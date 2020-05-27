Moody's confirms Toyota Motor's A1 and P-1 ratings; outlook negative

Tokyo, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has confirmed the A1 long-term ratings of Toyota Motor Corporation and its captive finance subsidiaries, as well as the Prime-1 commercial paper ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has confirmed Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd.'s (TFSSA) global scale rating on its backed senior unsecured domestic medium-term note (DMTN) program at (P)A2.

TFSSA is the South African captive finance subsidiary of Toyota, and its notes are supported by various entities within the Toyota group.

The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020.

A full list of the affected ratings and outlooks can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Toyota's A1 rating incorporates the company's excellent liquidity, which provides it with the flexibility to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Moody's forecasts a steep decline in global vehicle sales in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2020) due to the effects of the coronavirus, and expects Toyota's automotive EBITA margin could fall below 4% in fiscal 2020, down from about 9% in fiscal 2019.

However, Moody's expects Toyota's abundant liquidity will help it manage through the downturn over the next few years while the company restores its margin to pre-outbreak levels. Toyota has historically maintained its EBITA margin in the 8%-9% range, which is distinctly higher than for global peers.

Toyota's A1 ratings remains the highest among global auto manufacturers, reflecting its industry-leading market position with a wide geographic reach and strong brand recognition across a broad product line. The company has a track record of operational rigor that has helped it to maintain a higher margin than its peers. While Toyota, like other automakers, faces uncertainty regarding alternative fuel and autonomous driving technologies and future business models, the company's well-established hybrid vehicle franchise will help it meet carbon emissions requirements in various markets. The company has a strong balance sheet with substantial liquid assets and very low leverage.

The negative outlook reflects the downside risk from the pandemic over the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also incorporates the potential that Toyota's sales could be weaker than Moody's current forecasts. Moody's assumes unit sales for the global automotive sector to decline by 20% in 2020 and rebounding by 11.5% in 2021.

TFSSA's (P)A2 global scale rating is based on the guarantee provided by Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. (TMFNL, A1 negative). In turn, TMFNL has a credit support agreement with its parent Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFS, A1 negative), which in turn has a credit support agreement with Toyota.

At the same time, the one-notch difference between TFSSA and its guarantor's A1 rating reflects the risk that TMFNL's guarantee may not provide for timely and effective payments to creditors in the event of potential tail risk scenarios, which is captured in South Africa's bond ceiling.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Toyota fails to restore EBITA margin to the 7%-9% over the coming two years. A greater than expected slump in demand that weakens Toyota's liquidity and balance sheet would also result in a downgrade.

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook due to the near-term impact from the coronavirus and the longer term structural changes facing the auto industry. Nevertheless, the rating could be upgraded in the longer term if Toyota sustains the automotive segment's EBITA margin above 12% and debt/EBITDA materially below 1.0x, while maintaining its net cash position around current levels.

The following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are material to the rating outcome, although both are mitigated by Toyota's excellent liquidity.

First, Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk, given its implications for public health and safety and the impact on consumer demand for autos.

Second, environmental considerations include carbon transition risks, such as vehicle electrification and emission regulations, that necessitate sizable investments and compliance costs.

The principal methodology used in rating Toyota Motor Corporation was Automobile Manufacturer Industry (Japanese) published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_196366. The principal methodologies used in rating Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. and Toyota (GB) PLC were Automobile Manufacturer Industry (Japanese) published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_196366, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations (Japanese) published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183460. The principal methodologies used in rating Toyota Financial Services (UK) PLC, Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd., Toyota Financial Services Corporation, Toyota Finance Australia Limited, Toyota Finance Corporation, Toyota Finance New Zealand Limited, Toyota Leasing GmbH and Toyota Kreditbank GmbH were Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations (Japanese) published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183460, and Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Aichi, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation is Japan's largest automaker by units sold.

The local market analyst for Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd.'s ratings is Dion Bate, 9714-237-9504.

The following ratings are affected:

..Issuer: Toyota Motor Corporation

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota Financial Services (UK) PLC

....Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at P-1

..Issuer: Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)A2

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota Financial Services Corporation

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota Finance Australia Limited

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local and Foreign Currency), Confirmed at P-1

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota Finance Corporation

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota Finance New Zealand Limited

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota Leasing GmbH

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

..Issuer: Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V.

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Long-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Confirmed at A1

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local and Foreign Currency), Confirmed at P-1

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Toyota (GB) PLC

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

..Issuer: Toyota Kreditbank GmbH

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

