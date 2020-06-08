Moody's confirms Toyota Industries' A2 ratings; outlook negative

Tokyo, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today confirmed Toyota Industries
Corporation's (TICO) A2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.
The rating outlook is changed to negative from rating under review.
This action was primarily prompted by Moody's decision to confirm
Toyota Motor Corporation's (TMC) A1 long-term ratings with
a negative outlook, as announced on 27 May 2020.
This action also concludes TICO's review for downgrade, which was
initiated on 27 March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to cyclical demand and sentiment.
The confirmation of TICO's ratings with a negative outlook primarily
follows the same action on TMC's ratings, because TICO's
ratings incorporate an uplift to reflect its strong business relationship
with TMC and the cross-shareholdings between the two companies.
The one-notch differential in the companies' ratings reflects
the lack of a guarantee from TMC to TICO. To maintain the rating
differential, the level of uplift from TICO's A3-level
standalone credit quality is compressed to one notch, although the
companies' longstanding and strong ties could potentially lead to
a two-notch uplift.
TICO's standalone credit quality reflects the company's leading
market position as a manufacturer of forklift and car air-conditioning
compressors. Moody's expects TICO's competitive products,
technological expertise, and extensive service network will support
its long-term fundamental ability to generate cash flow,
despite a likely significant market downturn in its automotive and material
handling businesses through 2020 resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's expects that TICO will implement cost cuts and other operational
reforms to address near-term stress in its markets. TICO
has a solid track record of maintaining its EBITA margin above 10%
throughout the last few years, which is a level comparable to that
of similarly rated peer such as Deere & Company (A2 stable).
TICO's ample liquidity with a large amount of cash should also help
the company contend with near-term stress.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play a role in
Moody's assessment of TICO's credit quality. In terms of
governance, in particular TICO's strong relationship with
TMC is a significant credit factor. This relationship is underpinned
by overlapping business ties, such as TMC being TICO's main customer
accounting for about a tenth of its sales, and governance,
as seen in their cross-shareholdings and secondment of management.
TMC is also TICO's largest shareholder with an approximate 25%
stake, while TICO in turn is TMC's largest shareholder with
an 8% stake.
TICO also has exposure to environmental risks arising from challenges
faced by the global automotive industry such as tightening emission regulations
and evolving powertrain technologies. TICO's ratings incorporate
its strong track record of meeting various demands from automobile manufacturers,
such as greater fuel efficiency, as well as the leading market position
of its electrified car air-conditioning compressors. Forklifts
are also subject to emission regulations, although the electrification
of TICO's products and the sector is at a more advanced stage than
for the auto industry.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of TICO's ratings is unlikely in the near term,
given the negative outlook.
The outlook could return to stable at the A2 level if the outlook on the
TMC's A1 rating returns to stable, or if the underlying credit profile
of TICO strengthens to such a degree that its fundamental credit strength
improves to the A2 level, and the company is able to demonstrate
a material decoupling from TMC.
Moody's could downgrade TICO's ratings if TMC's rating is
downgraded, or if TICO's standalone credit profile weakens.
Downward pressure on TICO's standalone profile would arise if the
company reports a sustained decline in earnings such that its EBITA margin
remains below 8%, or the company's debt/EBITDA (excluding
captive finance operations) remains above 3.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
(Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Toyota Industries Corporation, headquartered in Aichi, Japan,
is a leading manufacturer of lift trucks, car air-conditioning
compressors, and air-jet looms.
