new coronavirus health standards. Therefore, since then, the company has been fully operational. Accordingly, the company's revenues will bottom in April with sequential monthly improvements afterwards mainly driven by the US. Moreover, relatively low commodity prices and efficiency gains will allow the company to maintain profitability, including measures taken to reduce waste and the better control of raw materials following automation initiatives. With the acquisition of GM&P, the company has also been able to reduce installation costs. Quantitatively, Tecnoglass should be able to sustain EBITA margin at the current 15.4% level through 2021. Likewise, gross debt to EBITDA including Moody's adjustments should remain below 3.5x in 2020 and decline towards 3.0x through 2021.

Tecnoglass' Ba3 ratings continue to reflect its narrow business diversification and small operating scale compared with that of its peers we rate, which poses substantial risk of a rapid deterioration in its operational and liquidity profiles in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. Refinancing risks, given the need to promptly address the debt maturity scheduled in January 2022, amid the heightened volatility in global capital markets as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, also affects the company's ratings. Conversely, Tecnoglass benefits from a very efficient cost structure and solid credit metrics, including high profitability, stable leverage and adequate interest coverage.

Tecnoglass liquidity is supported by its ability to cover fixed costs, taxes and interests, even under a scenario of additional temporary stoppages with current cash in hand. We estimate cash as of the end of June at $64 million, based on cash as of the end of 2019 of $48 million, improved operating cash flow and some additional short term debt raised to enhance liquidity amid the coronavirus crisis. Availability under uncommitted lines include $60 million.

The negative outlook reflects Tecnoglass increasing refinancing risk as its $210 million senior notes are due in January 2022. Accordingly, the Ba3 rating incorporates the expectation that Tecnoglass will be able to refinance these notes before the end of 2020. From an operating perspective, the fluid situation of the coronavirus crisis continues to pose challenges. In the US, further closures or intermittent quarantine measures could continue as the virus spread peaks in certain regions. As a result, construction projects are still at risk of delay or cancellations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, construction activity is fully restored in the US and risk of further lockdowns in Colombia is over. At this point, a positive action will require sustained strengthening of credit metrics and ample liquidity headroom.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is no indication of an ongoing plan to refinance the 2022 global notes before the end of 2020. A downgrade will also arise if a significant cash burn threatens Tecnoglass' ability to cover corporate expenses such as interests, taxes and working capital with internal sources.

Tecnoglass Inc. is a Colombian company engaged in the production of high-specification architectural glass and windows for both commercial and residential markets. The company operates a 2.7 million square foot plant located in Barranquilla, Colombia. In 2019, about 86% of the company's revenue was generated in the US, 12% in Colombia and 2% in Panama and other countries in Latin America. The company was established in 1984 and has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2013 and the Colombian Stock Exchange since January 2016. The company's market capitalization as of January 2019 was $359 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

