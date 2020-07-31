Moody's confirms Tecnoglass' Ba3 rating; negative outlook

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed Tecnoglass Inc.'s Ba3 corporate family rating and
the senior unsecured rating on its 2022 notes. The outlook is negative.
This action concludes the review for downgrade started on April 1 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Today's action mainly reflects our view that, although
the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose risks for Tecnoglass,
its effect in operating metrics will be milder than what we anticipated
at the outset of the virus outbreak" said Sandra Beltrán,
VP Senior Analyst of Moody's. However, Tecnoglass'
credit profile also incorporates increasing refinancing risk as its $210
million senior notes are due in January 2022. Accordingly,
the Ba3 rating incorporates the expectation that Tecnoglass will be able
to refinance these notes before the end of 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Business conditions and
revenue-growth potential are deteriorating rapidly for construction
companies globally. The spread of the coronavirus and the associated
quarantines, social distancing measures, travel restrictions
and logistics disruptions have led to suspensions and delays in construction
activity. Today's action reflects the impact on Tecnoglass of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the potential broad credit
quality deterioration it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Currently the US accounts for 85% of Tecnoglass revenues and 90%
of its backlog, where construction has regained some ground.
The Architectural Billing Index (ABI), a leading indicator of economic
activity for non-residential construction activity, has partially
recovered. Billings reached a bottom on April but have increased
for the following two months. Likewise, housing starts increased
by 17.3% to 1,186k in June and were strong in Tecnoglass'
area of influence in the US East Coast, only with the West experiencing
declines.
Despite these signs of recovery, we currently have a negative outlook
on the US homebuilding industry, reflecting our expectations for
the fundamental business conditions through the end of 2021. The
sector is sensitive to employment, consumer confidence and spending
trends. As such, reduced demand for homes will persist throughout
2020. Specifically, we expect revenue for US homebuilders
that we rate to decline 10% to 20% in aggregate this year.
Still, we estimate a 10% rebound in 2021, as economic
conditions improve, in line with the Moody's Macroeconomic
Board forecast of 4.5% US GDP growth in 2021, following
a decline of 5.7% this year. Expectations of a rapid
recovery in the US are underpinned by an aggressive fiscal package to
ease the impact of coronavirus. Tecnoglass' deliveries into
the US have been at full speed despite the rise in coronavirus cases in
some places and have been able to sustain the company's backlog
growth. As of the end of March 2020, Tecnoglass backlog was
at $546 million, favorably comparing with $542 million
as of the end of 2019.
The main risk for Tecnoglass is related to production, given its
concentration in Barranquilla, Colombia. Starting on 24 March,
the Colombian government declared a national quarantine, resulting
in a three-week mandatory stoppage for Tecnoglass. The company
used the stoppage to adapt the factory to comply with new coronavirus
health standards. Therefore, since then, the company
has been fully operational. Accordingly, the company's
revenues will bottom in April with sequential monthly improvements afterwards
mainly driven by the US. Moreover, relatively low commodity
prices and efficiency gains will allow the company to maintain profitability,
including measures taken to reduce waste and the better control of raw
materials following automation initiatives. With the acquisition
of GM&P, the company has also been able to reduce installation
costs. Quantitatively, Tecnoglass should be able to sustain
EBITA margin at the current 15.4% level through 2021.
Likewise, gross debt to EBITDA including Moody's adjustments
should remain below 3.5x in 2020 and decline towards 3.0x
through 2021.
Tecnoglass' Ba3 ratings continue to reflect its narrow business
diversification and small operating scale compared with that of its peers
we rate, which poses substantial risk of a rapid deterioration in
its operational and liquidity profiles in the context of the coronavirus
outbreak. Refinancing risks, given the need to promptly address
the debt maturity scheduled in January 2022, amid the heightened
volatility in global capital markets as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,
also affects the company's ratings. Conversely, Tecnoglass
benefits from a very efficient cost structure and solid credit metrics,
including high profitability, stable leverage and adequate interest
coverage.
Tecnoglass liquidity is supported by its ability to cover fixed costs,
taxes and interests, even under a scenario of additional temporary
stoppages with current cash in hand. We estimate cash as of the
end of June at $64 million, based on cash as of the end of
2019 of $48 million, improved operating cash flow and some
additional short term debt raised to enhance liquidity amid the coronavirus
crisis. Availability under uncommitted lines include $60
million.
The negative outlook reflects Tecnoglass increasing refinancing risk as
its $210 million senior notes are due in January 2022. Accordingly,
the Ba3 rating incorporates the expectation that Tecnoglass will be able
to refinance these notes before the end of 2020. From an operating
perspective, the fluid situation of the coronavirus crisis continues
to pose challenges. In the US, further closures or intermittent
quarantine measures could continue as the virus spread peaks in certain
regions. As a result, construction projects are still at
risk of delay or cancellations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, construction activity is fully restored in the US
and risk of further lockdowns in Colombia is over. At this point,
a positive action will require sustained strengthening of credit metrics
and ample liquidity headroom.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is no indication of an ongoing plan
to refinance the 2022 global notes before the end of 2020. A downgrade
will also arise if a significant cash burn threatens Tecnoglass' ability
to cover corporate expenses such as interests, taxes and working
capital with internal sources.
Tecnoglass Inc. is a Colombian company engaged in the production
of high-specification architectural glass and windows for both
commercial and residential markets. The company operates a 2.7
million square foot plant located in Barranquilla, Colombia.
In 2019, about 86% of the company's revenue was generated
in the US, 12% in Colombia and 2% in Panama and other
countries in Latin America. The company was established in 1984
and has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2013 and the Colombian Stock Exchange
since January 2016. The company's market capitalization as of January
2019 was $359 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
