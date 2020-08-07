Moody's confirms TransContainer's Ba3 rating; outlook stable

London, 07 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of TransContainer PJSC (TransContainer), the leading rail container transportation company in Russia. TransContainer's outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 6 May 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of TransContainer's rating at Ba3 with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite the persistent corporate governance risks following the consolidation of a 99.6% stake in the company by Delo LLC (Delo) in April 2020 and TransContainer's involvement in the funding structure of its acquisition by Delo, TransContainer will (1) pursue its balanced new financial policy and maintain its leverage below 3.5x Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA on a sustainable basis, supported by the company's sound operating performance amid the coronavirus-induced global economic downturn; and (2) maintain adequate liquidity and be able to procure new external funding in a timely fashion as needed to finance its dividend payouts and sizeable development capital spending.

Delo acquired TransContainer for around RUB120 billion, 75% of which was funded by long-term bank debt, while the remaining was financed by the proceeds from the sale of a 30% stake in Delo to Atomenergoprom, JSC (Baa3 stable) at the end of 2019. Moody's expects Delo, as a strategic investor, to pursue an overall prudent operational and financial strategy for TransContainer. In particular, along with developing potential synergies with other transport and logistics assets of the group, TransContainer's new development strategy is now increasingly focused on improving its competitive position through enhanced service offerings and operating efficiencies.

In addition, while Delo will likely rely on TransContainer to service its significant acquisition debt, the additional financial burden on TransContainer in the form of rising shareholder distributions and the push down of around RUB40 billion of the acquisition debt to it, will remain manageable relative to the scale of TransContainer's earnings and cash flow. Its ultimate size should also be limited by the company's new internal leverage cap of 3.0x net debt/EBITDA, which Moody's views as balanced for the current rating level.

The Russian rail-based container transportation market has been resilient to the global economic downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will likely remain supportive for TransContainer's operating and financial performance. Although there remains a risk of some market slow-down in the second half of 2020 in case the economic and global trade disruptions extend, Moody's expects TransContainer to maintain its transportation volume growth at least at a high single-digit rate through 2020-21, compared with 11% in H1 2020 and 22% in July 2020.

Strong cargo volume growth, in particular, mitigate the pressure on TransContainer's earnings from lower prices for container operator services compared with the record 2019 levels and rising empty runs driven by imbalances in the container cargo flows across segments (strong growth in export and transit operations and, at the same time, slowing imports and domestic transportation on the back of the weak internal consumption and rouble depreciation). In addition, after deteriorating in Q1 2020, when its Moody's-adjusted operating margin fell to 10%, some improvement in TransContainer's profitability in Q2 2020 has been supported by (1) the gradual recovery in prices because of the fleet deficit in the rapidly growing market; (2) the market stabilisation after major swings in Q1 2020, and (3) the company's continuous focus on optimisation of its logistics and fleet management and tight cost control.

Although the recent shareholder change will ultimately lead to a significant weakening in TransContainer's financial metrics, its historically modest leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA at 1.4x as of 31 March 2020) and stabilising earnings should accommodate a significant increase in debt and material dividend payouts, as well as its substantial investments in fleet expansion to capture market growth opportunities. While TransContainer's financial metrics will deteriorate materially towards year-end 2020, its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will likely stay at or below 3.5x on a sustainable basis, which would remain commensurate with its Ba3 rating. TransContainer will also retain its solid interest coverage metrics, with its Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense likely to stay at or above 4.0x.

Moody's estimates that as of 30 June 2020, TransContainer's cash balance of RUB5.2 billion, together with operating cash flow which Moody's expects the company to generate over the next 12 months, as well as RUB5.3 billion proceeds from the sale of a 50% stake in its Kazakhstani joint venture Kedentransservice JSC in May 2020, would be sufficient to cover its debt repayments of RUB3.5 billion over the same period, maintenance capital spending and shareholder distributions. Although TransContainer will require external funding to finance its substantial expansion plan in 2021, Moody's expects the company to be able to procure the necessary financing in a timely manner, while its development programme remains flexible. In April 2020, TransContainer already cut back on its 2020 development capital spending in response to the evolving economic downturn. In addition, Moody's expects that the company will retain some flexibility in adjusting its dividend amounts, which are to be ultimately governed by its new financial policy.

At the same time, there remain corporate governance risks following the change of TransContainer's controlling shareholder, including the risks related to the lack of a track record of operating under the new ownership structure, which has become highly concentrated, and the company's ability to consistently adhere to its new financial policy.

TransContainer's Ba3 rating continues to factor in the company's solid business profile with (1) a strong competitive advantage as a reliable leading container transportation service provider, despite its relatively small size on a global scale; (2) integrated business model, which comprises freight-forwarding and logistics operations, as well as truck deliveries; (3) a balanced asset base comprising the largest domestic flatcar and container fleet and a developed network of rail-side container terminals; and (3) diversified customer base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that following the controlling shareholder change, TransContainer's leverage will remain within Moody's thresholds for its current rating, and the company will maintain its sound operating performance and adequate liquidity, and will pursue its balanced financial policy and prudent development strategy.

Positive pressure on the rating could develop if TransContainer (1) builds a track record of strong operating and financial performance under the new shareholder structure; (2) reduces its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustainable basis; and (3) maintains robust liquidity at all times, including during an active investment phase.

TransContainer's rating could be downgraded if its liquidity, or operating and financial performance materially deteriorate, including as a result of more aggressive financial policies and shareholder distributions, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 3.5x on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TransContainer PJSC (TransContainer) is the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia. In the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, TransContainer generated revenue of RUB87.4 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of RUB18.6 billion. The company's principal shareholder is Delo which owns a 99.6% stake. Delo also owns a container terminal in the Black Sea Basin, a transportation logistics business, Ruscon Ltd, and a 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments Plc (GPI, Ba2 stable), Russia's leading sea port container operator with terminals in the Baltic Basin and the Far East.

