Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Transnet's Ba1 CFR; negative outlook

23 Jul 2020

Paris, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed the Ba1 Long Term corporate family rating (CFR) and the Aa2.za national scale senior unsecured MTN (Medium-Term Note) rating of Transnet SOC Ltd. (Transnet). Transnet's baseline credit assessment (BCA), a measure of standalone credit quality prior to any assessment of potential extraordinary government support, has been lowered to ba2 from ba1. The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade Moody's had initiated on 4 April 2020. A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to confirm Transnet's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's solid business profile with ownership of long-term infrastructure assets and a monopoly position in South Africa that provides a degree of cash flow visibility. The company has weathered the impact of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well and a material portion of lost revenues during the April to June period have been offset by a reduction in operational costs and capital expenditure. Moody's forecasts Transnet's funds from operations (FFO)/debt to be 17% for the fiscal year ending March 2020 (FY2019/20). This is forecasted to temporarily fall to 12% in FY2020/21 because of the coronavirus impact followed by a return to 15% by FY2021/22.

The lowering of Transnet's BCA to ba2 from ba1 reflects Moody's view that Transnet's concentrated debt maturity profile heightens refinancing risk. The operating environment in South Africa remains challenging given the coronavirus related uncertainty. About half of Transnet's ZAR123 billion of debt (net of FX-hedges) is due over the next four years. This amount is significant relative to Transnet's free cash flow generation and requires Transnet to significantly rely upon refinancing activities through the debt market.

As at 31 March 2020, Transnet had ZAR15 billion of debt maturing over the next 12 months and ZAR60 billion maturing until March 2024. The most imminent sizeable debt maturity consists of a ZAR7 billion domestic bond maturing in September 2020 followed by a $1 billion (ZAR12.6 billion net of hedge instruments) international bond due in July 2022. The company continues to maintain access to ZAR13 billion of short-term call and overdraft facilities from domestic banks, but in Moody's view these are not strong sources of liquidity because of their short-term nature. The company is therefore reliant on continued access to the bond and loan markets for regular roll overs and new issuances. This makes Transnet's liquidity vulnerable to event risks that could cause challenges in accessing new financing.

The company has historically had a good track record in refinancing upcoming maturities through diversified sources of funding and benefits from South Africa's deep financial market. Transnet raised a new ZAR5 billion loan in April, it currently has access to ZAR4 billion of undrawn long-term facilities and is in the process of finalizing a new ZAR3.5 billion facility. These initiatives however do not fully cover the refinancing needs of the company over the next 12-18 months, which is the time horizon Moody's uses for its liquidity assessment.

About ZAR24 billion of bank loans are subject to a 2.5x interest coverage maintenance covenant. This financial covenant could be in breach for the September 2020 test date, but Moody's anticipates that lenders will provide waivers if required given the unprecedented lockdown conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Transnet falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology given its 100% government ownership and importance to the South African economy. The strong link between Transnet and the Government of South Africa (Ba1 negative) is reflected by Moody's assumptions of 'Very High' default dependence with the Government of South Africa and 'Strong' extraordinary support from the government, which supports a one-notch uplift from the BCA.

Transnet's Ba1 CFR is supported by its (1) monopoly on the South African railway infrastructure and freight services; (2) ownership of South Africa's eight seaports and operation of a large part of South Africa's stevedoring services; (3) operation of strategically important hydrocarbon pipelines; and (4) good profitability, as reflected by its stable adjusted EBITDA margin of around 45% on average.

At the same time, the ratings also reflect (1) Transnet's weak free cash flow generation given its ongoing capital spending programme; (2) its high financial debt levels; (3) significant debt maturities over the next several years which requires strong access to debt markets in order to refinance; and (4) regulatory uncertainty on tariff structures.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is aligned with the negative outlook on the sovereign rating and also reflects downside risk from the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic, as well as the ensuing recessionary environment, which may have a worse effect on Transnet's revenues and profitability than currently anticipated by Moody's.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this time because of the negative outlook. Transnet's Ba1 CFR is constrained because of the credit linkages that exist between South Africa's sovereign creditworthiness and Transnet. An improvement in Transnet's liquidity profile would support a ba1 BCA.

Transnet's BCA is likely to face downward pressure if the company's liquidity position further weakens or if the company displays a track record of negative free cash flow. Consolidated FFO/debt trending below 15% or EBIT/interest expense below 1.5x on a sustained basis would also pressure the rating. These metrics stood at 17.6% and 1.6x respectively for the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019. A downgrade of South Africa's government bond rating (Ba1 negative) will lead to a downgrade of Transnet's rating given our assessment of strong credit linkages between the two.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Transnet SOC Ltd.

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed Ba1 previously placed on review for downgrade

....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed Ba1-PD previously placed on review for downgrade

....NSR Other Short Term, Confirmed P1.za previously placed on review for downgrade

....NSR Subordinate MTN, Confirmed A1.za previously placed on review for downgrade

....NSR Senior Unsecured MTN, Confirmed Aa2.za previously placed on review for downgrade

....Subordinate MTN, Confirmed (P)Ba2 previously placed on review for downgrade

....Senior Unsecured MTN, Confirmed (P)Ba1 previously placed on review for downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed Ba1 previously placed on review for downgrade

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed Ba1 previously placed on review for downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Transnet SOC Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paco Debonnaire
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

