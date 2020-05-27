Moody's confirms Toyota Motor Credit's long-term senior unsecured rating at A1, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed its A1 long-term senior unsecured and short-term Prime-1 ratings for Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (Toyota Motor Credit). The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020, which was driven by the uncertainty around the company's operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for Toyota Motor Credit's parent, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota, A1 negative). Please see separate press release dated 27 May 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes, however, that US auto captive finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

....Backed LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

....Backed Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

..Issuer: Toyota Credit de Puerto Rico Corp.

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Toyota Motor Credit's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's ba2 standalone assessment and affiliate support from Toyota.

Toyota Motor Credit's unchanged ba2 standalone assessment reflects its relatively stable operating performance, its well-managed portfolio credit quality and its adequate capital cushion. Toyota Motor Credit's tangible equity to tangible assets capital cushion was 12% as of 31 December 2019 and Moody's expects it will remain close to 11% over the next 12-18 months. Toyota Motor Credit has a sizeable lease portfolio (34% of receivables portfolio as of 31 December 2019) making it vulnerable to a rapid decline of used car prices. Moody's expects future capital distributions to its parent will be carefully considered given the uncertainty in the environment. Moody's believes that managed receivables ($111 billion as of 31 December, 2019) will decline by approximately 10% in 2020, which is in line with its expectations of new car sales decline in the U.S. by 25%. Moody's also anticipates that the company's cost of debt funding will increase, resulting in narrower finance margins. Higher reliance on commercial paper for financing relative to peers presents an additional risk in the environment which experiences any type of disruption. Moody's believes that Toyota Motor Credit's use of securitization will become more pronounced to diversify its funding sources. Moody's views the increased securitization usage as a negative as it increases the amount of encumbered assets (11% secured debt-to-gross tangible assets as of 31 December, 2019), reducing the company's alternate sources of liquidity.

Toyota Motor Credit's liquidity position is good and totaled $24.4 billion as of 31 December 2019, comprising approximately $4.8 billion of available cash, availability under $15 billion on syndicated credit facilities (to expire in three $5 billion increments at 9 November 2020, 2022 and 2024) in addition to availability of $4.6 billion under other unsecured credit facilities.

Toyota Motor Credit's A1 long-term senior unsecured ratings continue to incorporate seven notches of affiliate support from its ultimate parent Toyota. The negative outlook on Toyota Motor Credit was prompted by similar actions taken on the ratings for its ultimate parent Toyota. Toyota's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for Toyota Motor Credit's access to funding and its financing volumes. Toyota's support to Toyota Motor Credit is formalized through a strong support agreement that, though not a guarantee, includes a number of provisions such as 100% ownership, $100,000 minimum tangible net worth at Toyota Motor Credit and sufficient funds to service all of Toyota Motor Credit's obligations.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on Toyota Motor Credit of the breadth and severity of the shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given Toyota Motor Credit's negative outlook. Toyota Motor Credit's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent Toyota are upgraded.

An unexpected and material decline in asset quality and profitability, diminished liquidity, or leverage (TCE/TMA) that declines to less than 8% could lead to a lower standalone assessment for Toyota Motor Credit. Toyota Motor Credit's ratings could be downgraded, following a downgrade of the ratings for its parent Toyota.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Captive-Finance-Subsidiaries-of-Nonfinancial-Corporations--PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Toyota Motor Credit commenced operations in California in 1983 and had approximately $111 billion in receivables as of December 2019. It is wholly owned by Toyota Financial Services International Corporation (TFSIC) which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC). TFSC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota). Toyota Motor Credit provides finance and insurance products to authorized Toyota and Lexus dealers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Inna Bodeck

VP-Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

